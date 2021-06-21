Tennis:
IHSTECA Academic All-State Individual: Daisy Goeppner (Cov)
IHSTECA Academic All-State Team: Benton Central, Covington, Fountain Central
-----
2021 McTagertt Memorial (14th year)
Boys 14 Singles:
Match 1: Eli Foxworthy def P Adams 10-8
Match 2 – Championship: Drew McTagertt def Foxworthy 10-8
1st McTagertt title for Drew McTagertt
Boys 16 Singles:
Match 1: D Walters def K Wolf 10-5
Match 2: T Lemming def Walters 11-9
Match 3: B Prickett def N Armstrong 10-8
Match 4 – Championship: Lemming def Prickett 6-3, 6-3
2nd McTagertt singles title for Thomas Lemming
Boys 18 Singles:
Match 1: C Merryman def C Yager 11-9
Match 2: C Springer def Merryman 10-5
Match 3: E Norton def J Keeling 10-4
Match 4: Springer def Norton 6-2, 6-4
2nd McTagertt singles title for Calvin Springer
Boys 16 Doubles:
Match 1: Armstrong & Armstrong def Adams & Foxworthy 8-4
Match 2: Hoagland & Prickett def D McTagertt & L McTagertt 8-4
Match 3: Kindell & Reynolds def Armstrong & Armstrong 8-4
Match 4: Ludwig & Underwood def Hoagland & Prickett 8-5
Match 5 – Championship: Ludwig & Underwood def Kindell & Reynolds 10-3
1st McTagertt title for Charles Ludwig & Liam Underwood
Boys 18 Doubles:
Match 1: Eberly & Linville def Prickett & Wolf 8-2
Match 2: Lemming & Merryman def Keeling & Yager 8-2
Match 3 – Championship: Eberly & Linville def Lemming & Merryman 10-7
3rd straight McTagertt doubles title for Carson Eberly & Cody Linville
Girls 14 Singles:
Match 1: Shumaker def E Webb 10-6
Match 2: Prickett def McLain 10-7
Match 3 – Championship: Prickett def Shumaker 10-1
1st McTagertt title for Hannah Prickett
Girls 16 Singles:
Match 1: Long def Summers 10-0
Match 2: Webb def Weliver 10-1
Match 3 – Championship: Webb def Long 10-6
2nd straight McTagertt singles title for Haley Webb
Girls 16 Doubles:
Match 1 — Championship: Bradley & Carpenter def Eberly & Prickett
1st McTagertt title for Alexa Bradley & Courtlyn Carpenter
Girls 18 Doubles:
Match 1 – Championship: Fishero & Webb def Gonzalez & Jimenez 10-2
1st McTagertt doubles title for Lillie Fishero & Haley Web
Men’s Open Singles:
Match 1: Keeling def Houston 8-1
Match 2: Nelson def Vincent 8-2
Match 3: Pierle def Otero 8-6
Match 4: Ross def Keeling 10-4
Match 5: Heinold def Wilson 10-3
Match 6: Webb def Nelson 10-1
Match 7: Munoz def Pierle 10-4
Match 8: Ross def Heinold 10-7
Match 9: Munoz wins over Webb by walkover
Match 10 – Championship: Ross def Munoz 6-1, 7-6(5)
1st McTagertt title for Trent Ross
Men’s Open Doubles:
Match 1: Barsteika & Carnahan def Kline & Taylor 10-1
Match 2: Eberly & Linville def Nelson & Wilson 10-7
Match 3: Norton & Potter def Keeling & Otero 10-6
Match 4: Munoz & Ross def Vincent & Yager 10-4
Match 5: Barsteika & Carnahan def Eberly & Linville 10-7
Match 6: Norton & Potter def Munoz & Ross 10-3
Match 7 – Championship: Norton & Potter def Barsteika & Carnahan 1-6, 6-3, 10-7
1st McTagertt adult titles for Evan Norton & Myles Potter
Men’s 35 Singles:
Match 1: Heinold def Lowery 10-0
Match 2: Wilson def McTagertt 10-0
Match 3 – Championship: Heinold def Wilson 0-6, 6-2, 10-8
Mike Heinhold defends 2019 Men’s 35 title
Men’s 35 Doubles:
Match 1 – Championship: Kight & Holland def Persinger & J McTagertt 10-4
1st McTagertt title together for Dave Kight & Mike Holland
Women’s Open Singles:
Match 1 – Championship: Wright def R McTagertt 6-0, 6-1
1st McTagertt adult title for Grace Wright
Women’s Open Doubles:
Match 1: McGrady & McGrady def Barker & Black
Match 2: Hudson & Synesael def McGrady & McGrady 10-2
Match 3: Cotten & Linville def Fee & McTagertt 10-1
Match 4 – Championship: Hudson & Synesael def Cotten & Linville 10-2
Hannah Hudson & Miranda Synesael improve on 2019 runner-up finish
Mixed Doubles:
Match 1: Merryman & Fishero def Kline & Taylor
Match 2: Barsteika & Synesael def Merryman & Fishero 10-7
Match 3: Munoz & Munoz def Taylor & Cotten 10-4
Match 4: Webb & Webb def Persinger & Snyder 10-1
Match 5: Potter & Hudson def McTagertt & McTagertt 10-4
Match 6: Barsteika & Synesael def Munoz & Munoz 10-2
Match 7: Potter & Hudson def Webb & Webb 10-8
Match 8 – Championship: Barsteika & Synesael def Potter & Hudson 6-4, 1-6, 10-6
7th McTagertt Mixed Doubles title for Mike Barsteika & Miranda Synesael
Family Doubles A:
Match 1: Wilson & Wilson def McTagertt & McTagertt 10-0
Match 2: Springer & Springer def Haddock & Pierle 10-8
Match 3: Taylor & Taylor def Thomas & Barker 10-3
Match 4: Heinold & Heinold def Wright & Wright 10-2
Match 5: Wilson & Wilson def Springer & Springer 10-3
Match 6: Heinold & Heinold def Taylor & Taylor 10-8
Match 7 — Championship: Heinhold & Heinold def Wilson & Wilson 10-5
1st McTagertt Family doubles title for father/son Mike Heinhold & Eddie Heinhold
Family Doubles B:
Match1 – Championship: C Webb & E Webb def Bowers & Bowers 10-4
1st McTagertt Family doubles title for father/daughter Christ Webb & Elise Webb