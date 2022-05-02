Baseball:

Benton Central 15, Fountain Central 1 ( 5 inn) – WP: Traevyn Shoaf

Covington 8, Milford IL 0 – WP: Conlan Moore

Crawfordsville 20, Covington 2 (5 inn)

Crawfordsville 3, Benton Central 1

Dugger Union 6, North Vermillion 0

Fountain Central 12, Covington 7 – WP: Lukas Miller

Fountain Central 5, Covington 1 – WP: Brayden Prickett

North Central 9, North Vermillion 2

North Montgomery 1, Parke Heritage 0

North Vermillion 26, Attica 2 (5 inn) – WP: Brody Rice

North Vermillion 19, Attica 4 (5 inn) – WP: Aidan Hinchee

Oakwood 22, North Vermillion 2

Riverton Parke 9, Clay City 4 (8 inn) – WP: Derek Lebron

Riverton Parke 5, South Putnam 0 – WP: Lebron (14 Ks)

Seeger 24, Frontier 1 (5 inn) – WP: Caleb Edwards

Seeger 12, South Vermillion 6 – WP: Christian Holland

Seeger 8, North Montgomery 4 – WP: Jace Ware

Shakamak 2, Riverton Parke 1

South Vermillion 8, Seeger 5

Traders Point Christian 17, Attica 3 (5 inn)

West Lafayette 13, Benton Central 2 (5 inn)

West Lafayette 6, Benton Central 2

=====

Golf – Boys:

Seeger 211, Fountain Central 217

FC: 51 – Jackson, 53 – Payne, 56 – Krug, 57 – Merryman

Seg: 48 – Leming, 53 – Clark, 54 – Laws, 56 – Thomas

-----

Southmont 175, Fountain Central 217

FC: 51 – Krug, 52 – Payne, 53 – Jackson, 61 – Wolf

-----

South Vermillion 172, Fountain Central 209

FC: 44 – Jackson, 52 – Payne, 54 – Wolf, 59 – Krug

SV: 36 – Panagouleas, 40 – Cunning, 45 – Higgins, 52 – Fossi

-----

South Vermillion 180, Covington 202, Attica 253 (names, some illegible, per scorecard)

A: 53 – Ian, 66 – Drew & Inman, 68 – Eli, 71 – Jackson

C: 36 – Potter, 52 – Bechtold, 55 – Ferguson, 59 – Stein, 60 – Wooster, 63 – Townsend

SV: 42 – Panagouleas, 43 – Tucker, 47 – Cunning, 48 – McBride, 50 – Fossi, 62 - Sholts

=====

Softball:

Megan Asher threw a perfect game for BC vs North Newton with 15 Ks in a 1-0 win.

Emily Holycross of Covington is 12-for-12 in last three games (5 R, 9 RBI, 1 Dbl, 1 HR).

-----

Attica 18, Clinton Prairie 0 – WP: Hannah Shackelford

Attica 13, North Vermillion 2 – WP: Shackelford

Benton Central 10, Lafayette Central Catholic 0 (5 inn) – WP: Hattendorf

Benton Central 5, Twin Lakes 3 – WP: Hattendorf

Benton Central 4, Twin Lakes 1 – WP: Asher

Benton Central 1, North Newton 0 – WP: Asher

Covington 12, Fountain Central 11 – WP: Briley Peyton

Covington 5, Fountain Central 3 – WP: Peyton

Covington 10, Crawfordsville 0 (6 inn) – WP: Zoe Badger

Faith Christian 9, Attica 6

North Putnam 11, Fountain Central 1 (5 inn)

North Vermillion 11, North Central 1 – WP: Addi Burns

North Vermillion 17, Oakwood 9 – WP: Burns

North Vermillion 15, Dugger Union 5 (5 inn) – WP: Burns

North Vermillion 15, Attica 3 – WP: Burns

Parke Heritage 10, West Vigo 6

Riverton Parke 10, Southmont 6 – WP: Jayleigh Inman

Riverton Parke 12, North Central 4 – WP: Caeden Bennett

Seeger 20, Frontier 3 (5 inn) – WP: Morgan Cooksey

Seeger 4, South Vermillion 3 – WP: Cooksey

Seeger 11, Lafayette Jeff 0 (6 inn) – WP: Cooksey

Southmont 15, Covington 5

Southmont 11, Fountain Central 3

Terre Haute North 7, Parke Heritage 4

=====

Tennis – Girls:

Fountain Central wins the WRC team title with a 5-0 record, winning 24 of their 25 individual matches.

It is the first WRC tennis title for the Mustang girls since 2017.

-----

Covington 4, Parke Heritage 1

1S: Peyton Brown (C) def Hannah O’Brien 3-6, 7-5, 6-1

2S: Cora Reynolds (C) def Rebekah Ayres 6-1, 2-6, 6-1

3S: Jenna Brown (PH) def Halle Grady 6-1, 6-4

1D: Karsyn Engle & Emma Taylor (C) def Grace Ramsay & Kristen Wood 6-0, 6-1

2D: Addison Streuer & Isabella Lynch (C) def Hannah Thurman & Katelyn Williams 4-6, 6-1, 7-6

-----

Covington 5, Attica 0

1S: Brown def Adyson Goodwin 6-4, 6-3

2S: Reynolds def Libby Peterson 6-0, 6-0

3S: Grady def Camille Smith 6-0, 6-0

1D: Engle & Taylor def Rheann Seward & Jordyn Riegle 6-2, 6-0

2D: Streuer & Lynch won by forfeit

-----

Fountain Central 5, Seeger 0

1S: Lillie Fishero def Addison Shrader 7-6(2), 6-1

2S: Haley Webb def Kaylee Brown 6-0, 6-0

3S: Angela Gonzalez def Eva Ford 7-5, 6-2

1D: Emily Jimenez & Hannah Prickett def Ellen McDonald & Ashlynn Simpson 6-0, 6-2

2D: Marylee Muniz & Kendall Eberly def Allie Johnson & Maddie Hays 6-1, 6-3

-----

Fountain Central 5, Southmont 0

1S: Fishero def Long 6-0, 6-2

2S: Webb def Barker 6-1, 6-0

3S: Gonzalez def Johnson 6-1, 6-0

1D: Jimenez & Prickett def Frederick & Jones 3-6, 6-3, 7-6(2)

2D: Muniz & Eberly def Bradley & Scott 6-0, 6-3

-----

Fountain Central 5, Attica 0

1S: Fishero def Goodwin 6-1, 6-1

2S: Webb def Peterson 6-0, 6-0

1D: Jimenez & Mellady def Riegle & Seward

3S & 2D: won by forfeit

-----

Bi-County Team Tournament

Team: 1 – Fountain Central 18, 2 – Covington 10, 3 – Seeger 7, 4 – Attica 0

Individual results:

1S: Shrader(S) def Brown (C) 6-0, 6-1 / Fishero (FC) def Goodwin (A) 6-0, 6-01

Consolation: Brown (C) def Goodwin (A) 8-5 / Champ: Fishero (FC) def Shrader (S) 0-6, 6-3, 10-4

2S: Webb (FC) def Brown (S) 6-1, 6-1 / Reynolds (C) def Garriott (A) 6-0, 6-0

Consolation: Brown (S) def Garriott (A) 8-0 / Champ: Webb (FC) def Reynolds (C) 6-1, 6-0

3S: Blankenship (S) def Smith (A) 6-0, 6-0 / Gonzalez (FC) def Grady (C) 6-1, 6-0

Consolation: Grady (C) def Smith 8-0 / Champ: Gonzalez (FC) def Blankenship (S) 6-1, 6-2

1D: Engle & Taylor (C) def Seward & Riegle (A) 6-0, 6-0

Jimenez & Mellady (FC) def McDonald & Simpson (S) 6-0, 6-0

Consolation: McDonald & Simpson (S) def Seward & Riegle 8-4

Championship: Engle & Taylor (C) def Jimenez & Mellady (FC) 6-2, 6-2

2D: Muniz & Prickett (FC) win by forfeit

Streuer & Hacquet (C) def Johnson & Hays (S) 6-0, 6-1

Consolation: Johnson & Hays (S) win by forfeit

Championship: Muniz & Prickett (FC) def Streuer & Hacquet (C) 6-3, 6-4

=====

Track – Boys:

North Montgomery 84, Crawfordsville 81, Seeger 53, Fountain Central 22

Individual results (1st, FC and Seeger only)

100m: 1 – Carr (S) 12.07, 4 – Martin (FC) 12.54

200m: 1 – Lynch (FC) 24.68, 2 – McLain (S) 2536, 5 – Garrett (FC)

400m: 1 – Hernandez (S) 54.39, 4 – Mellady (FC) 58.04, 5 – Coffman (S)

800m: 1 – Fuller (Cvl) 2:17.31, 3 – Brenner (S) 2:21.24, 5 – Mellady (FC) 2:25.63

1600m: 1 – Brummett (Cvl) 5:08, 2 – Brenner (S) 5:11.59, 4 – Guminski (S)

3200m: 1 – McCartney (NM) 10:42.32, 2 – Kler (FC) 11:16.91, 4 – Guminski (S) 12:07.55

110H: 1 – 1 – Laws (NM) 17.66, 4 – Waling (S) 20.86, 6 – Reynolds (S)

300H: 1 – Laws (NM) 42.38, 5 – Waling (S) 50.73

4x100R: 1 – Fountain Central 47.97

4x400R: 1 – North Montgomery 3:46.5, 3 – Seeger 3:58.4

4x800R: 1 – Crawfordsville 9:09.15

D: 1 – Pietsch (NM) 129-04, 2 – Thomason (S) 127-00, 4 – Marshall (S)

HJ: 1 – McElmore (Cvl) 5-08, 2 – Coffman (S) 5-06

LJ: 1 – Laws (NM) 19-05.50, 2 – Coffman (S) 19-04.25, 4 – Carr (S)

SP: 1 – Fruits (Cvl) 40-00, 3 – Chinn (S) 33-10, 5 – Marshall (S)

-----

Westville 73.5, Oakwood 55.5, Covington 48.5, Armstrong 36.5

Individual results (1st and Covington only):

100m: 1 – Champs (A) 11.87, 3 – Burris-Bunch 12.34, 7 – Goulding

200m: 1 – McDaniel (O) 24.48, 3 – Burris-Bunch 25.11, 6 – Goulding

400m: 1 – Vice (W) 57.93, 2 – Duprey 59.15

800m: 1 – Carrillo (O) 2:24.46, 2 – Lewsader 2:23.49

1600m: 1 – Woodrow (C) 5:27.50, 8 – Whiteman

3200m: 1 – Goulding (A) 12:38.43

110H: 1 – McDaniel (O) 16.71, 2 – Ferati 18.78, 4 – Saliji

300H: 1 – Miller (W) 43.00, 4 – Bechtold 51.09

4x100R: 1 – Westville 46.88, 3 – Covington 48.87

4x400R: 1 – Westville 3:56.08, 3 – Covington 4:09.46

4x800R: 1 – Covington 11:26.68

D: 1 – Bina (W) 124-02.50, 7 – Noble 82-00.50. No distance: Boyd & Parkhurst

HJ: 1t – Lewsader (C) & Johnson (W) 5-06, 4t – Duprey (C) & Rupp (O)

LJ: 1 – Johnson (W) 17-08.00, 6 – Ferati 15-09.00, 8 – Saliji, 10 – Whiteman. ND: Bechtold.

SP: 1 – Slazas (W) 39-06.75, 4 – Boyd 33-03.75, 7 – Parkhurst, 10 – Noble

-----

Covington Invitational – a non-scoring meet

Teams: Attica, Covington, North Montgomery, North Vermillion, Riverside, Seeger

Individual results (1st & WRC teams only):

100m: 1 – Powell (A) 11.59, 2 – Burris-Bunch (C), 4 – Goulding (C), 6 – Heidenreich (S), 7 – Tucker (NV)

100m – frosh: 1 – McLain (S) 11.91, 3 – Thomas (NV)

200m: 1 – Utterback (NM) 23.97, 2 – McLain (S), 5 – Tryon (NV), 6 – Burris-Bunch (C), 7 – Powell (A),

9 – Heidenreich (S), 10 – Thomas (NV), 11 – Goulding (C)

400m: 1 – Hernandez (S) 54.11, 3 – Coffman, 4 – Powell (A), 8 – Wesch (NV)

800m: 1 – Brenner (S) 2:13.06, 4 – Odle (S)

1600m: 1 – McCartney (NM) 5:05.56, 3 – Woodrow (C)

1600m – frosh: 1 – Odle (S) 5:11.84, 4 – Cunningham (S), 5 – Whiteman (C), 6 – Lathrop (S)

3200m: 1 – McCartney (NM) 10:28.46, 3 – Guminski (S), 5 – Cunningham (S)

110H: 1 – Cody (NM) 16.84, 3 – Ferati (C), 4 – Waling (S), 5 – Saliji (C), 6 – Reynolds (S)

300H: 1 – Laws (NM) 43.08, 3 – Waling (S), 4 – Reynolds (S)

4x100R: 1 – North Montgomery 48.74, 2 – Covington (Lewsader, Burris-Bunch, Bechtold, Saliji) 48.79

4x400R: 1 – Seeger (Coffman, Hernandez, Brenner, McLain) 3:44.37

4x800R: 1 – North Montgomery 10:11.12

D: 1 – Ziebart (NV) 137-10, 2 – Edney (NV), 4 – Blank (NV), 5 – Allison (S), 6 – Marshall (S),

7 – Parkhurst (C), 9 – Charlton (S), 11 – Boyd (C), 12 – Noble (C)

HJ: 1 – Coffman (S) 5-06, 2 – Lewsader (C) 5-06

LJ: 1 – Coffman (S) 19-07.50, 4 – Goulding (C), 5 – Ferati (C), 6 – Waling (S), 7 – Burns (NV),

8 – Tucker (NV), 9 – McLain (S)

SP: 1 – Blank (NV) 42-05.00, 2 – Edney (NV), 3 – Apple (NV), 4 – Marshall (S), 7 – Allison (S),

8 – Smith (S), 10 – Boyd (C), 11 – Parkhurst (C), 12 – Noble (C)

-----

Athenian Relays – FC results:

Discus team - Thompson & Hoagland 7th

Shot team - Thompson & Brown 7th

Long jump team - Pickett & James 7th

Distance Medley- Mellady, Nelson, Pickett, Kler 5th

Sprint Medley- Lynch, Pigg, Martin, Nelson 6th

4x800- Solomon, James, Myers, Kler 6th

4x400- Nelson, Pigg, Solomon, Mellady 4th

4x200 - Pickett, Thompson, James, Myers 7th

4x100- Lynch, Martin, Pickett, Mellady 4th

100- no official results Martin ran :12.06

=====

Track – Coed:

Norm Ebrite Relays at Delphi

Team: 1 – Rossville 122, 2 – FC 98, 3 – Faith Christian 94, 4 – South Newton 80, 5 – Sheridan 62

Individual results (FC only):

High jump - Gayler & Martin 4th

Long jump- James & Pickett 5th

Shot put - D. Hoagland, Sims, Brown, Spragg 5th

Oracle Relay - Gayler, Simko, Lynch, B. Hoagland 1st

3126 Relay - Morgan, James, Spragg, Kler 3rd

4x 100 relay - B. Hoagland, Mellady, Simko, Martin 3rd

4x800 - Sims, Solomon, Spragg, Nelson 3rd

4x200 - Morgan, Myers, Spragg, James 5th

Distance Medley - Morgan, Solomon, Sims, Kler 2nd

4x400 - Simko, Pickett, B.Hoagland,Mellady 1st

2266 relay - Morgan, Lynch, Sims, Nelson 2nd

Sprint Medley - B Hoagland, Pickett, Simko, Martin 3rd

=====

Track – Girls:

Jennifer Romero of Seeger set a new Covington Invitational record in the 1600m run.

Her time of 5:27.06 broke a 1985 record belonging to Cammie Servies of Southmont of 5:34.50

-----

Seeger 104.5, Crawfordsville 75, North Montgomery 51.5, Fountain Central 10

Individual results (1st, FC and Seeger only)

100m: 1 – Laffoon (S) 13.25, 4 – Dillon

200m: 1 – Dillon (S) 30.88, 2 – Monroe (S), 3 – Simko (FC) 31.53

400m: 1 – Watson (S) 1:08.08, 2 – Morgan (FC) 1:13.38, 5 – Simko (FC)

800m: 1 – Romero (S) 2:36.06, 3 – A Austin (S)

1600m: 1 – H Austin (S) 5:40.64, 2 – A Austin 6:15.42, 5 – Sims 6:54.24

3200m: 1 – H Austin (S) 12:12.08, 5 – Hays (S)

100H: 1 – Hutchinson (Cvl) 19.46, 2 – Guminski (S) 20.16, 4 – Moore (S)

300H: 1 – Anderson (NM) 55.56, 4 – Guminski (S) 58.77, 5 – Moore (S)

4x100R: 1 – Seeger 55.66

4x400R: 1 – Crawfordsville 4:38.41, 2- Seeger 4:42.75

4x800R: 1 – Seeger 11:21.28

D: 1 – Rice (NM) 100-05, 2 – Knosp (S) 95-10, 3 – Sitz (S)

HJ: 1 – Laffoon (S) 5-00, 4t – McBride (S) & Fritzen (NM)

LJ: 1 – Williamson (Cvl) 13-11, 2 – Moore (S) 12-05.50, 4 – Guminski, 5 – Morgan (FC) 10-05.25

SP: 1 – Greene (S) 28-02, 2 – Knosp (S)

-----

Westville 77.5, Covington 59, Oakwood 32, Armstrong 25.5

Individual results (1st and Covington only):

100m: 1 – S Tyler (W) 13.37, 2 – Krepton 14.06, 7 – Mullins. No time listed: Wells

200m: 1 – S Tyler (W) 26.80, 5 – Cadman. No time: Krepton, Wells

400m: 1 – Bailey (A) 1:11.09, 3 – Vale 1:16.08

800m: 1 – Sawyer (W) 3:09.52, 3 – Goeppner 3:13.31

1600m: 1 – Goeppner (C) 7:20.02

3200m: 1 – Morris (O) no time listed.

100H: 1 – Livengood (C) 18.62, 3 – Cadman

300H: 1 – Wells (O) 55.68, 3 – Livengood 56.40, 5 – Slider

4x100R: 1 – Westville 55.56, 2 – Covington 57.87

4x400R: 1 – Oakwood 5:10.08, 3 – Covington 5:25.22

4x800R: 1 – Westville 14:16.28

D: 1 – Stonecipher (C) 79-00.50, 3 – Goeppner, 6 – Wells

HJ: 1 – Slider (C) 4-06

LJ: 1 – N Taylor (O) 13-04.50, 6t – Krepton & Vale 11-05.00

SP: 1 – Wright (W) 26-08, 2 – Stonecipher 24-09, 3 – Livengood 23-11

-----

Covington Invitational – a non-scoring meet

Teams: Attica, Covington, North Montgomery, North Vermillion, Riverside, Seeger

Individual results (1st & WRC teams only):

100m: 1 – Pollard (NV) 13.60, 2 – Smith (S), 4 – Monroe (S), 5 – Dillon (S), 7 – Massey (A),

9 – Mullins (C)

100m frosh: 1 – Krepton (C) 13.55, 2 – VanVactor (S), 3 – Shirley (S)

200m: 1 – Cadman (C) 30.11, 2 – Monroe (S), 4 – Massey (A), 5 – Smith (S), 6 – Dillon (S)

400m: 1 – Watson (S) 1:07.75, 3 – Vore (NV), 4 – Vale (C), 5 – Kirkpatrick (S), 8 – Buzzetti (S)

800m: 1 – Michael (NM) 2:51.15, 2 – Hays (S) 2:57.24, 5 – Goeppner (C), 6 – Velazquez (S),

8 – Garrison (S)

1600m: 1 – Romero (S) 5:27.05 – meet record, 2 – H Austin (S), 7 – Goeppner (C)

1600m – frosh: 1 – A Austin (S) 6:18.03

3200m: 1 – Bonwell (NM) 13:44.62, 2 – A Austin (S) 13:56.43, 3 – Buranosky (S)

100H: 1 – Livengood (C) 17.62, 2 – Cain (NV), 3 – Guminski (S), 4 – Moore (S), 5 – Cadman (C),

8 – Arizmendi(A)

300H: 1 – Anderson (NM) 55.00, 2 – Livengood (C) 56.56, 3 – Moore (S), 4 – Slider (C),

5 – Guminski (S), 8 – Arizmendi (A)

4x100R: 1 – Seeger (Laffoon, Dillon, Smith , VanVactor) 55.02, 2 – NV (Davis, Pollard, Ellis, Ross),

3 – Covington (Mullins, Livengood, Cadman, Krepton)

4x400R: 1 – Seeger (Romero, Laffoon, H Austin, Watson) 4:35.93,

3 – Covington (Goeppner, Mullins, Slider, Vale)

4x800R: 1 – North Montgomery 12:08.81, 2 – Seeger (Velazquez, Hays, Hetrick, Buranosky) 12:54.62

D: 1 – Ellis (NV) 90-06, 2 – T Crabtree (NV), 3 – Knosp (S), 4 – Brown (NV), 6 – Sitz (S),

7 – Goeppner (C), 8 – Stonecipher (C), 9 – Clem (S), 11 – Wells (C)

HJ: 1 – Laffoon (S) 4-10, 2 – Slider (C), 3 – Smith (S), 4t – Strubberg (NV) & Fritzen (NM)

LJ: 1 – Laffoon (S) 15-08, 2 – Ross (NV), 3 – Moore (S), 5 – Davis (NV), 8 – Cain (NV), 9 – Vale (C)

SP: 1 – Edney (NV) 34-09.00, 2 – T Crabtree (NV), 3 – Greene (S), 4 – Coffman (S), 5 – Knosp (S),

7 – Brown (NV), 8 – Stonecipher (C), 10 – Livengood (C)

-----

Athenian Relays – FC results

Long jump team-Hoagland & Simko 4th

Shot team - Spragg & C.Morgan 7th

Discus team - Sims & C.Morgan 7th

Sprint Medley- Simko, Spragg, C.Morgan, Hoagland 4th

100-Hoagland 2nd

4x200-Sims, Spragg, Simko, Hoagland 5th

