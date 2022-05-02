Baseball:
Benton Central 15, Fountain Central 1 ( 5 inn) – WP: Traevyn Shoaf
Covington 8, Milford IL 0 – WP: Conlan Moore
Crawfordsville 20, Covington 2 (5 inn)
Crawfordsville 3, Benton Central 1
Dugger Union 6, North Vermillion 0
Fountain Central 12, Covington 7 – WP: Lukas Miller
Fountain Central 5, Covington 1 – WP: Brayden Prickett
North Central 9, North Vermillion 2
North Montgomery 1, Parke Heritage 0
North Vermillion 26, Attica 2 (5 inn) – WP: Brody Rice
North Vermillion 19, Attica 4 (5 inn) – WP: Aidan Hinchee
Oakwood 22, North Vermillion 2
Riverton Parke 9, Clay City 4 (8 inn) – WP: Derek Lebron
Riverton Parke 5, South Putnam 0 – WP: Lebron (14 Ks)
Seeger 24, Frontier 1 (5 inn) – WP: Caleb Edwards
Seeger 12, South Vermillion 6 – WP: Christian Holland
Seeger 8, North Montgomery 4 – WP: Jace Ware
Shakamak 2, Riverton Parke 1
South Vermillion 8, Seeger 5
Traders Point Christian 17, Attica 3 (5 inn)
West Lafayette 13, Benton Central 2 (5 inn)
West Lafayette 6, Benton Central 2
=====
Golf – Boys:
Seeger 211, Fountain Central 217
FC: 51 – Jackson, 53 – Payne, 56 – Krug, 57 – Merryman
Seg: 48 – Leming, 53 – Clark, 54 – Laws, 56 – Thomas
-----
Southmont 175, Fountain Central 217
FC: 51 – Krug, 52 – Payne, 53 – Jackson, 61 – Wolf
-----
South Vermillion 172, Fountain Central 209
FC: 44 – Jackson, 52 – Payne, 54 – Wolf, 59 – Krug
SV: 36 – Panagouleas, 40 – Cunning, 45 – Higgins, 52 – Fossi
-----
South Vermillion 180, Covington 202, Attica 253 (names, some illegible, per scorecard)
A: 53 – Ian, 66 – Drew & Inman, 68 – Eli, 71 – Jackson
C: 36 – Potter, 52 – Bechtold, 55 – Ferguson, 59 – Stein, 60 – Wooster, 63 – Townsend
SV: 42 – Panagouleas, 43 – Tucker, 47 – Cunning, 48 – McBride, 50 – Fossi, 62 - Sholts
=====
Softball:
Megan Asher threw a perfect game for BC vs North Newton with 15 Ks in a 1-0 win.
Emily Holycross of Covington is 12-for-12 in last three games (5 R, 9 RBI, 1 Dbl, 1 HR).
-----
Attica 18, Clinton Prairie 0 – WP: Hannah Shackelford
Attica 13, North Vermillion 2 – WP: Shackelford
Benton Central 10, Lafayette Central Catholic 0 (5 inn) – WP: Hattendorf
Benton Central 5, Twin Lakes 3 – WP: Hattendorf
Benton Central 4, Twin Lakes 1 – WP: Asher
Benton Central 1, North Newton 0 – WP: Asher
Covington 12, Fountain Central 11 – WP: Briley Peyton
Covington 5, Fountain Central 3 – WP: Peyton
Covington 10, Crawfordsville 0 (6 inn) – WP: Zoe Badger
Faith Christian 9, Attica 6
North Putnam 11, Fountain Central 1 (5 inn)
North Vermillion 11, North Central 1 – WP: Addi Burns
North Vermillion 17, Oakwood 9 – WP: Burns
North Vermillion 15, Dugger Union 5 (5 inn) – WP: Burns
North Vermillion 15, Attica 3 – WP: Burns
Parke Heritage 10, West Vigo 6
Riverton Parke 10, Southmont 6 – WP: Jayleigh Inman
Riverton Parke 12, North Central 4 – WP: Caeden Bennett
Seeger 20, Frontier 3 (5 inn) – WP: Morgan Cooksey
Seeger 4, South Vermillion 3 – WP: Cooksey
Seeger 11, Lafayette Jeff 0 (6 inn) – WP: Cooksey
Southmont 15, Covington 5
Southmont 11, Fountain Central 3
Terre Haute North 7, Parke Heritage 4
=====
Tennis – Girls:
Fountain Central wins the WRC team title with a 5-0 record, winning 24 of their 25 individual matches.
It is the first WRC tennis title for the Mustang girls since 2017.
-----
Covington 4, Parke Heritage 1
1S: Peyton Brown (C) def Hannah O’Brien 3-6, 7-5, 6-1
2S: Cora Reynolds (C) def Rebekah Ayres 6-1, 2-6, 6-1
3S: Jenna Brown (PH) def Halle Grady 6-1, 6-4
1D: Karsyn Engle & Emma Taylor (C) def Grace Ramsay & Kristen Wood 6-0, 6-1
2D: Addison Streuer & Isabella Lynch (C) def Hannah Thurman & Katelyn Williams 4-6, 6-1, 7-6
-----
Covington 5, Attica 0
1S: Brown def Adyson Goodwin 6-4, 6-3
2S: Reynolds def Libby Peterson 6-0, 6-0
3S: Grady def Camille Smith 6-0, 6-0
1D: Engle & Taylor def Rheann Seward & Jordyn Riegle 6-2, 6-0
2D: Streuer & Lynch won by forfeit
-----
Fountain Central 5, Seeger 0
1S: Lillie Fishero def Addison Shrader 7-6(2), 6-1
2S: Haley Webb def Kaylee Brown 6-0, 6-0
3S: Angela Gonzalez def Eva Ford 7-5, 6-2
1D: Emily Jimenez & Hannah Prickett def Ellen McDonald & Ashlynn Simpson 6-0, 6-2
2D: Marylee Muniz & Kendall Eberly def Allie Johnson & Maddie Hays 6-1, 6-3
-----
Fountain Central 5, Southmont 0
1S: Fishero def Long 6-0, 6-2
2S: Webb def Barker 6-1, 6-0
3S: Gonzalez def Johnson 6-1, 6-0
1D: Jimenez & Prickett def Frederick & Jones 3-6, 6-3, 7-6(2)
2D: Muniz & Eberly def Bradley & Scott 6-0, 6-3
-----
Fountain Central 5, Attica 0
1S: Fishero def Goodwin 6-1, 6-1
2S: Webb def Peterson 6-0, 6-0
1D: Jimenez & Mellady def Riegle & Seward
3S & 2D: won by forfeit
-----
Bi-County Team Tournament
Team: 1 – Fountain Central 18, 2 – Covington 10, 3 – Seeger 7, 4 – Attica 0
Individual results:
1S: Shrader(S) def Brown (C) 6-0, 6-1 / Fishero (FC) def Goodwin (A) 6-0, 6-01
Consolation: Brown (C) def Goodwin (A) 8-5 / Champ: Fishero (FC) def Shrader (S) 0-6, 6-3, 10-4
2S: Webb (FC) def Brown (S) 6-1, 6-1 / Reynolds (C) def Garriott (A) 6-0, 6-0
Consolation: Brown (S) def Garriott (A) 8-0 / Champ: Webb (FC) def Reynolds (C) 6-1, 6-0
3S: Blankenship (S) def Smith (A) 6-0, 6-0 / Gonzalez (FC) def Grady (C) 6-1, 6-0
Consolation: Grady (C) def Smith 8-0 / Champ: Gonzalez (FC) def Blankenship (S) 6-1, 6-2
1D: Engle & Taylor (C) def Seward & Riegle (A) 6-0, 6-0
Jimenez & Mellady (FC) def McDonald & Simpson (S) 6-0, 6-0
Consolation: McDonald & Simpson (S) def Seward & Riegle 8-4
Championship: Engle & Taylor (C) def Jimenez & Mellady (FC) 6-2, 6-2
2D: Muniz & Prickett (FC) win by forfeit
Streuer & Hacquet (C) def Johnson & Hays (S) 6-0, 6-1
Consolation: Johnson & Hays (S) win by forfeit
Championship: Muniz & Prickett (FC) def Streuer & Hacquet (C) 6-3, 6-4
=====
Track – Boys:
North Montgomery 84, Crawfordsville 81, Seeger 53, Fountain Central 22
Individual results (1st, FC and Seeger only)
100m: 1 – Carr (S) 12.07, 4 – Martin (FC) 12.54
200m: 1 – Lynch (FC) 24.68, 2 – McLain (S) 2536, 5 – Garrett (FC)
400m: 1 – Hernandez (S) 54.39, 4 – Mellady (FC) 58.04, 5 – Coffman (S)
800m: 1 – Fuller (Cvl) 2:17.31, 3 – Brenner (S) 2:21.24, 5 – Mellady (FC) 2:25.63
1600m: 1 – Brummett (Cvl) 5:08, 2 – Brenner (S) 5:11.59, 4 – Guminski (S)
3200m: 1 – McCartney (NM) 10:42.32, 2 – Kler (FC) 11:16.91, 4 – Guminski (S) 12:07.55
110H: 1 – 1 – Laws (NM) 17.66, 4 – Waling (S) 20.86, 6 – Reynolds (S)
300H: 1 – Laws (NM) 42.38, 5 – Waling (S) 50.73
4x100R: 1 – Fountain Central 47.97
4x400R: 1 – North Montgomery 3:46.5, 3 – Seeger 3:58.4
4x800R: 1 – Crawfordsville 9:09.15
D: 1 – Pietsch (NM) 129-04, 2 – Thomason (S) 127-00, 4 – Marshall (S)
HJ: 1 – McElmore (Cvl) 5-08, 2 – Coffman (S) 5-06
LJ: 1 – Laws (NM) 19-05.50, 2 – Coffman (S) 19-04.25, 4 – Carr (S)
SP: 1 – Fruits (Cvl) 40-00, 3 – Chinn (S) 33-10, 5 – Marshall (S)
-----
Westville 73.5, Oakwood 55.5, Covington 48.5, Armstrong 36.5
Individual results (1st and Covington only):
100m: 1 – Champs (A) 11.87, 3 – Burris-Bunch 12.34, 7 – Goulding
200m: 1 – McDaniel (O) 24.48, 3 – Burris-Bunch 25.11, 6 – Goulding
400m: 1 – Vice (W) 57.93, 2 – Duprey 59.15
800m: 1 – Carrillo (O) 2:24.46, 2 – Lewsader 2:23.49
1600m: 1 – Woodrow (C) 5:27.50, 8 – Whiteman
3200m: 1 – Goulding (A) 12:38.43
110H: 1 – McDaniel (O) 16.71, 2 – Ferati 18.78, 4 – Saliji
300H: 1 – Miller (W) 43.00, 4 – Bechtold 51.09
4x100R: 1 – Westville 46.88, 3 – Covington 48.87
4x400R: 1 – Westville 3:56.08, 3 – Covington 4:09.46
4x800R: 1 – Covington 11:26.68
D: 1 – Bina (W) 124-02.50, 7 – Noble 82-00.50. No distance: Boyd & Parkhurst
HJ: 1t – Lewsader (C) & Johnson (W) 5-06, 4t – Duprey (C) & Rupp (O)
LJ: 1 – Johnson (W) 17-08.00, 6 – Ferati 15-09.00, 8 – Saliji, 10 – Whiteman. ND: Bechtold.
SP: 1 – Slazas (W) 39-06.75, 4 – Boyd 33-03.75, 7 – Parkhurst, 10 – Noble
-----
Covington Invitational – a non-scoring meet
Teams: Attica, Covington, North Montgomery, North Vermillion, Riverside, Seeger
Individual results (1st & WRC teams only):
100m: 1 – Powell (A) 11.59, 2 – Burris-Bunch (C), 4 – Goulding (C), 6 – Heidenreich (S), 7 – Tucker (NV)
100m – frosh: 1 – McLain (S) 11.91, 3 – Thomas (NV)
200m: 1 – Utterback (NM) 23.97, 2 – McLain (S), 5 – Tryon (NV), 6 – Burris-Bunch (C), 7 – Powell (A),
9 – Heidenreich (S), 10 – Thomas (NV), 11 – Goulding (C)
400m: 1 – Hernandez (S) 54.11, 3 – Coffman, 4 – Powell (A), 8 – Wesch (NV)
800m: 1 – Brenner (S) 2:13.06, 4 – Odle (S)
1600m: 1 – McCartney (NM) 5:05.56, 3 – Woodrow (C)
1600m – frosh: 1 – Odle (S) 5:11.84, 4 – Cunningham (S), 5 – Whiteman (C), 6 – Lathrop (S)
3200m: 1 – McCartney (NM) 10:28.46, 3 – Guminski (S), 5 – Cunningham (S)
110H: 1 – Cody (NM) 16.84, 3 – Ferati (C), 4 – Waling (S), 5 – Saliji (C), 6 – Reynolds (S)
300H: 1 – Laws (NM) 43.08, 3 – Waling (S), 4 – Reynolds (S)
4x100R: 1 – North Montgomery 48.74, 2 – Covington (Lewsader, Burris-Bunch, Bechtold, Saliji) 48.79
4x400R: 1 – Seeger (Coffman, Hernandez, Brenner, McLain) 3:44.37
4x800R: 1 – North Montgomery 10:11.12
D: 1 – Ziebart (NV) 137-10, 2 – Edney (NV), 4 – Blank (NV), 5 – Allison (S), 6 – Marshall (S),
7 – Parkhurst (C), 9 – Charlton (S), 11 – Boyd (C), 12 – Noble (C)
HJ: 1 – Coffman (S) 5-06, 2 – Lewsader (C) 5-06
LJ: 1 – Coffman (S) 19-07.50, 4 – Goulding (C), 5 – Ferati (C), 6 – Waling (S), 7 – Burns (NV),
8 – Tucker (NV), 9 – McLain (S)
SP: 1 – Blank (NV) 42-05.00, 2 – Edney (NV), 3 – Apple (NV), 4 – Marshall (S), 7 – Allison (S),
8 – Smith (S), 10 – Boyd (C), 11 – Parkhurst (C), 12 – Noble (C)
-----
Athenian Relays – FC results:
Discus team - Thompson & Hoagland 7th
Shot team - Thompson & Brown 7th
Long jump team - Pickett & James 7th
Distance Medley- Mellady, Nelson, Pickett, Kler 5th
Sprint Medley- Lynch, Pigg, Martin, Nelson 6th
4x800- Solomon, James, Myers, Kler 6th
4x400- Nelson, Pigg, Solomon, Mellady 4th
4x200 - Pickett, Thompson, James, Myers 7th
4x100- Lynch, Martin, Pickett, Mellady 4th
100- no official results Martin ran :12.06
=====
Track – Coed:
Norm Ebrite Relays at Delphi
Team: 1 – Rossville 122, 2 – FC 98, 3 – Faith Christian 94, 4 – South Newton 80, 5 – Sheridan 62
Individual results (FC only):
High jump - Gayler & Martin 4th
Long jump- James & Pickett 5th
Shot put - D. Hoagland, Sims, Brown, Spragg 5th
Oracle Relay - Gayler, Simko, Lynch, B. Hoagland 1st
3126 Relay - Morgan, James, Spragg, Kler 3rd
4x 100 relay - B. Hoagland, Mellady, Simko, Martin 3rd
4x800 - Sims, Solomon, Spragg, Nelson 3rd
4x200 - Morgan, Myers, Spragg, James 5th
Distance Medley - Morgan, Solomon, Sims, Kler 2nd
4x400 - Simko, Pickett, B.Hoagland,Mellady 1st
2266 relay - Morgan, Lynch, Sims, Nelson 2nd
Sprint Medley - B Hoagland, Pickett, Simko, Martin 3rd
=====
Track – Girls:
Jennifer Romero of Seeger set a new Covington Invitational record in the 1600m run.
Her time of 5:27.06 broke a 1985 record belonging to Cammie Servies of Southmont of 5:34.50
-----
Seeger 104.5, Crawfordsville 75, North Montgomery 51.5, Fountain Central 10
Individual results (1st, FC and Seeger only)
100m: 1 – Laffoon (S) 13.25, 4 – Dillon
200m: 1 – Dillon (S) 30.88, 2 – Monroe (S), 3 – Simko (FC) 31.53
400m: 1 – Watson (S) 1:08.08, 2 – Morgan (FC) 1:13.38, 5 – Simko (FC)
800m: 1 – Romero (S) 2:36.06, 3 – A Austin (S)
1600m: 1 – H Austin (S) 5:40.64, 2 – A Austin 6:15.42, 5 – Sims 6:54.24
3200m: 1 – H Austin (S) 12:12.08, 5 – Hays (S)
100H: 1 – Hutchinson (Cvl) 19.46, 2 – Guminski (S) 20.16, 4 – Moore (S)
300H: 1 – Anderson (NM) 55.56, 4 – Guminski (S) 58.77, 5 – Moore (S)
4x100R: 1 – Seeger 55.66
4x400R: 1 – Crawfordsville 4:38.41, 2- Seeger 4:42.75
4x800R: 1 – Seeger 11:21.28
D: 1 – Rice (NM) 100-05, 2 – Knosp (S) 95-10, 3 – Sitz (S)
HJ: 1 – Laffoon (S) 5-00, 4t – McBride (S) & Fritzen (NM)
LJ: 1 – Williamson (Cvl) 13-11, 2 – Moore (S) 12-05.50, 4 – Guminski, 5 – Morgan (FC) 10-05.25
SP: 1 – Greene (S) 28-02, 2 – Knosp (S)
-----
Westville 77.5, Covington 59, Oakwood 32, Armstrong 25.5
Individual results (1st and Covington only):
100m: 1 – S Tyler (W) 13.37, 2 – Krepton 14.06, 7 – Mullins. No time listed: Wells
200m: 1 – S Tyler (W) 26.80, 5 – Cadman. No time: Krepton, Wells
400m: 1 – Bailey (A) 1:11.09, 3 – Vale 1:16.08
800m: 1 – Sawyer (W) 3:09.52, 3 – Goeppner 3:13.31
1600m: 1 – Goeppner (C) 7:20.02
3200m: 1 – Morris (O) no time listed.
100H: 1 – Livengood (C) 18.62, 3 – Cadman
300H: 1 – Wells (O) 55.68, 3 – Livengood 56.40, 5 – Slider
4x100R: 1 – Westville 55.56, 2 – Covington 57.87
4x400R: 1 – Oakwood 5:10.08, 3 – Covington 5:25.22
4x800R: 1 – Westville 14:16.28
D: 1 – Stonecipher (C) 79-00.50, 3 – Goeppner, 6 – Wells
HJ: 1 – Slider (C) 4-06
LJ: 1 – N Taylor (O) 13-04.50, 6t – Krepton & Vale 11-05.00
SP: 1 – Wright (W) 26-08, 2 – Stonecipher 24-09, 3 – Livengood 23-11
-----
Covington Invitational – a non-scoring meet
Teams: Attica, Covington, North Montgomery, North Vermillion, Riverside, Seeger
Individual results (1st & WRC teams only):
100m: 1 – Pollard (NV) 13.60, 2 – Smith (S), 4 – Monroe (S), 5 – Dillon (S), 7 – Massey (A),
9 – Mullins (C)
100m frosh: 1 – Krepton (C) 13.55, 2 – VanVactor (S), 3 – Shirley (S)
200m: 1 – Cadman (C) 30.11, 2 – Monroe (S), 4 – Massey (A), 5 – Smith (S), 6 – Dillon (S)
400m: 1 – Watson (S) 1:07.75, 3 – Vore (NV), 4 – Vale (C), 5 – Kirkpatrick (S), 8 – Buzzetti (S)
800m: 1 – Michael (NM) 2:51.15, 2 – Hays (S) 2:57.24, 5 – Goeppner (C), 6 – Velazquez (S),
8 – Garrison (S)
1600m: 1 – Romero (S) 5:27.05 – meet record, 2 – H Austin (S), 7 – Goeppner (C)
1600m – frosh: 1 – A Austin (S) 6:18.03
3200m: 1 – Bonwell (NM) 13:44.62, 2 – A Austin (S) 13:56.43, 3 – Buranosky (S)
100H: 1 – Livengood (C) 17.62, 2 – Cain (NV), 3 – Guminski (S), 4 – Moore (S), 5 – Cadman (C),
8 – Arizmendi(A)
300H: 1 – Anderson (NM) 55.00, 2 – Livengood (C) 56.56, 3 – Moore (S), 4 – Slider (C),
5 – Guminski (S), 8 – Arizmendi (A)
4x100R: 1 – Seeger (Laffoon, Dillon, Smith , VanVactor) 55.02, 2 – NV (Davis, Pollard, Ellis, Ross),
3 – Covington (Mullins, Livengood, Cadman, Krepton)
4x400R: 1 – Seeger (Romero, Laffoon, H Austin, Watson) 4:35.93,
3 – Covington (Goeppner, Mullins, Slider, Vale)
4x800R: 1 – North Montgomery 12:08.81, 2 – Seeger (Velazquez, Hays, Hetrick, Buranosky) 12:54.62
D: 1 – Ellis (NV) 90-06, 2 – T Crabtree (NV), 3 – Knosp (S), 4 – Brown (NV), 6 – Sitz (S),
7 – Goeppner (C), 8 – Stonecipher (C), 9 – Clem (S), 11 – Wells (C)
HJ: 1 – Laffoon (S) 4-10, 2 – Slider (C), 3 – Smith (S), 4t – Strubberg (NV) & Fritzen (NM)
LJ: 1 – Laffoon (S) 15-08, 2 – Ross (NV), 3 – Moore (S), 5 – Davis (NV), 8 – Cain (NV), 9 – Vale (C)
SP: 1 – Edney (NV) 34-09.00, 2 – T Crabtree (NV), 3 – Greene (S), 4 – Coffman (S), 5 – Knosp (S),
7 – Brown (NV), 8 – Stonecipher (C), 10 – Livengood (C)
-----
Athenian Relays – FC results
Long jump team-Hoagland & Simko 4th
Shot team - Spragg & C.Morgan 7th
Discus team - Sims & C.Morgan 7th
Sprint Medley- Simko, Spragg, C.Morgan, Hoagland 4th
100-Hoagland 2nd
4x200-Sims, Spragg, Simko, Hoagland 5th