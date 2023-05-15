Awards & Accomplishments:
The Seeger girls won their 13th straight WRC track title.
Seeger head coach Miles Stucky won his 30th WRC title in track and cross country.
=====
Baseball:
Avon 9, Seeger 0
Hoopeston 13, North Vermillion 1 (5 inn)
McCutcheon 7, Benton Central 3
Northwester 9, Benton Central 2
Oakwood 17, Covington 2
Parke Heritage 20, Fountain Central 5
Parke Heritage 8, Fountain Central 7 – WP: Graves
Riverton Parke 10, Attica 0 (5 inn) – WP: Price
Riverton Parke 9, North Vermillion 3
Riverton Parke 12, Parke Heritage 3 – WP: Hazzard
South Putnam 3, Parke Heritage 1
South Vermillion 10, Attica 0 – WP: Terry (perfect game, 7 inn)
South Vermillion 13, Attica 2 (5 inn) – WP: Wallace
South Vermillion 7, Covington 4 – WP: Weir
South Vermillion 6, Parke Heritage 5
-----
Covington 10, South Vermillion 2 – WP: Gerling
CT: 2B: Moore; RBI: 3 – Springer, 1 – Gerling, Pearman, T Schaeffer, Winn
-----
North Putnam 9, Fountain Central 4
FC: RBI: 2 – Slinker, 1 – Wildman; SO: 5 – Miller, 1 – Prickett
-----
Riverton Parke 20, Attica 7 (5 inn) – WP: Fisher
AT: RBI: 2 – S Miller, Sichts, 1 – Skeels
-----
Seeger 9, Tri-County 5 – WP: Ware
SP: 3B: Ware; 2B: Edwards, Stephen; RBI: 2 – Reynolds, Stephen, 1 – Edwards, Ware
-----
Southmont 14, Attica 7
AT: RBI: 2 – Blankenship, 1 – S Miller, Skeels
=====
College (local grads) – through May 13:
Sophia Ashby (Seeger, Culver Stockton)
126 AB, 45 H, 32 R, 8 2B, 7 HR, 21 RBI, 13 SB, .357 BA
-----
Khal Stephen (Seeger, Purdue) – season: 7-3
=====
Golf - Boys:
Bi-County Tournament
Team: 1 – Fountain Central 372, 2 – Covington 376, 3 – Seeger 386, 4 – Attica 437
A: 104 – Garrett, 105 – Mandeville, 112 – French, 116 – Sisk, 119 - Inman
C: 86 – Ferguson, 90 – Stein, 100 – Roarks & Wooster, 108 - Holmes
F: 76 – Payne (medalist), 89 – Jackson, 97 – Krug, 110 – Donaldson, 124 – Hoffa
S: 92 – Lemming, 93 – Hedgecock & Snedeker, 108 – Thomas, 111 – Wetz
All-Bi-County: Payne (FC), Ferguson (C), Jackson (FC), Stein (C), Lemming (S)
=====
Softball:
Benton Central 5, Lewis Cass 2
BHRA 12, Seeger 1 (5 inn)
Harrison 17, Benton Central 1 (5 inn)
North Putnam 5, Riverton Parke 4
Riverton Parke 12, Attica 1 (5 inn)
Riverton Parke 12, Parke Heritage 1 (6 inn) – WP: Inman
Riverton Parke 3, Parke Heritage 1 – WP: Coonce
South Vermillion 10, Covington 0 (5 inn) – WP: Smith
South Vermillion 23, Covington 3 (5 inn)
South Vermillion 18, North Vermillion 1 (5 inn)
-----
Clinton Prairie 3, Fountain Central 2
FC: 2B: Kirkpatrick; RBI: Kirkpatrick, Weber; SO: 5 – Kirkpatrick
-----
Covington 4, Benton Central 3 (8 inn) – WP: Alexander (complete game)
BC: 3B: Rich; RBI: Hattendorf, Williams
CT: 2B: Hammer, E Holycross; RBI: Hammer, Pigg
-----
Fountain Central 18, Sheridan 1 (5 inn) – WP: Bennett
FC: HR: Kiger; 2B: K Foxworthy-DeJournett, Kirkpatrick, Krout; RBI: 5 – Kirkpatrick, 4 – K F-D,
2 – Kiger, Volk, 1 – Krout, Weber
-----
Parke Heritage 9, Fountain Central 5 – WP: Tome
FC: HR: Z Foxworthy-DeJournett; 2B: Kiger; RBI: Z F-D, Kiger
-----
Parke Heritage 10, Fountain Central 9 – WP: Norman
FC: HR: Z F-D; 2B: Krout; RBI: 3 – Krout, 1 – Brown, K F-D, Z F-D, Kiger, Kirkpatrick, Weber
-----
Seeger 20, Crawfordsville 10 (6 inn) – WP: Sheets (6 SO)
SP: 3B: Kerr; 2B: Wheeler; RBI: 6 – Kerr, 2 – Ross, Sheets, Spear, Wheeler, 1 – Inman, Cooksey
-----
Seeger 10, Lafayette Central Catholic 0 (5 inn) – WP: Cooksey (10 SO)
SP: 3B: 2 – Kerr, 1 – Wetz; 2B: Wheeler, Whorrall; RBI: 3 – Kerr, 2 – Cooksey, Spear, Wetz, 1 – Wheeler
-----
Seeger 5, Tri-County 0 – WP: Cooksey (14 SO)
SP: 3B: Wetz; RBI: 3 – Wetz, 1 - Inman
-----
South Vermillion 12, Attica 7 – WP: Smith
AT: RBI: 2 – Beck, 1 – Branstetter, Clevenger, Kerr, VanDeWater; 2-for-3: Beck, VanDeWater
-----
South Vermillion 18, North Vermillion 5 (5 inn)
NV: 2B: Baker, Burns; RBI: Burns, Campbell, Naylor, B Starkey, S Starkey
-----
West Vigo 18, Covington 6 (5 inn)
CT: 2B: Hammer, Kempen; RBI: Gassaway, H Holycross, Hooks, Sutherlin
=====
Tennis – Girls:
Covington 5, Clinton Prairie 0
1S: Peyton Brown def Lee 6-2, 6-2
2S: Halle Grady def Prevot 6-3, 6-1
3S: Kendall Shumaker def Booth 6-0, 6-0
1D: Lilly Hacquet & Addison Streuer def Large & Moriera 6-0, 6-0
2D: Isabella Lynch & Trinity Cope def Perkins & Schultz 6-0, 6-0
-----
Fountain Central 5, South Putnam 0
1S: Haley Webb def Hodge 6-0, 6-0
2S: Alydia Mellady def Arnold 6-0, 6-0
3S: Josie Harshbarger def Newby 6-1, 6-0
1D: Marylee Muniz & Hannah Prickett def Watson & Arnold 6-2, 6-1
2D: Kendall Eberly & Laney Hoagland def Emmerich & Phillips 6-0, 6-1
-----
Fountain Central 5, Clinton Prairie 0
1S: Webb def Lee 6-0, 6-0
2S: Mellady def Prevot 6-2, 6-0
3S: Harshbarger def Booth 6-0, 6-0
1D: Muniz & Prickett def Boles & Large 6-0, 6-0
2D: Eberly & Hoagland def Moriera & Wallace 6-0, 6-1
-----
Rossville 3, Fountain Central 2
1S: Webb (FC) def Hale 6-1, 6-3
2S: Mellady (FC) def Brukle 6-0, 6-0
3S: Lanum (R) def Harshbarger 6-2, 0-6, 6-2
1D: Sharp & Freeman (R) def Muniz & Prickett 6-3, 2-6, 6-3
2D: McCullaugh & Best (R) def Eberly & Hoagland 6-2, 6-4
-----
Seeger 3, Crawfordsville 2
1S: Shrader (S) def Rohr 6-0, 7-6 (8-6)
2S: Lemming (S) def Cox 7-5,1-6, 6-2
3S: E Weliver (Cv) def K McDonald 6-0, 6-3
1D: Widmer & Wagner (Cv) def Ford & Blankenship 6-2, 6-1
2D: E McDonald & Johnson (S) def Brown & A Weliver (Cv) 7-5, 7-6 (8-6)
-----
Benton Central 4, Fountain Central 1
1S: Webb (FC) def Kinlyn Yadon 6-7 (2), 6-3, 10-2
2S: Rachel Tolen (BC) def Mellady 6-4, 6-4
3S: Amsley Harrell (BC) def Harshbarger a6-0, 6-2
1D: Sophie Cobb & Ellie Wetli (BC) def Muniz & Prickett a6-0, 7-5
2D: Kortney Sarault & Haley Todd (BC) def Eberly & Hoagland 6-2, 6-0
-----
WRC Doubles Tournament
Round 1:
Match 1: McDonald & Johnson (S) def Duncan & Jones (A) 6-0, 6-0
Match 2: #5 – Patton & Thurman (PH) def Eberly & Hoagland (FC) 6-0, 6-3
Match 3: Bodine & Roosevelt (PH) def Cottrell & Inman (SV) 7-5, 7-6 (7)
Match 4: Lynch & Cope (C) def #6 – M Peterson & Sichts (A) 6-0, 6-0
Round 2:
Match 5: #1 – Streuer & Hacquet (C) def McDonald & Johnson (S) 6-4, 6-0
Match 6: #5 – Patton & Thurman (PH) def #4 – Sampson & Vaughn (SV)
Match 7: #2 – Muniz & Prickett (FC) def Bodine & Roosevelt (PH) 6-1, 6-0
Match 8: #3 – Ford & Blankenship (S) def Lynch & Cope (C) 6-4, 6-2
Round 3 (semi-finals):
Match 9: #1 – Streuer & Hacquet (C) vs #5 – Patton & Thurman (PH)
Match 10: #2 – Muniz & Prickett (FC) vs #3 – Ford & Blankenship (S)
Winners of Round 3 matches make the All-WRC team.
-----
WRC Singles Tournament
Round 1:
Match 1: Harshbarger (FC) def L Peterson (A) 6-2, 6-2
Match 2: Shumaker (C) def J Servis (SV) 6-2, 6-0
Round 2:
Match 3: #1 – Hansmann (PH) def Harshbarger (FC) 6-0, 6-1
Match 4: #8 – K Brown (S) def Craig (SV) 6-1, 6-1
Match 5: #4 – Mellady (FC) def Ayres (PH) 6-2, 6-1
Match 6: #5 – Lemming (S) def Grady (C) 6-0, 6-1
Match 7: #2 – Webb (FC) def McVay (PH) 6-1, 6-2
Match 8: Shumaker (C) def #7 – Goodwin (A) 6-3, 6-2
Match 9: #3 – Shrader (S) def Becker (A) 6-0, 6-0
Match 10: #6 – P Brown (C) def Kennedy (SV) 6-2, 6-0
Round 3:
Match 11: #1 – Hansmann (PH) def #8 – K Brown (S) 6-2, 6-0
Match 12: #4 – Mellady (FC) def #5 – Lemming (S) 7-5, 6-1
Match 13: #2 – Webb (FC) def Shumaker (C) a6-0, 6-0
Match 14: #3 – Shrader (S) def #6 – P Brown (C) 6-1, 6-0
Round 4 (semi-finals):
Match 15: #1 – Hansmann (PH) vs #4 – Mellady (FC)
March 16: #2 – Webb (FC) vs #3 – Shrader (S)
All four players in Round 4 matches make the All-WRC team.
=====
Track – Boys:
North Montgomery 87, Western Boone 51, Fountain Central 18
Individual results (1st and FC only):
100m: 1 – Ramsey (NM) 11.4, 3 – Blue 11.7, 11 – Mendoza, 13 – Viveros, 14 – Clouser
200m: 1 - Tomes (WB) 23.5, 4 – Blue 24.5, 5 – Hoagland, 11 – Clouser, 12 – Froedge
400m: 1 – Hopper (NM) 55.8, 4 – Donaldson 56.2, 7 – McCollum
800m: 1 – Lueking (NM) 2:19.4, 2 – Mellady 2:27.1, 10 – Viveros, 12 – Carson
1600m: 1 – Yarger (NM) 5:05.7, 4 – Kler 5:31.4, 7 – Frazee
3200m: 1 – Kler (FC) 10:58.00, 4 – Frazee
110H: 1 – Moore (WB) 18.8, 6 – McDowell 22.1
300H: 1 – Utterback (NM) 43.7, 6 – Pigg 51.7, 8 – McDowell
D: 1 – Gott (WB) 117-02.50, 14 – Viera 80-10, 16 – Mendoza, 17 – Brown, 18 – Frazee, 19 – Hoagland,
20 - Froedge
LJ: 1 – Utterback (NM) 18-03, 10 – Pigg 14-00.50, 11 – Donaldson, 12 - Viera
SP: 1- Sturgis (WB) 39-08.50, 4 – Brown 35-06, 10 – Mendoza, 14 – Viera, 16 – Froedge, 22 - Hoagland
4x100R: 1 – NM-A 46.4, 3 – FC (Viera, Viveros, Hoagland, Clouser) 55.8
4x400R: 1 – NM-A 3:42.3, 2 – FC (Blue, Pigg, McCollum, Mellady) 3:54.0
4x800R: 1 – NM-A 9:06.9, 2 – FC (Kler, Pigg, McCollum, Mellady) 9:20.7
-----
Banks of the Wabash Tournament
Team scores: 1 – South Vermillion 98, 2 – Parke Heritage 64, 3 – North Vermillion 44, 4 – Riverton Parke 22
Individual results (1st and NV only):
100m: 1 – Beverly (SV) 11.40, 4 – Peaslee, 5 – Tryon
200m: 1 – Beverly (SV) 23.5, 3 – Tryon, 6 – Martin
400m: 1 – Cowen (SV) 57.41, 5 – Rangel, 7 – Martin
800m: 1 – Lacy (PH) 2:10.73, 4 – Thomann
1600m: 1 – Lacy (PH) 5:02.85, 3 – Rangel
3200m: 1 – G Bush (SV) 11:50.71
110H: 1 – Rector (PH) 17.41, 5 – Peaslee, 6 – Griffin
300H: 1 – Rector (PH) 43.85, 5 – Griffin
D: 1 – Ziebart (NV) 157-04, 3 - Blank
HJ: 1 – L Bush (SV) 5-10, 5 – Cope, 8 – Thomann
LJ: 1 – Peaslee (NV) 19-06.50, 6 - Rangel
SP: 1 – Ziebart (NV) 46-10, 2 - Blank
4x100R: 1 – SV 45.82, 2 – NV
4x400R: 1 – SV 3:48.95, 4 – NV
4x800R: 1 – SV 9:28.84
=====
Track –Girls:
Western Boone 74, North Montgomery 52, Fountain Central 25
Individual results (1st and FC only):
100m: 1 – Hoagland (FC) 12.7, 10 – Julian, 12 – Coffenberry
200m: 1 – Shirley (WB) 28.3, 8t – Simko 31.7, 10 – Julian
400m: 1 – Hoagland (FC) 1:05.0, 7 – Simko, 8 – Meyer
800m: 1 - Morgan (FC) 3:00.00, 7 – Jenkins
1600m: 1- Woolwine (NM) 5:55.5, 5 – Messinger 6:46.0, 9 – Cunningham
3200m: 1 – Stucky (WB) 13:17.00, 3 – Messinger 15:50.0, 5 – Cunningham
300H: 1 – Anderson (NM) 50.9, 5 – Parker 62.9
D: 1 – Roys (WB) 118-11, 10 – Julian 47-09, 12 – Messinger, 14 - Coffenberry
HJ: 1 – Gott (WB) 4-06, 6t – Parker (FC) 4-00
LJ: 1 – Koch (WB) 15-11.25, 2 – Hoagland 14-03.25, 7 – Simko
SP: 1 – Roys (WB) 35-01, 12 – Morgan 16-02, 13 – Coffenberry, 14 - Jenkins
4x100R: 1 – NM-A 56.6, 3 – FC (Jenkins, Parker, Morgan, Julian) 63.5
4x400R: 1 – NM-A 4:46.55, 2 – FC (Morgan, Meyer, Simko, Hoagland) 5:03.14
4x800R: 1 – FC (Jenkins, Cunningham, Meyer, Messinger) 13:14.8
-----
Banks of the Wabash Tournament
Team scores: 1 – South Vermillion 70, 2 – Parke Heritage 63, 3 – North Vermillion 55, 4 – Riverton Parke 37
Individual results (1st and NV only):
100m: 1 – Ross (NV) 13.81, 2 – S Pollard
200m: 1 – Bratcher (SV) 29.41, 2 – S Pollard, 4 – Norman
400m: 1 – Adams (RP) 1:04.79, 2 – Ross, 6 – Vorre
800m: 1 – Mace (PH) 2:40.23
1600m: 1 – Mace (PH) 5:53.16
3200m: 1 – Turchi (SV) 13:05.96
100H: 1 – Simpson (PH) 18.05, 5 – Weir
300H: 1 – A Pollard (SV), 3 – Weir
D: 1 – Ellis (NV) 107-00, 4 – Brown
HJ: 1 – Simpson (PH) 5-00
LJ: 1 – Ross (NV) 15-01, 3 – S Pollard
SP: 1 – Edney (NV) 35-09, 4 - Brown
4x100R: 1 – NV (Ellis, S Pollard, Ross, Vore) 54.53
4x400R: 1 – SV 4:45.28
4x800R: 1 – RP 12:47.56
=====