Cross Country – Boys:
Wabash River Conference Meet
Team: 1 – Riverton Parke 26, 2 – Seeger 56, 3 – Attica 68, 4 – South Vermillion 73.
No team scores: Covington, Fountain Central, North Vermillion, Parke Heritage
Indiv: 1 – Hayden Kler (FC) 18:22, 2 – Brandon Todd (RP), 3 – Brogan Collom (RP),
4 – Mason Duprey (C), 5 – Nathan Odle (S), 6 – Konner Brenner (S), 7 – Nathan Solomon (FC),
8 – Sam Hemp (A), 9 – Hayden Hastings (RP), 10 – Karter Jackson (SV), 11 – Wyatt Woodrow (C),
12 – Grant Harkrider (RP), 13 – Carson Cox (RP), 14 – Luke Hayes (PH), 15 – Riley Nelson (FC),
16 – Luke Robertson (RP), 17 – Tyler White (SV), 18 – Trevor Shannon (SV), 19 – Gabe Coffman (S),
20 – Averey Powell (A), 21 – Moses Ray (A), 22 – Sam Hiller (A), 23 – Ethan Fleener (PH),
24 – Kyle Harpold (PH), 25 – Malachi Lathrop (S), 26 – Elliott Rosswurm (A), 27 – Landon Wesch (NV),
28 – Cody Waling (S), 29 – Treyton Burgess (PH), 30 – Tobias Cunningham (S), 31 – Liam Norris (SV),
32 – Gavin Bodkins (SV), 33 – Elijah Reynolds (S), 34 – Fulton Lathrop (A), 35 – Taden Dahl (FC),
36 – Pierce Whiteman (C)
Top ten individual finishers earn All-WRC honors.
-----
Benton Central Sectional
Team: 1 – Benton Central 49, 2 – North Montgomery 68, 3 – North White 80/27, 4 – Twin Lakes 80/36,
5 – Frontier 121, 6 – Tri-County 140, 7 – Seeger 178, 8 – Attica – 190.
No team score: Covington, Fountain Central, North Vermillion.
Indiv (1st, BC, WRC): 1 – Kler (FC) 17:30.5, 6 – Harrison Wealing (BC), 7 – Cyrus Barce (BC),
13 – Stephen Hershberger (BC), 15 – Solomon (FC), 17 – Brenner (S), 21 – Josh Wilson (BC),
22 – Duprey (C), 24 – Bradon Johnson (BC), 25 – Odle (S), 29 – Hemp (A), 31 – Woodrow (C),
32 – Nelson (FC), 33 – Colten Adams (BC), 41 – Powell (A), 46 – Rosswurm (A), 48 – Ray (A),
49 – Wesch (NV), 50 – Hiller 9A), 51 – M Lathrop (S), 53 – Coffman (S), 56 – Cunningham (S),
58 – F Lathrop (A), 59 – Dahl (FC), 60 – Whiteman (C), 61 – Reynolds (S).
Benton Central advances as a team to the regional level.
Brenner (S), Duprey (C), Hemp (A), Kler (FC), Nelson (FC), Odle (S), Solomon (FC), Woodrow (C)
advance as individuals to the regional level.
-----
Terre Haute North Sectional
Team: 1 – Northview 25, 2 – TH South 47, 3 – TH North 84, 4 – Clay City 118, 5 – West Vigo 133,
6 – Riverton Parke 177, 7 – Owen Valley 193, 8 – Shakamak 219, 9 – Sullivan 223.
No score: Linton-Stockton, Parke Heritage, South Vermillion.
Indiv (1st & WRC): 1 – Gambill (THS) 16:24.3, 17 – Todd (RP), 22 – Collom (RP), 40 – Hayes (PH),
42 – Jackson (SV), 44 – Hastings (RP), 48 – White (SV), 49 – Cox (RP), 50 – Fleener (PH),
54 – Harpold (PH), 55 – Robertson (RP), 56 – Burgess (PH), 66 – Bodkins (SV), 69 – Norris (SV).
Collom & Todd of Riverton Parke advance to the regional level.
=====
Cross Country – Girls:
Wabash River Conference Meet
Team: 1 – Seeger 18, 2 – Fountain Central 59, 3 – Riverton Parke 68, 4 – Attica.
No team scores: Covington, North Vermillion, Parke Heritage, South Vermillion
Indiv: 1 – Jennifer Romero (S) 19:46, 2 – Hadessah Austin (S), 3 – Brailey Hoagland (FC),
4 – Avah Watson (S), 5 – Nataleigh Yarborough (S), 6 – Lauren McBride (S), 7 – Emily Mager (RP),
8 – Haley Wanninger (SV), 9 – Bailey Duncan (C), 10 – Brooke Mace (PH), 11 – Adara Austin (S),
12 – Hadlee McBride (FC), 13 – Kelsie Blair (RP), 14 – Addilee Jenkins (PH), 15 – Emma Hays (S),
16 – Courtney Sims (FC), 17 – CeCe Rice (A), 18 – Alydia Mellady (FC), 19 – Ava Stutler (RP),
20 – Maddie Black (A), 21 – Ainsley Stutler (RP), 22 – Briana Shelton (A), 23 – Emily Collings (RP),
24 – Lillia Ushman (RP), 25 – Madisyn Morgan (FC), 26 – Rachel Hazelwood (NV),
27 – Sarah Brown (RP), 28 – Morgan Burchett (NV), 29 – Emilee Jean (A), 30 – Natalee Jean (A)
Top ten individual finishers earn All-WRC honors.
-----
Benton Central Sectional
Team: 1 – Seeger 37, 2 – Benton Central 53, 3 – Twin Lakes 73, 4 – Fountain Central 115,
5 – Frontier 121, 6 – North White 124, 7 – Tri-County 156, 8 – Attica 198.
No team score: Covington, North Montgomery
Indiv (1st, BC & WRC): 1 – Romero (S) 19:38.3, 2 – H Austin (S), 3 – Hoagland (FC), 6 – Liza Cooley (BC),
7 – Courtney Tolen (BC), 8 – Watson (S), 10 – Janell Robson (BC), 12 – L McBride (S),
13 – Sabrina Yill (BC), 14 – Yarborough (S), 17 – Duncan (C), 19 – Sydney Ishmiel (BC),
22 – H McBride (FC), 23 – Hays (S), 26 – Mellady (FC), 27 – A Austin (S), 28 – Sims (FC), 31 – Rice (A),
38 – Olivia Minier (BC), 41 – Shelton 9A), 43 – Beck (A), 44 – Hazelwood (NV), 47 – Morgan (FC),
49 – E Jean (A), 51 – N Jean (A)
Seeger, Benton Central and Fountain Central advance to the regional as teams.
Duncan (C) & Rice (A) advance to the regional as individuals.
-----
Terre Haute North Sectional
Team: 1 – Northview 21, 2 – TH South 63, 3 – TH North 96, 4 – Clay City 143, 5 – Owen Valley 158,
6 – Sullivan 167, 7 – Riverton Parke 174, 8 – Linton-Stockton 187, 9 – Shakamak 222.
No team scores: Parke Heritage, South Vermillion, West Vigo.
Indiv (1st & WRC): 1 – Grant (NV) 19:22.9, 15 – Mace (PH)), 17 – Mager (RP), 27 -Wanninger (SV),
32 – Blair (RP), 35 – Ava Stutler (RP), 43 – Jenkins (PH), 54 – Ainsley Stutler (RP), 63 – Collings (RP),
67 – Ushman (RP), 69 – Brown (RP)
Blair (RP), Mace (PH), Mager (RP) and Wanninger (SV) advance to the regional level.
=====
Football:
Covington 50, Tri-County 21
Lafayette Central Catholic 51, Benton Central 0
North Vermillion 34, Fountain Central 14
Parke Heritage 48, Riverton Parke 20
Seeger 24, South Vermillion 12
South Newton 14, Attica 12
=====
Soccer – Boys:
2A Sectional 18 @ West Lafayette
Game 1: West Lafayette 4, Boone Grove 2
Game 2: Rensselaer Central 2, Benton Central 1 – no stats available
Game 3: West Lafayette 5, Twin Lakes 0
Game 4 – Championship: West Lafayette 3, Rensselaer 1
Benton Central ends the season with a record of 4-13-1.
-----
1A Sectional 41 @ Cascade
Game 1: Covington 5, Indiana Math & Science 1
Cov: Goals: 2 – Bradley Lewsader & Austin Stein, 1 – Joel Holycross
Game 2: Cascade 1, North Putnam 0
Game 3: Cascade 3, Covington 0
Game 4: Bethesda Christian 2, Riverside 0
Game 5 – Championship: Cascade 2, Bethesda Christian 1
Covington ends the season with a record of 7-10-1.
=====
Soccer – Girls:
Covington 9, North White 0
Cov: Goals: 2 – Kenzie Gassaway, Bernadette Goeppner, Summer Krepton & Isabella Lynch,
1 – Karma Kingrey; Shots On Goal: 19 – Cov, 0 – NW;
Cov Asssists: 2 – Emily Holycross, 1 – Erica Estes, Goeppner, Eliza Holycross, Krepton, Randi Nolan,
Lexi Slider; Saves: 0 — Cov
-----
Faith Christian 1, Covington 0: Shots on Goal: 7 – Cov7, 11 – Faith; Saves: 11 – Shiann Haymaker
-----
2A Sectional 18 @ Kankakee Valley
Game 1: West Lafayette 9, Benton Central 1 – no stats available
Game 2: Kankakee Valley 2 (SO: 3), Lowell 2 (SO: 2)
Game 3 – Championship: West Lafayette 5, Kankakee Valley 2
Benton Central ends the season with a record of 9-6.
-----
1A Sectional 41 @ Southmont
Game 1: Cascade 3, Southmont 0
Game 2: Covington 3, South Vermillion
Cov: Goals: 1 – Kennedie Cadman, Gassaway & Goeppner; Assist: 1- Eliza Holycross
Saves: 5 – Haymaker; Shots on Goal: 11 – Cov, 5 — SV
Game 3: North Putnam 4, Monrovia 3
Game 4: Cascade 2, Traders Point Christian 0
Game 5: Covington 1, North Putnam 0
Cov: Goal: 1 – Lynch; Assist: 1 – Emily Holycross; Saves: 8 – Haymaker; Shots on Goal: 9 – Cov, 8 — NP
Game 6 – Championship: Cascade 3, Covington 0
=====
Tennis – Boys:
Crawfordsville Regional
Game 1: Northview 4, Parke Heritage 1
Game 2: Covington 3, Terre Haute South 2
1S: Evan Norton (C) def Bakshi 6-1, 6-1
2S: Calvin Springer (C) def Hatch 6-3, 6-0
3S: Mannepalli (THS) def Urban Roarks 6-1, 6-1
1D: Nolan & Myles Potter (C) def Forsytthe & Stadler 6-2, 5-7, 6-4
2D: Ellis & Swaby (THS) def Jackson Kindell & Emmett Reynolds 6-1, 6-3
Game 3 – Championship: Covington 4, Northview 1
1S: Norton (C) def DeHart 6-0, 6-0
2S: Springer (C) def Roembke 6-2, 6-1
3S: Roarks (C) def Allen 6-1, 6-2
1D: N & M Potter (C) def Carr & Cook 6-0, 6-1
2D: Johnson & Schrader (N) def Kindell & Reynolds 6-2, 6-2
-----
Center Grove Semi-State
Championship: Covington 3, Rushville 2
1S: Hershberger (R) def Norton 7-5, 6-1
2S: Springer (C) def S Smith 6-4, 7-5
3S: Jackman (R) def Roarks 6-4, 6-0
1D: N & M Potter (C) def J Smith & Wainwright 6-1, 6-0
2D: Kindell & Reynolds (C) def Hunter & Vaughn 6-1, 6-2
Covington wins first tennis regional championship in school history with a 15-0 record
Covington wins first tennis semi-state championship with a 16-0 record.
Covington is either the first or second 1A school in history to win a tennis regional.
Covington advances to play #7-ranked Zionsville on October 15.
-----
Carter Merryman & Brayden Prickett (FC) def McCoy & Dailey (WVigo) 6-2, 6-0
They advance to play Alexander & Bayler of Brownsburg in the Fishers Regional.
=====
Volleyball:
Sophia Ashby reached 1,000 assists in her career.
-----
Covington wins WRC with 7-0 record.
-----
Benton Central 3, Seeger 0: 25-18, 25-20, 25-19
Covington 3, Riverton Parke 0: 25-17, 25-9, 25-9
Crawfordsville 3, Covington 1: 25-15, 25-23, 23-25, 25-21
North Putnam 3, Fountain Central 0: 25-9, 25-11, 25-11
North Vermillion 3, Parke Heritage 0: 25-23, 25-23, 25-15
North Vermillion 2, Riverton Parke 0: 25-22, 25-13
North Vermillion 2, South Vermillion 0: 25-20, 25-21
Seeger 3, Bismarck-Henning 0: 25-18, 25-20, 25-12
Seeger 3, Southmont 0: 25-10, 25-10, 25-10