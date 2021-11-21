Basketball – Girls:

Benton Central 48, McCutcheon 22

Benton Central 35, Lafayette Central Catholic 22

Covington 42, Indiana Deaf 27

Crawfordsville 42, Fountain Central 30

Fountain Central 45, South Newton 19

Frontier 50, Fountain Central 33

North Vermillion 56, Westville IL 18

Northview 52, Parke Heritage 49

Seeger 43, Salt Fork IL 42 OT

Seeger 47, South Vermillion 27

Western Boone 50, Covington 33

Postponed:

Attica at South Vermillion

Dugger at Riverton Parke

Tri-County at Attica

=====

Swimming — Girls:

Fountain Central 117, Covington 57, North Vermillion 18, Attica 10

Diving: 1 – Ashlyn Livengood (C) 159.95, 2 – Maddie Medley (FC), 3 – Josie Harshbarger (FC)

50 free: 1 – Livengood (C) 31.18, 2 – Sarah Shoaf (A), 3 – Emily Keeling (FC),

4 – Bernadette Goeppner (C), 5 – Jenna Bailey (NV)

100 free: 1 – Medley (FC) 1:09.34, 2 – Shoaf (A), 3 – Marylee Muniz (FC), 4 – Maddie Pence (NV),

5 – Emily Bonner (C), 6 – Bailey (NV)

100 fly: 1 – Alydia Mellady (FC) 1:22.71, 2 – Amelia Nungester (NV)

100 back: 1 – Harshbarger (FC) 1:19.55, 2 – Lauryn Kuritz (C), 3 – Keeling (FC), 4 – Nungester (NV)

100 breast: 1 – Mary Rice (FC) 1:19.58, 2 – Bonner (C)

200 free: 1 – Haley Webb (FC) 2:38.64, 2 – Muniz (FC), 3 – Pence (NV), 4 – Kuritz (C)

200 IM: 1 – Mellady (FC) 2:51.64

500 free: 1 – Webb (FC) 7:39.18, 2 – Goeppner (C)

200 FR: 1 – FC (Rice, Medley, Muniz, Mellady) 2:09.56, 2 – Cov (Livengood, Kuritz, Bonner, Goeppner)

200 MR: 1 – FC (Harshbarger, Rice, Mellady, Keeling) 2:17.22,

2 – Cov (Kuritz, Bonner, Goeppner, Livengood)

400 FR: 1 – FC (Webb, Keeling, Rice, Medley) 5:03.66

=====

Wrestling:

Parke Heritage Invitational – partial results

Individual Champions:

106 – Josiah McBride (SV), 113 – Wyatt Walters (NV), 120 – Wyatt English (SV), 138 – Gabe Clay (SV)

170 – Will Clay (SV), 195 – Kaiden Lorey (SV), 220 – Aidan Hinchee (NV), 285 – Matt Goeppner (SV)

Team scores:

South Vermillion wins the Invitational with a 5-0 record.

South Vermillion 66, WEBO 18

South Vermillion 54, North Montgomery 24

South Vermillion 72, North Vermillion 10

South Vermillion 84, Eminence 0

South Vermillion 66, Parke Heritage 15

-----

Dave Kiley Cloverdale Duals

Covington 36, Cloverdale 27

Sheridan 60, Covington 18

No other information available.

-----

Oracle Invitational

Attica, Benton Central and Seeger were scheduled participate.

Postponed due to Delphi closing with Covid-19.

-----

Rossville Hornet Duals

Fountain Central was scheduled to participate.

No results were available.

=====

