Basketball – Girls:
Benton Central 48, McCutcheon 22
Benton Central 35, Lafayette Central Catholic 22
Covington 42, Indiana Deaf 27
Crawfordsville 42, Fountain Central 30
Fountain Central 45, South Newton 19
Frontier 50, Fountain Central 33
North Vermillion 56, Westville IL 18
Northview 52, Parke Heritage 49
Seeger 43, Salt Fork IL 42 OT
Seeger 47, South Vermillion 27
Western Boone 50, Covington 33
Postponed:
Attica at South Vermillion
Dugger at Riverton Parke
Tri-County at Attica
=====
Swimming — Girls:
Fountain Central 117, Covington 57, North Vermillion 18, Attica 10
Diving: 1 – Ashlyn Livengood (C) 159.95, 2 – Maddie Medley (FC), 3 – Josie Harshbarger (FC)
50 free: 1 – Livengood (C) 31.18, 2 – Sarah Shoaf (A), 3 – Emily Keeling (FC),
4 – Bernadette Goeppner (C), 5 – Jenna Bailey (NV)
100 free: 1 – Medley (FC) 1:09.34, 2 – Shoaf (A), 3 – Marylee Muniz (FC), 4 – Maddie Pence (NV),
5 – Emily Bonner (C), 6 – Bailey (NV)
100 fly: 1 – Alydia Mellady (FC) 1:22.71, 2 – Amelia Nungester (NV)
100 back: 1 – Harshbarger (FC) 1:19.55, 2 – Lauryn Kuritz (C), 3 – Keeling (FC), 4 – Nungester (NV)
100 breast: 1 – Mary Rice (FC) 1:19.58, 2 – Bonner (C)
200 free: 1 – Haley Webb (FC) 2:38.64, 2 – Muniz (FC), 3 – Pence (NV), 4 – Kuritz (C)
200 IM: 1 – Mellady (FC) 2:51.64
500 free: 1 – Webb (FC) 7:39.18, 2 – Goeppner (C)
200 FR: 1 – FC (Rice, Medley, Muniz, Mellady) 2:09.56, 2 – Cov (Livengood, Kuritz, Bonner, Goeppner)
200 MR: 1 – FC (Harshbarger, Rice, Mellady, Keeling) 2:17.22,
2 – Cov (Kuritz, Bonner, Goeppner, Livengood)
400 FR: 1 – FC (Webb, Keeling, Rice, Medley) 5:03.66
=====
Wrestling:
Parke Heritage Invitational – partial results
Individual Champions:
106 – Josiah McBride (SV), 113 – Wyatt Walters (NV), 120 – Wyatt English (SV), 138 – Gabe Clay (SV)
170 – Will Clay (SV), 195 – Kaiden Lorey (SV), 220 – Aidan Hinchee (NV), 285 – Matt Goeppner (SV)
Team scores:
South Vermillion wins the Invitational with a 5-0 record.
South Vermillion 66, WEBO 18
South Vermillion 54, North Montgomery 24
South Vermillion 72, North Vermillion 10
South Vermillion 84, Eminence 0
South Vermillion 66, Parke Heritage 15
-----
Dave Kiley Cloverdale Duals
Covington 36, Cloverdale 27
Sheridan 60, Covington 18
No other information available.
-----
Oracle Invitational
Attica, Benton Central and Seeger were scheduled participate.
Postponed due to Delphi closing with Covid-19.
-----
Rossville Hornet Duals
Fountain Central was scheduled to participate.
No results were available.
=====