Basketball – Girls:
Clinton Prairie 54, Fountain Central 18
Faith Christian 47, Fountain Central 38
Fountain Central 53, Frankfort 15
North Putnam 43, North Vermillion 42
Parke Heritage 63, North Montgomery 18
Riverton Parke 45, Cloverdale 19
Seeger 53, Crawfordsville 24
Shakamak 47, Riverton Parke 34
=====
Cross Country – Men:
Emmons King, former Seeger XC runner, now head men’s XC coach at University of Illinois – Springfield
More from this section
Named Great Lakes Valley Conference Men’s Cross County Coach of the Year
=====
Volleyball:
Indiana High School Volleyball Coaches Association Academic All-State
Silver Award (WGPA 3.5-3.74), Gold Award (WGPA 3.75 and up):
Attica: Silver: Arlee Kerr & Libby Peterson
Covington: Gold: Micah Stonecipher & Lauren Vale
North Vermillion: Gold: Bailee Starkey & Braylee Brown / Silver: Callie Naylor
Parke Heritage: Gold: Keely Black, Hailey Liebrandt, Emma Norman, Hannah Thurman
Riverton Parke: Gold: Jossie Huxford
Seeger: Gold: Aubry Cole, Paige Lafoon, Allyson Thornsbrough / Silver: Anna Moore
South Vermillion: Gold: Zarah Natalie / Silver: Cora Cottrell, Kalli Crouch, Leah Sampson