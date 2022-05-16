Baseball:
Benton Central 13, Covington 3 (5 inn) –WP: Traevyn Shoaf
Benton Central 16, Western Boone 0 (5 inn) – WP: Jesse Stout
Clinton Prairie 6, Fountain Central 4
Covington 15, Faith Christian 3 (6 inn) – WP: Kolten Haymaker
Covington 10, South Vermillion 5 – WP: Karver Fye
Covington 5, South Vermillion 1 – WP: Dane Gerling
Faith Christian 6, Fountain Central 5
Hamilton Heights 7, Benton Central 2
Hoopeston 7, North Vermillion 1
McCutcheon 16, Benton Central 10
Parke Heritage 4, Fountain Central 3 – WP: Graves
Parke Heritage 6, Fountain Central 3 – WP: Harper
Parke Heritage 13, South Putnam 3 (5 inn) – WP: unknown
Riverton Parke 13, Attica 3 (5 inn) – WP: Hunter Collings
Riverton Parke 11, Attica 0 – WP: Derek Lebron
Riverton Parke 11, Parke Heritage 1 (5 inn) – WP: Lebron
Riverton Parke 11, South Vermillion 2 – WP: Peyton Robins
Seeger 8, Lafayette Central Catholic 4 – WP: Nick Turner
Seeger 9, Tri-County 8 – WP: Peyton Reynolds
South Vermillion 13, Attica 0 (5 inn)
Terre Haute South 12, Covington 1 (6 inn)
=====
Golf – Boys:
Bi-County @ Harrison Hills in Attica
Team scores: 1 – Covington393, 2 – Fountain Central 412, 3 – Seeger 435, 4 – Attica 493
Individual results:
A: 117 – Ian Wellmaker & Drew Mandeville, 128 – Eli French, 131 – Brayden Inman, 133 – Jackson Sisk
C: 72 – Nolan Potter (medalist), 100 – Austin Stein, 105 – Coye Ferguson, 116 – Kobe Townsend,
117 – Layton Wooster
FC: 95 – Wesley Jackson, 102 – Jaylin Payne, 106 – Kobe Wolf, 109 – Kameran Krug,
118 – Carter Merryman
SE: 94 – Thomas Lemming, 109 – Kaden Clark, 116 – Max Hedgecock & Cam Ford, 123 – Hunter Thomas
All Bi-County team: Potter (C), Lemming (S), Jackson (FC), Stein (C), Payne (FC)
=====
Softball:
Benton Central 4, Covington 1 – WP: Hattendorf
Fountain Central 4, Attica 2 – WP: Kacey Kirkpatrick
Harrison 10, Benton Central 5 (8 inn)
North Montgomery 5, Fountain Central 1
North Vermillion 13, Hoopeston 5 – WP: Jenna Bailey / Ava Martin 4-4, 2 RBI, 1 HR
Parke Heritage 11, Fountain Central 2 – WP: Emma Norman
Parke Heritage 7, Fountain Central 0 – WP: Norman
Parke Heritage 6, South Putnam 1 – WP: Norman
Riverton Parke 12, Attica 8
Riverton Parke 3, North Putnam 1 – WP: Jayleigh Inman
Riverton Parke 9, Parke Heritage 4 – WP: Inman
Seeger 6, Lafayette Central Catholic 0 – WP: Morgan Cooksey
Seeger 15, Tri-County 4 (5 inn) – WP: Chloe Sheets
Seeger 17, Crawfordsville 1 (5 inn) – WP: Cooksey
South Vermillion 4, Covington 3 – WP: Rylee Richey
South Vermillion 4, Covington 1 – WP: MaKenzie Mackey
South Vermillion 10, Riverton Parke 0 – WP: Mackey
Western 5, Benton Central 1
West Vigo 6, Covington 3
=====
Tennis – Girls:
Fountain Central 5, South Putnam 0
1S: Lillie Fishero def Clark 6-0, 6-1
2S: Haley Webb def Watson 6-0, 6-0
3S: Alydia Mellady def C Hodge 6-1, 6-0
1D: Emily Jimenez & Angela Gonzalez def Newby & Boswell 6-0, 6-0
2D: Marylee Muniz & Hannah Prickett def Arnold & K Hodge 6-2, 6-2
-----
Fountain Central 4, Benton Central 1
1S: Fishero (FC) def Kinlyn Yadon 6-1, 6-4
2S: Webb (FC) def Emma Besse 6-4, 6-1
3S: Gonzalez (FC) def Rachel Tolen 6-2, 6-4
1D: Sophie Cobb & Paige Creek (BC) def Jimenez & Mellady 7-6(2), 1-6, 11-9
2D: Muniz & Prickett (FC) def Alydia Dole & Kourtney Sarault 7-5, 6-2
-----
Crawfordsville 4, Seeger 1
1S: Shrader (S) def Rhor 6-4, 6-0
2S: Minnette (Cvl) def Brown 6-2, 6-3
3S: Taylor (Cvl) def Ford 6-1, 6-1
1D: Klingbeil & McGrady (Cvl) def McDonald & Simpson 6-1, 6-0
2D: Wagner & Wizmet (Cvl) def Johnson & Hays 6-0, 6-1
-----
Southmont 3, Covington 2
1S: Long (S) def Peyton Brown 6-2, 7-5
2S: Barker (S) def Cora Reynolds 6-4, 5-7, 7-5
3S: Jones (S) def Halle Grady 6-1, 6-4
1D: Karsyn Engle & Emma Taylor (C) def Frederick & Carpenter 6-3, 6-0
2D: Addison Streuer & Lily Hacquet (C) def Johnson and Bradley 6-2, 6-2
Note: Senior Karsyn Engle was undefeated at home across her entire HS career.
-----
Lebanon 3, Covington 2
1S: Lehmkuler (L) def Brown 6-2, 6-0
2S: Paige (L) def Reynolds 6-3, 6-2
3S: Coronado (L) def Grady 6-1, 6-3
1D: Engle & Taylor (C) def Horvatti & Ransom 6-4, 6-3
2D: Streuer & Hacquet (C) def Carlise & Williams 6-4, 7-6 (7-1)
-----
Wabash River Conference Singles Tournament (Prelims) @ Fountain Central
Round 1:
Match 1: Eva Ford (S) def C Smith (A) 6-0, 6-0
Match 2: Halle Grady (C) def Shirley Kennedy (SV) 6-2, 6-1
Round 2:
Match 3: #1 – Lillie Fishero (FC) def Rebekah Ayers (PH) 6-0, 6-0
Match 4: #8 – Adyson Goodwin (A) def Kaylee Brown (S) 3-6, 6-4, 6-1
Match 5: #4 – Angela Gonzalez (FC) def Ford (S) 6-1, 6-0
Match 6: #5 – Peyton Brown (C) def Jessica Servis (SV) 6-0, 6-3
Match 7: #2 – Haley Webb (FC) def Amelia Craig (SV) 6-0, 6-0
Match 8: #7 – Cora Reynolds (C) def Jenna Brown (PH) 6-2, 6-1
Match 9: #3 – Addison Shrader (S) def Grady (C) 6-1, 6-1
Match 10: #6 – Hannah O’Brien (PH) def Libby Peterson (A) 6-1, 6-0
Round 3:
Match 11: #1 – Fishero (FC) def #8 – Goodwin (A) 6-0, 6-2
Match 12: #4 – Gonzalez (FC) def #5 – Brown (C) 6-0, 6-3
Match 13: #2 – Webb (FC) def #7 – Reynolds (C) 6-0, 6-1
Match 14: #3 – Shrader (S) def #6 – O’Brien (PH) 6-1, 6-1
-----
Wabash River Conference Doubles Tournament (Prelims) @ Fountain Central
Round 1:
Match 1: Emily Vaughn & Taylor Inman (SV) def Hannah Thurman & Katelyn Williams (PH) 6-1, 6-4
Match 2: Marylee Muniz & Hannah Prickett (FC) def #5 – Jordan Riegle & Rheann Seward (A) 6-0, 6-3
Match 3: Addison Streuer & Lily Hacquet (C) def Allie Johnson & Maddie Hays (S) 6-0, 6-1
Round 2:
Match 4: #1 – Karsyn Engle & Emma Taylor (C) def Vaughn & Inman (SV) 6-0, 6-0
Match 5: Muniz & Prickett (FC) def #4 – Ellen McDonald & Ashlynn Simpson (S) 6-1, 6-1
Match 6: #2 – Emily Jimenez & Alydia Mellady (FC) def Streuer & Hacquet (C) 5-7, 6-0, 6-1
Match 7: #3 – Grace Ramsey & Kristen Wood (PH) def #6 – Cora Cottrell & Leah Sampson (SV) 6-0, 6-3
-----
It was the first time since at least 2000 that Fountain Central advanced all seven of their players to finals in a WRC championship according to Athletic Director Jason Good
=====
Track – Boys:
Banks of the Wabash @ North Vermillion
Team scores: 1 – S Vermillion 109, 2 – Parke Heritage 50, 3 – North Vermillion 39, 4 – Riverton Parke 18
Individual results:
100m: 1 – Gooch (PH) 11.23, 2 – Beverly (SV), 3 – Payton (SV), 4 – Tryon (NV), 5 – Burns (NV)
200m: 1 – Beverly (SV) 23.06, 2 – Gooch (PH) 23.09, 3 – Tryon (NV), 4 – Short (SV), 5 – Cox (RP),
6 – Thomas (NV)
400m: 1 – Payton (SV) 56.69, 2 – Shryock (SV), 3 – Montclair (RP), 4 – Crum (PH), 5 – Fleener (PH)
800m: 1 – MacLaren (SV) 2:24.61, 2 – Downing (SV), 3 – D Lacy (PH), 4 – M Lacy (PH), 5 – Wesch (NV),
6 – Hastings (RP)
1600m: 1 – Jackson (SV) 5:20.87, 2 – Royer (SV), 3 – D Lacy (PH), 4 – M Lacy (PH), 5 – Hastings (RP)
3200m: 1 – Royer (SV) 12:01.21, 2- Jackson (SV), 3 – Hayes (PH), 4 – Robertson (RP), 5 – Tucker (NV),
6 – Montclair (RP)
110H: 1 – Cottrell (SV) 17.91, 2 – King (PH), 3 – Utterback (SV), 4 – Johnson (RP)
300H: 1 – King (PH) 45.23, 2 – Cottrell (SV), 3 – Hill (SV)
4x100R: 1 – South Vermillion 46.47, 2 – North Vermillion
4x400R: 1 – Parke Heritage 3:58.27, 2 – South Vermillion, 3 – North Vermillion
4x800R: 1 – South Vermillion 10:27.02, 2 – Parke Heritage, 3 – Riverton Parke
D: 1 – Ziebart (NV) 133-00, 2 – Benskin (SV), 3 – Mancourt (SV), 5 – Shockey (PH), 5 – Engle (PH),
6 – Shouse (RP)
HJ: 1 – Bush (SV) 6-00, 2 – Cox (RP)
LJ: 1 – Peaslee (NV) 18-03, 2 – Burns (NV), 3 – Cox (RP), 4 – Short (SV), 5 – Clark (SV), 6 – Lacy (PH),
7 – Burgess (PH)
SP: 1 – Edney (NV) 44-01, 2 – Benskin (SV), 3 – Blank (NV), 4 – Mancourt (SV), 5 – Engle (PH),
6 – Shouse (RP, 7 – Gillooly (PH)
=====
Track – Girls:
Banks of the Wabash @ North Vermillion
Team scores: 1 – North Vermillion 85, 2 – S Vermillion 84, 3 – Parke Heritage 29, 4 – Riverton Parke 22
Individual results:
100m: 1 – S Pollard (NV) 13.55, 2 – Ross (NV) 13.59, 3 – Fleschner (PH), 4 – Lesniak (RP),
5 – Nelson (RP), 6 – Smith (SV), 7 – Williams (SV), 8 – Crouch (PH)
200m: 1 – Fleschner (PH) 28.95, 2 – S Pollard (NV), 3 – Stutler (RP), 4 – Smith (SV), 5 – Silver (SV),
6 – Crouch (PH)
400m: 1 – Taylor (SV) 1:12.01, 2 – Ellis (NV) 1:12.48, 3 – Strubberg (NV) 1:12.95, 4 – Silver (SV),
5 – Nowicki (RP)
800m: 1 – Cohee (SV) 2:52.67, 2 – Vore (NV), 3 – Mace (PH), 4 – Brown (SV)
1600m: 1 – Wanninger (SV) 6:29.34, 2 – Mace (PH), 3 – Vore (NV), 4 – Hazelwood (NV)
3200m: 1 – Wanninger (SV) 14:22.68, 2 – Hazelwood (NV)
100H: 1 – Klyaic (SV) 17.89, 2 – A Pollard (SV), 3 – Cain (NV), 4 – Davis (NV), 5 – Meillarec (PH)
300H: 1 – Klyaic (SV) 58.38, 2 – A Pollard (SV), 3 – Melvin (RP), 4 – Davis (NV), 5 – Cain (NV),
6 – Meillarec (PH), 7 – Hazzard (RP)
4x100R: 1 – North Vermillion 55.22, 2 – South Vermillion, 3 – Riverton Parke, 4 – Parke Heritage
4x400R: 1 – North Vermillion 4:54.43, 2 – South Vermillion, 3 – Riverton Parke
4x800R: 1 – South Vermillion 13:35.00, 2 – Riverton Parke, 3 – North Vermillion
D: 1 – T Crabtree (NV) 95-06, 2 – Ellis (NV), 3 – Miller (PH), 4 – Crouch (PH), 5 – Cohee (SV),
6 – Magaji (SV), 7 – Lair (RP), 8 – Robertson (RP)
HJ: 1 – Williams (SV) 4-10, 2- Collings (RP), 3 – Miller PH), 4 – Strubberg (NV), 5 – Wanninger (SV)
LJ: 1 – Ross (NV) 15-08.25, 2 – Davis (NV), 3 – Klyaic (SV), 4 – Smith (SV), 5 – Nicholas (PH),
6 – Meillarec (PH), 7 – Collings (RP)
SP: 1 – Magaji (SV) 36-05, 2 – T Crabtree (NV), 3 – Edney (NV), 4 – Stultz (PH), 5 – Clodfelter (PH),
6 – Trainer (SV), 7 – Lair (RP), 8 – Robertson (RP)
=====