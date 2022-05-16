Baseball:

Benton Central 13, Covington 3 (5 inn) –WP: Traevyn Shoaf

Benton Central 16, Western Boone 0 (5 inn) – WP: Jesse Stout

Clinton Prairie 6, Fountain Central 4

Covington 15, Faith Christian 3 (6 inn) – WP: Kolten Haymaker

Covington 10, South Vermillion 5 – WP: Karver Fye

Covington 5, South Vermillion 1 – WP: Dane Gerling

Faith Christian 6, Fountain Central 5

Hamilton Heights 7, Benton Central 2

Hoopeston 7, North Vermillion 1

McCutcheon 16, Benton Central 10

Parke Heritage 4, Fountain Central 3 – WP: Graves

Parke Heritage 6, Fountain Central 3 – WP: Harper

Parke Heritage 13, South Putnam 3 (5 inn) – WP: unknown

Riverton Parke 13, Attica 3 (5 inn) – WP: Hunter Collings

Riverton Parke 11, Attica 0 – WP: Derek Lebron

Riverton Parke 11, Parke Heritage 1 (5 inn) – WP: Lebron

Riverton Parke 11, South Vermillion 2 – WP: Peyton Robins

Seeger 8, Lafayette Central Catholic 4 – WP: Nick Turner

Seeger 9, Tri-County 8 – WP: Peyton Reynolds

South Vermillion 13, Attica 0 (5 inn)

Terre Haute South 12, Covington 1 (6 inn)

=====

Golf – Boys:

Bi-County @ Harrison Hills in Attica

Team scores: 1 – Covington393, 2 – Fountain Central 412, 3 – Seeger 435, 4 – Attica 493

Individual results:

A: 117 – Ian Wellmaker & Drew Mandeville, 128 – Eli French, 131 – Brayden Inman, 133 – Jackson Sisk

C: 72 – Nolan Potter (medalist), 100 – Austin Stein, 105 – Coye Ferguson, 116 – Kobe Townsend,

117 – Layton Wooster

FC: 95 – Wesley Jackson, 102 – Jaylin Payne, 106 – Kobe Wolf, 109 – Kameran Krug,

118 – Carter Merryman

SE: 94 – Thomas Lemming, 109 – Kaden Clark, 116 – Max Hedgecock & Cam Ford, 123 – Hunter Thomas

All Bi-County team: Potter (C), Lemming (S), Jackson (FC), Stein (C), Payne (FC)

=====

Softball:

Benton Central 4, Covington 1 – WP: Hattendorf

Fountain Central 4, Attica 2 – WP: Kacey Kirkpatrick

Harrison 10, Benton Central 5 (8 inn)

North Montgomery 5, Fountain Central 1

North Vermillion 13, Hoopeston 5 – WP: Jenna Bailey / Ava Martin 4-4, 2 RBI, 1 HR

Parke Heritage 11, Fountain Central 2 – WP: Emma Norman

Parke Heritage 7, Fountain Central 0 – WP: Norman

Parke Heritage 6, South Putnam 1 – WP: Norman

Riverton Parke 12, Attica 8

Riverton Parke 3, North Putnam 1 – WP: Jayleigh Inman

Riverton Parke 9, Parke Heritage 4 – WP: Inman

Seeger 6, Lafayette Central Catholic 0 – WP: Morgan Cooksey

Seeger 15, Tri-County 4 (5 inn) – WP: Chloe Sheets

Seeger 17, Crawfordsville 1 (5 inn) – WP: Cooksey

South Vermillion 4, Covington 3 – WP: Rylee Richey

South Vermillion 4, Covington 1 – WP: MaKenzie Mackey

South Vermillion 10, Riverton Parke 0 – WP: Mackey

Western 5, Benton Central 1

West Vigo 6, Covington 3

=====

Tennis – Girls:

Fountain Central 5, South Putnam 0

1S: Lillie Fishero def Clark 6-0, 6-1

2S: Haley Webb def Watson 6-0, 6-0

3S: Alydia Mellady def C Hodge 6-1, 6-0

1D: Emily Jimenez & Angela Gonzalez def Newby & Boswell 6-0, 6-0

2D: Marylee Muniz & Hannah Prickett def Arnold & K Hodge 6-2, 6-2

-----

Fountain Central 4, Benton Central 1

1S: Fishero (FC) def Kinlyn Yadon 6-1, 6-4

2S: Webb (FC) def Emma Besse 6-4, 6-1

3S: Gonzalez (FC) def Rachel Tolen 6-2, 6-4

1D: Sophie Cobb & Paige Creek (BC) def Jimenez & Mellady 7-6(2), 1-6, 11-9

2D: Muniz & Prickett (FC) def Alydia Dole & Kourtney Sarault 7-5, 6-2

-----

Crawfordsville 4, Seeger 1

1S: Shrader (S) def Rhor 6-4, 6-0

2S: Minnette (Cvl) def Brown 6-2, 6-3

3S: Taylor (Cvl) def Ford 6-1, 6-1

1D: Klingbeil & McGrady (Cvl) def McDonald & Simpson 6-1, 6-0

2D: Wagner & Wizmet (Cvl) def Johnson & Hays 6-0, 6-1

-----

Southmont 3, Covington 2

1S: Long (S) def Peyton Brown 6-2, 7-5

2S: Barker (S) def Cora Reynolds 6-4, 5-7, 7-5

3S: Jones (S) def Halle Grady 6-1, 6-4

1D: Karsyn Engle & Emma Taylor (C) def Frederick & Carpenter 6-3, 6-0

2D: Addison Streuer & Lily Hacquet (C) def Johnson and Bradley 6-2, 6-2

Note: Senior Karsyn Engle was undefeated at home across her entire HS career.

-----

Lebanon 3, Covington 2

1S: Lehmkuler (L) def Brown 6-2, 6-0

2S: Paige (L) def Reynolds 6-3, 6-2

3S: Coronado (L) def Grady 6-1, 6-3

1D: Engle & Taylor (C) def Horvatti & Ransom 6-4, 6-3

2D: Streuer & Hacquet (C) def Carlise & Williams 6-4, 7-6 (7-1)

-----

Wabash River Conference Singles Tournament (Prelims) @ Fountain Central

Round 1:

Match 1: Eva Ford (S) def C Smith (A) 6-0, 6-0

Match 2: Halle Grady (C) def Shirley Kennedy (SV) 6-2, 6-1

Round 2:

Match 3: #1 – Lillie Fishero (FC) def Rebekah Ayers (PH) 6-0, 6-0

Match 4: #8 – Adyson Goodwin (A) def Kaylee Brown (S) 3-6, 6-4, 6-1

Match 5: #4 – Angela Gonzalez (FC) def Ford (S) 6-1, 6-0

Match 6: #5 – Peyton Brown (C) def Jessica Servis (SV) 6-0, 6-3

Match 7: #2 – Haley Webb (FC) def Amelia Craig (SV) 6-0, 6-0

Match 8: #7 – Cora Reynolds (C) def Jenna Brown (PH) 6-2, 6-1

Match 9: #3 – Addison Shrader (S) def Grady (C) 6-1, 6-1

Match 10: #6 – Hannah O’Brien (PH) def Libby Peterson (A) 6-1, 6-0

Round 3:

Match 11: #1 – Fishero (FC) def #8 – Goodwin (A) 6-0, 6-2

Match 12: #4 – Gonzalez (FC) def #5 – Brown (C) 6-0, 6-3

Match 13: #2 – Webb (FC) def #7 – Reynolds (C) 6-0, 6-1

Match 14: #3 – Shrader (S) def #6 – O’Brien (PH) 6-1, 6-1

-----

Wabash River Conference Doubles Tournament (Prelims) @ Fountain Central

Round 1:

Match 1: Emily Vaughn & Taylor Inman (SV) def Hannah Thurman & Katelyn Williams (PH) 6-1, 6-4

Match 2: Marylee Muniz & Hannah Prickett (FC) def #5 – Jordan Riegle & Rheann Seward (A) 6-0, 6-3

Match 3: Addison Streuer & Lily Hacquet (C) def Allie Johnson & Maddie Hays (S) 6-0, 6-1

Round 2:

Match 4: #1 – Karsyn Engle & Emma Taylor (C) def Vaughn & Inman (SV) 6-0, 6-0

Match 5: Muniz & Prickett (FC) def #4 – Ellen McDonald & Ashlynn Simpson (S) 6-1, 6-1

Match 6: #2 – Emily Jimenez & Alydia Mellady (FC) def Streuer & Hacquet (C) 5-7, 6-0, 6-1

Match 7: #3 – Grace Ramsey & Kristen Wood (PH) def #6 – Cora Cottrell & Leah Sampson (SV) 6-0, 6-3

-----

It was the first time since at least 2000 that Fountain Central advanced all seven of their players to finals in a WRC championship according to Athletic Director Jason Good

=====

Track – Boys:

Banks of the Wabash @ North Vermillion

Team scores: 1 – S Vermillion 109, 2 – Parke Heritage 50, 3 – North Vermillion 39, 4 – Riverton Parke 18

Individual results:

100m: 1 – Gooch (PH) 11.23, 2 – Beverly (SV), 3 – Payton (SV), 4 – Tryon (NV), 5 – Burns (NV)

200m: 1 – Beverly (SV) 23.06, 2 – Gooch (PH) 23.09, 3 – Tryon (NV), 4 – Short (SV), 5 – Cox (RP),

6 – Thomas (NV)

400m: 1 – Payton (SV) 56.69, 2 – Shryock (SV), 3 – Montclair (RP), 4 – Crum (PH), 5 – Fleener (PH)

800m: 1 – MacLaren (SV) 2:24.61, 2 – Downing (SV), 3 – D Lacy (PH), 4 – M Lacy (PH), 5 – Wesch (NV),

6 – Hastings (RP)

1600m: 1 – Jackson (SV) 5:20.87, 2 – Royer (SV), 3 – D Lacy (PH), 4 – M Lacy (PH), 5 – Hastings (RP)

3200m: 1 – Royer (SV) 12:01.21, 2- Jackson (SV), 3 – Hayes (PH), 4 – Robertson (RP), 5 – Tucker (NV),

6 – Montclair (RP)

110H: 1 – Cottrell (SV) 17.91, 2 – King (PH), 3 – Utterback (SV), 4 – Johnson (RP)

300H: 1 – King (PH) 45.23, 2 – Cottrell (SV), 3 – Hill (SV)

4x100R: 1 – South Vermillion 46.47, 2 – North Vermillion

4x400R: 1 – Parke Heritage 3:58.27, 2 – South Vermillion, 3 – North Vermillion

4x800R: 1 – South Vermillion 10:27.02, 2 – Parke Heritage, 3 – Riverton Parke

D: 1 – Ziebart (NV) 133-00, 2 – Benskin (SV), 3 – Mancourt (SV), 5 – Shockey (PH), 5 – Engle (PH),

6 – Shouse (RP)

HJ: 1 – Bush (SV) 6-00, 2 – Cox (RP)

LJ: 1 – Peaslee (NV) 18-03, 2 – Burns (NV), 3 – Cox (RP), 4 – Short (SV), 5 – Clark (SV), 6 – Lacy (PH),

7 – Burgess (PH)

SP: 1 – Edney (NV) 44-01, 2 – Benskin (SV), 3 – Blank (NV), 4 – Mancourt (SV), 5 – Engle (PH),

6 – Shouse (RP, 7 – Gillooly (PH)

=====

Track – Girls:

Banks of the Wabash @ North Vermillion

Team scores: 1 – North Vermillion 85, 2 – S Vermillion 84, 3 – Parke Heritage 29, 4 – Riverton Parke 22

Individual results:

100m: 1 – S Pollard (NV) 13.55, 2 – Ross (NV) 13.59, 3 – Fleschner (PH), 4 – Lesniak (RP),

5 – Nelson (RP), 6 – Smith (SV), 7 – Williams (SV), 8 – Crouch (PH)

200m: 1 – Fleschner (PH) 28.95, 2 – S Pollard (NV), 3 – Stutler (RP), 4 – Smith (SV), 5 – Silver (SV),

6 – Crouch (PH)

400m: 1 – Taylor (SV) 1:12.01, 2 – Ellis (NV) 1:12.48, 3 – Strubberg (NV) 1:12.95, 4 – Silver (SV),

5 – Nowicki (RP)

800m: 1 – Cohee (SV) 2:52.67, 2 – Vore (NV), 3 – Mace (PH), 4 – Brown (SV)

1600m: 1 – Wanninger (SV) 6:29.34, 2 – Mace (PH), 3 – Vore (NV), 4 – Hazelwood (NV)

3200m: 1 – Wanninger (SV) 14:22.68, 2 – Hazelwood (NV)

100H: 1 – Klyaic (SV) 17.89, 2 – A Pollard (SV), 3 – Cain (NV), 4 – Davis (NV), 5 – Meillarec (PH)

300H: 1 – Klyaic (SV) 58.38, 2 – A Pollard (SV), 3 – Melvin (RP), 4 – Davis (NV), 5 – Cain (NV),

6 – Meillarec (PH), 7 – Hazzard (RP)

4x100R: 1 – North Vermillion 55.22, 2 – South Vermillion, 3 – Riverton Parke, 4 – Parke Heritage

4x400R: 1 – North Vermillion 4:54.43, 2 – South Vermillion, 3 – Riverton Parke

4x800R: 1 – South Vermillion 13:35.00, 2 – Riverton Parke, 3 – North Vermillion

D: 1 – T Crabtree (NV) 95-06, 2 – Ellis (NV), 3 – Miller (PH), 4 – Crouch (PH), 5 – Cohee (SV),

6 – Magaji (SV), 7 – Lair (RP), 8 – Robertson (RP)

HJ: 1 – Williams (SV) 4-10, 2- Collings (RP), 3 – Miller PH), 4 – Strubberg (NV), 5 – Wanninger (SV)

LJ: 1 – Ross (NV) 15-08.25, 2 – Davis (NV), 3 – Klyaic (SV), 4 – Smith (SV), 5 – Nicholas (PH),

6 – Meillarec (PH), 7 – Collings (RP)

SP: 1 – Magaji (SV) 36-05, 2 – T Crabtree (NV), 3 – Edney (NV), 4 – Stultz (PH), 5 – Clodfelter (PH),

6 – Trainer (SV), 7 – Lair (RP), 8 – Robertson (RP)

=====

