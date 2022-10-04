Cross Country – Boys:
Attica 15, No team score: Covington, North Vermillion
Individual: 1 – Sam Hemp (A) 20:21, 2 – Kyler Stamper (A) 20:23, 3 – James Lathrop (A),
4 – Teegan Dowers (NV), 5 – Abe Remaklus (A), 6 – Landon Wesch (NV), 7 – Moses Ray (A),
8 – Sam Hiller (A), 9 – Steven Arizmendi (A), 10 – Noah Scott (NV), 11 – Pierce Whiteman (C)
-----
Seeger 15, No team score: Fountain Central, South Newton
Individual: 1 – Hayden Kler (FC) 17:55, 2 – Barricks (SN), 3 – Nathan Odle (S), 4 – Ethan Mellady (FC),
5 – Gonzales (SN), 6 – Ethan Hernandez (FC), 7 – Vogt (SN), 8 – Toby Cunningham (S), 9 – Grey (SN),
10 – Malachi Lathrop (S), 11 – Taden Dahl (FC), 12 – Conner Winder (S), 13 – Jimmy Stamm (S),
14 – Maddox Carson (FC)
=====
Cross Country – Girls:
Attica girls only: 1 – Elizabeth Shelton 23:47, 2 – Joslyn Barnett, 3 – Maddie Beck, 4 – Maddox Rice,
5 – Kennadi Stamper, 6 – Hannah Lacy, 7 – Morgyn Wood
-----
Seeger 21, Fountain Central 54/18, South Newton 54/20
Individual: 1 – Hadessah Austin (S) 19:30, 2 – Brailey Hoagland (FC), 3 – Hayden Frodge (S),
4 – Adara Austin (S), 5 – Emily Greene (S), 6 – Florian (SN), 7 – Farmer (SN), 8 – Emma Hays (S),
9 – Barricks (SN), 10 – Alydia Mellady (FC), 11 – Raley Messinger (FC)-PR, 12 – Kenli Hetrick (S),
13 – Claire Nern (S), 14 – Jisela Buranowsky (S), 15 – Dyer (SN), 16 – Taylor Horath (S),
17 – Maddie Morgan (FC), 18 – Lilly Cunningham (FC), 19 – KayLee Sprague (FC), 20 – Elson (SN)
=====
Cross Country – Men:
Louisville Cross Country Classic – 8K Gold Race, 308 runners, 32 schools
Team: 1 – Grand Valley State 194, 13 – Eastern Illinois 379, 23 – Indiana State
Logan Pietrzak, Soph at Indiana St, FC grad – 98th in race, 3rd on his team
=====
Football:
North Vermillion 55, Parke Heritage 16
Rensselaer 49, Benton Central 20
Riverton Parke 72, Attica 6
Seeger 48, Covington 7
South Vermillion 36, Fountain Central 18
=====
Soccer – Boys:
Benton Central 2, Lafayette Central Catholic 0
BC: Goals: 1 – Omar Garcia & Parker Hass; Assists: 1 – Spencer Flook & C Hardebeck
Saves: 12 – Brylan Hedden; Shots (on goal): BC – 13 (9), LCC – 10 (7)
-----
Covington 6, Bismarck-Henning 0
C: Goals: 2 – Brad Lewsader, 1 – Nick Ferati (PK), Kolten Haymaker, Shea Springer, Wyatt Woodrow
Assists: 2 – Lewsader, 1 – Layton Wooster; Shots: 19 – Covington, 4 – Bismarck-Henning
=====
Soccer – Girls:
Benton Central 4, Lafayette Central Catholic 1
BC: Goals: 1 – Amsley Harrell, Halle Holder, Sierra Rice & Ava Sayre
Assists: 1 – Lydia Doyle, Harrell & Sayre
-----
Covington 8, North White 0
C: Goals: 2 – Kenzie Gassaway, Haley Holycross; 1 – Kennedie Cadman, Erica Estes, Lexi Lloyd, NW OG
Assists: 2 – Summer Krepton; 1 – Cadman, Gassaway; Saves: 1 – Karma Kingery
Shots on goal: 14 – Covington, 1 – North White
-----
Faith Christian 4, Covington 0 – no details available
=====
Tennis – Boys:
Wabash River Conference – Singles Tournament
Round 4:
#1 – Evan Norton (C) def #4 – Christian Holland (S) 6-4, 6-0
#2 – Thomas Lemming (S) def #6 – Gabe McCollum (FC) 6-2, 6-4
Round 5 – Championship:
#1 – Norton (C) def #2 – Lemming (S) 6-4, 6-3
-----
Wabash River Conference – Doubles Tournament
Round 3:
#1 – Myles Potter & Jackson Kindell (C) def #4 – Caleb Edwards & Dylan Walters (S) 6-2, 6-4
#2- Lukas Miller & Koby Wolf (FC) def #3 – Max Dowd & Garrett McCalister (PH) 6-4, 6-1
Round 4 – Championship:
#1 – Potter & Kindell (C) def #2 – Miller & Wolf (FC) 6-4, 6-0
-----
All-WRC teams:
Holland – 2nd straight All-WRC
Lemming – 1st All-WRC
McCollum – 1st All-WRC
Norton – 2nd straight WRC singles title, 3rd straight All-WRC
Kindell – 1st WRC doubles title, 1st All-WRC
Miller – 1st All-WRC
Potter – unprecedented 4th straight WRC doubles title, 4th straight All-WRC
Wolf – 1st All-WRC
-----
Fountain Central Sectional – Match 1
Benton Central 5, Attica 0
1S: Logan Hardebeck def Caiden Jefferies 6-1, 6-0
2S: Adrian Torres def Noah Blankenship 6-1, 6-0
3S: Baylon Holmes def Luke Blankenship 6-0, 6-0
1D: Ryan Foster & Tyler Klemme def Jake Garrett & Elliot Rosswurm 6-1, 6-0
2D: Caleb Gobel & Carson Goodman def Gage Greeson & Andrew Mandeville 6-0, 6-1
Attica ends the season at 0-10
-----
Fountain Central Sectional – Match 2
Fountain Central 3, Seeger 2
1S: Lemming (S) def Skyler Hoagland 6-3, 6-2
2S: Holland (S) def McCollum 6-3, 6-2
3S: Noah Armstrong (FC) def Kaiden Peterson 6-3, 6-2
1D: Miller & Wolf (FC) def Edwards & Walters 7-5, 4-6, 7-5
2D: Wes Jackson 7 Brayden Prickett (FC) def Peyton Reynolds & Kyle Swank 6-3, 6-1
Seeger ends the season at 6-10.
Lemming advances as an undefeated 1-singles player.
-----
Fountain Central Sectional – Match 3
Covington 4, Benton Central 1
1S: Norton (C) def Hardebeck 6-0, 6-2
2S: Urban Roarks (C) def Torres 6-4, 6-1
3S: Holmes (BC) def Emmett Reynolds 6-4, 6-0
1D: Potter & Kindell (C) def Foster & Klemme 6-2, 6-2
2D: Carson Schaeffer & Bleron Saliji (C) def Gobel & Goodman 6-1, 6-4
Benton Central ends the season at 20-2.
-----
Fountain Central Sectional – Match 4 – Championship
Covington 3, Fountain Central 2
1S: Norton (C) def Hoagland 6-0, 6-1
2S: McCollum (FC) def Roarks 6-1, 6-3
3S: Reynolds (C) def Armstrong 3-6, 6-3, 6-4
1D: Potter & Kindell (C) def Miller & Wolf 6-1, 6-0
2D: Jackson & Prickett (FC) def Saliji & Schaeffer 6-0, 6-3
Fountain Central ends the season at 14-2.
Covington advances to the Crawfordsville Regional where they will take on Owen Valley.
=====
Volleyball:
Attica 3, North Montgomery2: 25-21, 25-20, 23-25, 24-26, 15-10
Benton Central 3, South Newton 1: 22-25, 25-17,25-19, 27-25
BHRA 2, Fountain Central 0: 25-13, 25-11
McCutcheon 3, Benton Central 0: 25-16, 25-18, 25-18
North Putnam 3, Fountain Central 0: 25-14, 26-24, 25-8
North Vermillion 3, Fountain Central 0: 25-14, 25-18, 25-16
-----
Banks of the Wabash Tournament
Riverton Parke 2, Parke Heritage 0: 28-26, 25-23
Riverton Parke 2, South Vermillion 0: 25-17, 25-21
South Vermillion 2, North Vermillion 0: 25-20, 25-14
-----
Covington 3, Attica 0: 25-12, 27-25, 25-12
C: Kills: 15 – Maddix Minick, 9 – Alex Sutherlin, 5 – Micah Stonecipher; Blocks: 2 – Minick
Digs: 17 – Sutherlin; Aces: 2 – Peyton Brown; Assists: 36 – Brown
-----
Seeger 3, South Vermillion 1: 19-25, 25-14, 26-24, 25-21
Seg: Kills: 21 – Chase Lemming, 9 – Rylea Wetz, 8 – Paige Laffoon, 4 – Cece Blankenship;
Digs: 24 – Laffoon, Addie Shrader; 13 – Lemming; Assists: 41 – Anna Moore
-----
Seeger 3, Riverton Parke 0: 25-11, 25-12, 25-19
S: Kills: 16 – Lemming, 11 – Laffoon, 8 – Aubry Cole, 5 – Wetz; Assists: 31 – Moore
Digs: 29 – Shrader, 18 – Laffoon, 9 – Lemming, 8 - Cole
=====