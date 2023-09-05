College (local grads):
Aaron Barnett (FC/UIndy — football): 3 tackles, 1 assisted tackle vs Hillsdale
Carter Edney (NV/Franklin — football): 2 tackles vs Olivet
Holly Linville (Cov/SMWC — volleyball): 3 kills, 1 assist, 1 dig vs UHSP & Principia
Rico Mandolini (Cov/Anderson – soccer): 1 assist in two games played
Lauren O’Neil (Cov/Southern Ind – volleyball): 5 kills, 3 digs, 1 block in 5 games played
Libby Smith (Seg/Rose Hulman – XC): 5th in a time of 22:09 in a 5-way meet
Brock Thomason (Seg/Ind Wesleyan – football): 1 tackle, 1 assisted tackle vs Lawrence Tech
=====
Cross Country – Boys:
Parke Heritage 15. No team scores: Attica, Covington and North Vermillion
Individual: 1 – Lacy (PH) 19:29, 2 – Wesch (NV), 3 – Remaklus (A), 4 – Stamper (A),
5 – Hayes (PH), 6 – Burgess (PH), 7 – Shelton (A), 8 – Harpold (PH), 9 – A Larson (PH),
10 – O Larson (PH), 11 – Cooper (PH), 12 – Whiteman (C), 13 – E Lathrop (A), 14 – J Lathrop (A)
-----
Harrison Invite – 190 runners
Team: 1 – LaPorte 86, 14 – Seeger 425, 25 – Benton Central 730. No team score: Fountain Central
Individual (1st, BC and WRC): 1 – Rheam (Bloomington South) 15:29.5, 32 – Guminski (S), 71 – Odle (S),
79 – Puterbaugh (S), 87 – Kler (FC), 114 – Brenner (S), 118 – Fox (BC), 131 – Dispennett (S),
135 – Rudolph (BC), 140 – Fleming (BC), 143 – M Lathrop (S), 162 – Wallpe (S), 164 – McKinnis (BC),
175 – Donaldson (FC), 184 – Caldanaro (BC), 186 – Dahl (FC), 188 – Johnson (FC)
=====
Cross Country – Girls:
Parke Heritage 21, Attica 34. No team score: North Vermillion
Individual: 1 – Mace (PH) 22:21, 2 – Smith (NV), 3 – Veseli (PH), 4 – Jones (PH), 5 – Shelton (A),
6 – Beck (A), 7- Rice (A), 8 – Swaim (PH), 9 – Reath (PH), 10 – Gregory (A), 11 – Bean (NV),
12 – Scott (A), 13 – Fischer (PH)
-----
Harrison Invite – 198 varsity runners
Team scores: 1 – Lake Central 53, 6 – Seeger 201, 21 – Benton Central 599, 28 – Fountain Central 773
Individual (BC and WRC): 1 – H Austin (S) 18:33.8, 33 – Isihmiel (BC), 44 – Purcell (S), 46 – Greene (S),
51 – A Austin (S), 59 – Frodge (S), 116 – Hoagland (FC), 117 – Yuill (BC), 123 – Robinson (BC),
138 – Messinger (FC), 140 – Nern (S), 163 – Yates (BC), 175 – Morgan (FC), 178 – Cunningham (FC),
179 – Rich (BC), 190 – Wuethrich (BC), 192 – Meyer (FC), 193 – Spragg (FC), 196 – Jenkins (FC)
=====
Football:
Sullivan 38, South Vermillion 35 – 2 OT on Aug 28
-----
Fountain Central 20, Riverton Parke 8
Northwestern 50, Benton Central 48
Seeger 58, Attica 6
South Vermillion 48, Parke Heritage 8
-----
North Vermillion 53, Covington 6
C: Rush: Moore 16-27, Moncrief 4-24, Bishop 3-15, Smith 4-15;
Passing: Moncrief 1-6 for 17, 1 Int; Smith 2-7 71, 1TD, 1 Int; Moore: 1-5 9, 1 INT
Rec: Waddell 1-65, 1 TD; Hardy 1-17; Bechtold 2-15
NV: Rush: Botner 10-130 2 TD, Tryon 4-104 2 TD, White 10-81; Passing: White 9-16 for 71, 2TD
Rec: Tryon 3-26, Walters 2-25, Griffin 2-11; Tackles: 4 – Baker & Walters, 3.5 — Botner
=====
Golf — Girls:
Attica 220, North Montgomery 236, Fountain Central 244
AT: 48 – Goodwin (medalist), 52 – N Jean, 57 – Jones, 63 – E Jean, 64 – Falcon, 66 – Loy, 70 – Nichols
FC: 58 – Payne, 60 – Bacon, 61 – Jackson, 65 — Freed
-----
Crawfordsville 204, Attica 211
A: 51 – Reynolds, 52 – Goowin & Jones, 56 – N Jean, 66 – Falcon, 69 – Nichols
-----
North Putnam 240, Fountain Central 241
FC: 57 – Parks, 59 – Jackson & Payne, 66 — Bacon
-----
Parke Heritage 218, Attica 233, Covington – no full team
A: 52 – Reynolds, 57 – N Jean, 60 – Reynolds, 64 – E Jean & Falcon, 66 – Loy, 71 – Nichols
C: 40 – Crain (medalist), 58 – Shumaker, 65 – Bennett
PH: 48 – Sturner, 49 – Henderson, 63 – Goldner & Miller, 67 — Patton
-----
Seeger 200, Parke Heritage 209 (school record)
S: 44 – Lloyd (medalist), 45 – Halsema, 51 – Salts, 59 – Hays, 60 – Fenters, 64 – Perry, 65 – Anderson,
71 – Forestall
-----
Seeger 232. No team score: Covington
C: 44 – Crain (medalist)
S: Four of five players shot 58
-----
South Vermillion defeated Covington
C: 46 – Crain (medalist), 62 Shumaker, 67 – Bennett
-----
South Vermillion 247. No team score: Fountain Central
FC: 61 – Parks, 63 – Bacon, 64 — Jackson
=====
Soccer – Boys:
Benton Central 2, Rossville 0
BC:: Goals: 1 – Hardebeck, Heim; Assists: 1 – Hardebeck, Kuckartz; Saves: 2 – Hedden; SOG: 11 of 15
-----
Covington 4, Crawfordsville 3 – game called after about 61 minutes due to weather
Cov: Goals: 2 – Springer (1PK), 1 – Haymaker & Herzog; Assists: 1 – Stein
-----
Covington 5, Danville IL 0
C: Goals: 3 – Haymaker, 1 – Cadman & Rieman (PK); Assists: 1 – Jacobs; Saves: 6 — Martin
-----
Covington 2, North White 1
C: Goals: 1 – Haymaker & Jacobs; Assist: 1 — Stein
=====
Soccer – Girls:
Crawfordsville at Covington – canceled due to weather
-----
Benton Central 9, Rossville 0
BC: Goals: 4 – Hardebeck & Keller, 1 – Black; Assists: 2 – Hardebeck & Keller
1 – Black, Budreau, Porter, Winters; Saves: 5 – Gephart; SOG: 7 of 30
-----
Covington 3, North Putnam 1
C: Goals: 2 – Beck, 1 – Whittington; Assists: 1 – Holycross; Saves: 5 – Kingery; Shots on goal: 11
-----
Covington 3, White River Valley 1
C: Goals: 1 – Anderson, Cadman, Holycross; Assists: 1 – Beck; Saves: 3 – Kingery; Shots on goal: 8
====
Tennis – Boys:
Covington 5, Attica 0 – no individual scores available
1S: Roarks def Ashley
2S: Schaeffer def Inman
3S: Holycross def Wilson
1D: Goodrich & Cope – won by FF
2D: Stewart & Webster – won by FF
-----
Covington 3, South Vermillion 2: Cov winners: Roarks, Schaeffer and Holycross
-----
Fountain Central 4, Covington 1
1S: Roarks (C) def Hoagland 6-1, 6-4
2S: McCollum (FC) def Schaeffer 6-1, 6-0
3S: Batchelor (FC) def Holycross 6-0, 6-1
1D: Armstrong & Wolf (FC) def Cope & Goodrich 6-1, 6-0
2D: Jackson & Prickett (FC) def Stewart & Webster 6-0, 6-0
-----
Seeger 4, Parke Heritage 1
1S: Holland (S) def Woody 6-0, 6-3
2S: Lemming (S) def McCalister 7-5, 6-4
3S: Z Reynolds (S) def Dowd 6-1, 6-1
1D: Walters & Cooksey (S) def Gordon & Vincent 6-1, 6-2
2D: Crosley & Hopkins (PH) def Hughes & Odle 2-6, 6-2, 6-2
-----
Seeger 5, South Montgomery 0
1S: Holland def Downey 6-0, 6-1
2S: Lemming def Corey 6-1, 6-1
3S: Z Reynolds def Allen 6-0, 6-1
1D: P Reynolds & Walters def McCutchan & McCaughey 6-1, 6-3
2D: Cooksey & Hughes (S) def Hardin & Garcia 6-0, 6-1
-----
Seeger 5, South Vermillion 0
1S: Holland def Beardsley 6-0, 6-0
2S: Lemming def Buddle 6-0, 6-0
3S: Z Reynolds def Matherly 6-0, 6-0
1D: Walters & Cooksey def Downs & Guinn 6-0, 6-0
2D: Hughes & Odle def Skinner & Lacey 6-1, 6-0
-----
Fountain Central Invitational
Team: 1 – Fountain Central 15, 2 – Lafayette Central Catholic 13, 3 – West Vigo 7, 4 – South Putnam 0
Individual champions: 1S: Boutelle (LCC), 2S: Hoagland (FC), 3S: Batchelor (FC),
1D: Siemers & Gerkey (LCC), 2D: Jackson & Prickett (FC)
=====
Volleyball:
Attica 3, Seeger 1: 12-25, 25-22, 25-20, 25-23
S: Kills: 20 – Lemming, 6 – Wetz; Digs: 22 – Wetz, 17 – Lemming; Assists: 15 – Neubauer, 11 — Rickey
-----
Covington 3, North Putnam 0: 25-21, 25-16, 25-13
C: Kills: 9 – Sutherlin, 8 – Minick, 2 – Rottmann; Digs: 12 – Rottmann, 10 – Sutherlin, 6 – Brown
Blocks: 3 – Minick; Aces: 6 – Rottmann, 2 – Brown & Sutherlin; Assists: 225 – Brown
-----
Covington 3, North Vermillion 0: 25-12, 25-9, 25-6
C: Kills: 18 – Minick, 11 – Sutherlin, 7 – Alexander, 3 – Drollinger; Digs: 8 – Alexander; Assists: 35 — Brown
Aces: 4 – Sutherlin, 3 – Alexander, 2 — Brown
-----
Parke Heritage 3, Fountain Central 0: 25-16, 15-24, 25-12
FC: Prickett: 5 kills, 4 aces and 12 digs
-----
Parke Heritage 3, Seeger 2: 29-27, 20-25, 25-21, 19-25, 15-12
S: Kills: 24 – Lemming, 9 – Coffman; Digs: 25 – Lemming, 15 – Frodge; Aces: 9 – Spear;
Assists: 34 – Neubauer
-----
Clinton Prairie Invite
Clinton Prairie 2, Seeger 1: 25-21, 24-26, 15-10
S: Lemming 15 kills, 11 digs; Neubauer 17 assists; Wetz 5 blocks
Lafayette Jeff 2, Seeger 1: 25-15, 24-26, 15-10
S: Lemming 15 kills, 8 digs; Neubauer 17 assists; Blankenship 5 kills
Sheridan 2, Seeger 0: 25-18, 25-14
S: Lemming 10 kills, 7 digs; Neubauer 10 assists; Wetz 8 digs
=====