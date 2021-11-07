Basketball – Girls:
Clinton Prairie 51, Fountain Central 12
Cloverdale 42, Riverton Parke 34
Eminence 41, Riverton Parke 38
Faith Christian 49, Fountain Central 31
Fountain Central 42, Frankfort 46
North Putnam 61, North Vermillion 40
Parke Heritage 53, North Montgomery 42
Seeger 55, Crawfordsville 29
Shakamak 39, Riverton Parke 36
South Putnam 68, South Vermillion 41
Football:
3A Sectional 25
Week 1 – 22 Oct:
Benton Central – bye
Hannover Central 53, Twin Lakes 20
River Forest - bye
Knox 37, Calumet North 16
Week 2 – 29 Oct:
Hannover Central 41, Benton Central 0
Knox 39, River Forest 14
Week 3 – 05 Nov – Championship:
Hannover Central 26, Knox 14
Benton Central ends the season with record of 1-7.
Week 2 – 29 Oct:
Lafayette Central Catholic 27, Southmont 0
Speedway 12, Monrovia 6
Week 3 – 05 Nov – Championship:
Lafayette Central Catholic 56, Speedway 35
Seeger ends the season with a record of 5-5.
South Vermillion ends the season with a record of 4-6.
1A Sectional 45
Week 1 – 22 Oct:
Parke Heritage 52, Attica 18
South Putnam 24, North Vermillion 18
Covington 45, Fountain Central 6
Riverton Parke 54, Cloverdale 6
Week 2 – 29 Oct
Parke Heritage 38, South Putnam 6
Riverton Parke 14, Covington 12
Week 3 – 05 Nov – Championship:
Parke Heritage 34, Riverton Parke 16
Attica ends the season with a record of 0-7.
Covington ends the season with a record of 8-3.
Fountain Central ends the season with a record of 3-7.
North Vermillion ends the season with a record of 5-5.
Riverton Parke ends the season with a record of 4-6
Parke Heritage advances to host Indianapolis Lutheran in regional play.
