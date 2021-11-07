Sports

Basketball – Girls:

Clinton Prairie 51, Fountain Central 12

Cloverdale 42, Riverton Parke 34

Eminence 41, Riverton Parke 38

Faith Christian 49, Fountain Central 31

Fountain Central 42, Frankfort 46

North Putnam 61, North Vermillion 40

Parke Heritage 53, North Montgomery 42

Seeger 55, Crawfordsville 29

Shakamak 39, Riverton Parke 36

South Putnam 68, South Vermillion 41

=====

Football:

3A Sectional 25

Week 1 – 22 Oct:

Benton Central – bye

Hannover Central 53, Twin Lakes 20

River Forest - bye

Knox 37, Calumet North 16

Week 2 – 29 Oct:

Hannover Central 41, Benton Central 0

Knox 39, River Forest 14

Week 3 – 05 Nov – Championship:

Hannover Central 26, Knox 14

Benton Central ends the season with record of 1-7.

-----

2A Sectional 37

Week 1 – 22 Oct:

Benton Central – bye

Hannover Central 53, Twin Lakes 20

River Forest - bye

Knox 37, Calumet North 16

Week 2 – 29 Oct:

Lafayette Central Catholic 27, Southmont 0

Speedway 12, Monrovia 6

Week 3 – 05 Nov – Championship:

Lafayette Central Catholic 56, Speedway 35

Seeger ends the season with a record of 5-5.

South Vermillion ends the season with a record of 4-6.

-----

1A Sectional 45

Week 1 – 22 Oct:

Parke Heritage 52, Attica 18

South Putnam 24, North Vermillion 18

Covington 45, Fountain Central 6

Riverton Parke 54, Cloverdale 6

Week 2 – 29 Oct

Parke Heritage 38, South Putnam 6

Riverton Parke 14, Covington 12

Week 3 – 05 Nov – Championship:

Parke Heritage 34, Riverton Parke 16

Attica ends the season with a record of 0-7.

Covington ends the season with a record of 8-3.

Fountain Central ends the season with a record of 3-7.

North Vermillion ends the season with a record of 5-5.

Riverton Parke ends the season with a record of 4-6

Parke Heritage advances to host Indianapolis Lutheran in regional play.

=====

