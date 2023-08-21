College (local grads):
Aaron Barnett (Fountain Central, UIndy) – named to Division 2 Elite 100 Watch List
=====
Cross Country – Boys:
Clinton Prairie Invitational
Team: 1 – McCutcheon 37, 2 – Clinton Prairie 44, 3 – Clinton Central 89, 4 – Southmont 94,
5 – Tipton 102, 6 – Benton Central 134. No team score: Fountain Central
Individual (1st and area): 1 – Kemple (CP) 16:08.08, 11 – Kler (FC), 17 – Rudolph (BC), 22 – Fox (BC),
26 – Fleming (BC), 26 – Cladanero (BC), 38 – Lytle (BC), 40 – Johnson (BC), 41 – Dahl (FC), 42 – Smith (BC)
-----
Seeger Early Season Invite
Team scores (4K+3K): 1 – Seeger 8, 2 – Southmont 22, 3 – N Montgomery 26, 4 – Riverton Parke 45,
5 – Faith Christian 46, 6 – Attica 51. No full teams: Fountain Central, Parke Heritage
4000m Individual: 1 – Cass (SM) 13:21, 2 – Guminski (S) 13:43, 3 – Odle (S), 5 – Lacy (PH), 6 – Kler (FC),
8 – Collom (RP), 9 – Wesch (NV), 10 – Robertson (RP), 11 – M Lathrop (S), 12 – Stamper (A),
15 – Hayes (PH), 17 – Piper (A), 20 – J Lathrop (A), 23 – Burgess (PH), 24 – Donaldson (FC),
25 – Cox (RP), 26 – Harpold (PH), 27 – Cunningham (S), 28 – Larson (PH), 30 – Dahl (FC),
31 – Maddox (FC)
3000m Individual: 1 – Puterbaugh (S) 10:45, 2 – Dispennett (S) 10:55, 7 – Wallpe (S), 8 – Remaklus (A),
15 – Todd (RP), 18 – Meyers (RP), 19 – Stamm (S), 21 – Shelton (A), 23 – Schnellenberger (RP),
24 – Larson (PH), 25 – Trapman (RP), 27 – Winder (S), 28 – Braun (RP), 29 9- E Lathrop (A)
-----
Fountain Central Grand Prix
Team scores: 1 – Perry Meridian 21, 2 – Cascade 94, 3 – Crawfordsville 99, 4 – Seeger 121,
5 – Lafayette Central Catholic 125, 6 – Clinton Central 179, 7 – North Montgomery 193,
8 – South Vermillion 209, 9 – North Putnam 233, 10 – Parke Heritage 293, 11 – Attica 302,
12 – Riverton Parke 304. No team score: Covington, Fountain Central.
Individual results (1st & WRC): 1 – Haggerty (PM) 16:46, 4 – Jackson (SV) 17:10, 5 – Guminski (S) 17.20,
17 – Odle (S), 21 – Lacy (PH), 34 – Puterbaugh (S), 353 – Brenner (S), 36 – Collom (RP), 39 – Kler (FC),
40 – M Lathrop (S), 43 – Bush (SV), 45 – Dispennett (S), 46 – Wallpe (S), 49 – Drake (SV),
55 – Stamper (A), 56 – Robertson (RP), 60 – Snodgrass (SV), 61 – Hayes (PH), 64 – Remaklus (A),
69 – J Lathrop (A), 71 – Piper (A), 75 – Burgess (PH), 79 – Lawrence (SV), 80 – Shannon (SV),
81 – Shelton (A), 83 – Todd (RP), 85 – Schnellenberger (RP), 86 – Donaldson (FC), 89 – Stamm (S),
90 – Doan (SV), 91 – Norris (SV), 92 – Pate (SV), 95 – Larson (PH), 96 – Harpold 9PH),
98 – Cunningham (S), 100 – Larson (PH), 101 – Cox (PH), 103 – Cooper (PH), 104 – Meyers (RP),
105 – Dahl (FC), 106 –Trapman (RP), 107 – Braun (RP), 108 – Whiteman (C), 109 – E Lathrop (A),
110 – Carson (FC), 111 – Bodkins (SV)
=====
Cross Country – Girls:
Clinton Prairie Invitational
Team: 1 – Benton Central 45, 2 – Clinton Prairie 63, 3 – McCutcheon 67, 5 – Clinton Central 75,
5 – Fountain Central 82. No team score: Southmont, Tipton
Individual (1st and area): 1 – Weliver (CP) 22:30.03, 2 – Ishmiel (BC), 5 – Hoagland (FC),
7 – Holscher (BC), 9 – Yuill (BC), 10 – Robinson (BC), 11 – Messenger (FC), 19 – Cunningham (FC),
26 –Yates (BC), 27 – Morgan (FC), 32 – Wuethrich (BC), 33 – Spragg (FC)
-----
Seeger Early Season Invite
Team scores (4K+3K): 1 – Seeger 9, 2 – Southmont 24, 3 – N Montgomery 40, 4 – Riverton Parke 52.
No full teams: Attica, Faith Christian, Fountain Central, North Vermillion, Parke Heritage
4000m Individual: 1 – H Austin (S) 14:35, 3 – Brooke (PH), 5 – A Austin (S), 6 – Hoagland (FC),
8 – Shelton (A), 9 – Morgan (FC), 11 – Beck (A), 13 – Meyer (FC), 14 – Ushman (RP), 19 – Spragg (FC)
3000m Individual: 1 – Purcell (S), 2 – Smith (NV), 3 – Frodge (S), 4 – Greene (S), 6 – Nern (S),
7 – Veseli (PH), 9- Jones (PH), 10 – Messinger (FC), 12 – Swaim (PH), 14 – Rice (A), 18 – McElroy (RP),
19 – Mundell (RP), 20 – Cunningham (FC), 21 – Plank (RP), 22 –Starwalt (NV), 24 – Fowler (S),
25 – Bean (NV), 26 – Reath (PH), 27 – Lansinger (S), 29 – Gregory (A), 31 – Fischer (PH)
-----
Fountain Central Grand Prix
Team scores: 1 – Seeger 21, 2 – Perry Meridian 50, 3 – South Vermillion 124, 4 – Crawfordsville 132,
5 – Parke Heritage 139, 6 – Fountain Central 146, 7 – Clinton Central 148, 8 – Cascade 151,
9 – North Montgomery. No team score: Attica, North Putnam, Riverton Parke.
Individual results (1st & WRC): 1 – H Austin (S) 18:52.00, 2 – Purcell (S) 21.16, 3 – Mace (PH) 21:42,
4 – Frodge (S), 5 – A Austin (S), 8 – Turchi (SV), 9 – Greene (S), 13 – Hoagland (FC),
17 – Bratcher (SV), 18 – Nern (S), 20 – Jones (PH), 22 – Messinger (FC), 27 – Cottrell (SV),
28 – Veseli (PH), 32 – Shelton (A), 37 – Mellady (FC), 39 – Dowdy (SV), 40 – Rice (A),
41 – Swaim (PH), 42 – Morgan (FC), 43 – Taylor (SV), 45 – Cunningham (FC), 46 – Hannum (SV),
47 – McElroy (RP), 48 – Galloway (SV), 49 – Beck (A), 52 – Mundell (RP), 57 – Meyer (FC),
59 – Ushman (RP), 60 – Fowler (S), 63 – Plank (RP), 64 – Ancil (S), 65 – Spragg (FC),
66 – Lansinger (S), 67 – Reath (PH), 70 – Jenkins (FC), 72 – Gregory (A), 75 – Ponce (PH)
=====
Football:
Benton Central 21, Delphi 12
Finneytown OH 28, Attica 0
Lafayette Central Catholic 35, Seeger 8
Linton-Stockton 39, Parke Heritage 0
North Vermillion 42, North Central 22
Riverton Parke 26, Pike Central 0
Southmont 49, Fountain Central 19
South Vermillion 49, West Vigo 13
-----
Covington 34, Tri-County 14
C: Rush: Moore 16-134 yd, 3TD; Montcrief 17-103, 1TD; Pass: Montcrief 13-19, 231, 1TD, 1 INT
Rec: Waddell 4-135 yd, 1TD; Hardy 3-42; Moore 1-39, Bechtold 3-15; Tot Off: R-141, P-231
=====
Golf - Girls:
Bi-County Tournament
Team: 1 – Seeger 212, 2 – Attica 216, 3 – Fountain Central 240. No team score: Covington
Individual results:
A: 46 – Ady Goodwin, 52 – Aubree Jones, 57 – Anni Reynolds, 61 – Natalee Jean, 68 – Emilee Jean
C: 48 – Sydni Crain, 69 – Lydia Bennett, 70 – Kendall Shumaker
FC: 47 – Autumn Payne, 64 – Bella Bacon & Rya Jackson, 65 - Hannah Parks, 67 – Allie Dotson
S: 49 – Jayci Halsema, 53 – Joey Salts, 54 – Maddie Hays, 56 – Lauren Lloyd, 59 – Olivia Chavez
All-Bi-County: Goodwin (A), Payne (FC), Crain (C), Halsema (S), Jones (A)
-----
Southmont Invitational
FC: 122 – Payne, 125 – Bacon, 126 – Parks, 130 - Dotson
=====
Soccer – Boys:
Faith Christian 5, Benton Central 0
Lafayette Jefferson 4, Benton Central 0
Twin Lakes 7, Benton Central 0
-----
Covington 11, North Montgomery 1
C: Goals: 3 – Haymaker, 2 – Stein & Reiman, 1 – Cadman, Carrion, Herzog, Springer
Assists: 1 – Cadman, Herzog, Karrfalt, Slider, Springer, Stein
=====
Soccer – Girls:
Covington 2, Rensselaer 2 – no details available
Faith Christian 5, Benton Central 1 – no details available
Lebanon 6, Covington 2 – no details available
-----
Benton Central 10, Twin Lakes 0
BC: Goals: 4 – Black, 2 – A Hardebeck & Keller, 1 – Burdreau & V Hardebeck; Saves: 6 – Gephart
Assists: 2 – A Hardebeck, 1 – Black, Budreau, Keller
-----
Crawfordsville 4, Benton Central 2
BC: Goals: 1 – Budreau & Hardebeck; Assists: 1 – A Hardebeck; Saves: 15 – Gephart
-----
West Vigo 4, Covington 2
C: Goals: 1 – Beck, Whittington; Assists: 1 – Cadman; Saves: 3 – Kingery
=====
Tennis – Boys:
Crawfordsville 4, Fountain Central 1
1S: Murphy (Cv) def Skyler Hoagland 6-1, 6-4
2S: Motz (Cv) def Gabe McCollum 6-2, 6-0
3S: Gambrel (Cv) def Ayden Batchelor 6-1, 6-2
1D: Noah Armstrong & Koby Wolf (FC) def Coursey & Hutchison 6-3, 3-6, 6-3
2D: Bowling & Bannon (CV) def Wes Jackson & Brayden Prickett 6-4, 7-5
-----
Fountain Central 5, Frankfort 0
1S: Hoagland def Wainscott 6-4, 6-2
2S: McCollum def Ray 6-0, 6-2
3S: Batchelor def Farley 6-3, 6-0
1D: Armstrong & Wolf def Hale & Beardsley 6-2, 6-2
2D: Jackson & Prickett def Jimenez & Santos 6-1, 6-1
-----
Seeger 5, Lafayette Central Catholic 0
1S: Holland def Boutelle 6-4, 4-6, 6-4
2S: Lemming def Arun 6-4, 7-6 (7-1)
3S: Z Reynolds def McLaughlin 6-3, 6-3
1D: P Reynolds & Walters def Siemers & Gerkey 6-3, 6-4
2D: Cooksey & Hughes def Rogers & Powers 7-6 (7-5), 6-4
-----
Western Boone 5, Covington 0
1S: Hawkins def Roarks 6-2, 6-1
2S: Warmouth def Schaeffer 7-5, 6-2
3S: Rutherford def Holycross 6-0, 6-2
1D: Knox & Petro def Goodrich & Cope 6-0, 6-0
2D: Prickett & Mitchell def Stewart & Webster 6-1, 6-2
-----
Covington finished 2nd at the West Vigo Tournament on Aug 19.
Urban Roarks was the 1-singles champion.
=====
Volleyball:
Benton Central 3, Tri-County 0: 25-15, 25-19, 25-10
Benton Central 3, Harrison 0: 25-15, 25-17, 25-18
Benton Central 3, North White 0: 25-7, 25-11, 25-16
Delphi 3, Fountain Central 2: 15-25, 25-16, 25-21, 16-25, 15-13
Indiana Deaf School 3, Fountain Central 1: 25-23, 23-25, 25-23, 25-16
South Newton 3, Fountain Central 0: 25-12, 25-8, 25-18
-----
Covington 3, North Montgomery 0: 25-17, 25-18, 25-10
C: Kills: 15 – Sutherlin, 13 – Minick, 6 – Rottmann; Digs: 17 – Alexander, 12 – Sutherlin
Aces: 4 – Rottmann
-----
Covington 3, Seeger 0: 25-11, 25-12, 25-9
C: Kills: 9 – Sutherlin, 8 – Minick & Rottmann; Aces: 5 – Sutherlin & Rottmann; Assists 28 – Brown;
Digs: 5 - Brown
S: Kills: 8 – Lemming; Digs: 6 – Spear, 5 – Lemming; Assists: 7 – Frodge
-----
Tri-County 3, Seeger 0: 25-13, 25-23, 25-17
S: Kills: 11 – Lemming, 4 – Wetz; Digs: 18 – Lemming, 11 – Wetz, 10 – Spear; Assists: 9 – Frodge
-----
West Lafayette 3, Attica 0: 25-16, 25-16, 25-6
A: Digs: 4 – Cruz; Blocks: 4 – K Clevenger; Kills: 3 – T Clevenger; VanDeWater: led in assists plus 1 ace
----
North Putnam Tournament
Crawfordsville 2, Seeger 1: 16-25, 25-17, 15-6
Mooresville 2, Seeger 1: 6-25, 26-24, 15-11
Seeger 2, Attica 0: 25-14, 25-15
S: Lemming: 33 kills, 25 digs, 10 aces; Neubauer: 54 assists; Wetz: 11 kills, 6 blocks
=====