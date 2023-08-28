Accolades and Awards:
Kacey Kirkpatrick (FC) – National Rural and Small Town Award from College Board
College (local grads):
Lillie Fishero (FC, IU Kokomo) – won her first season match at #5 singles 6-0, 6-0
Lauren O’Neil (Covington, Southern Indiana) – has played 4 sets in two games at middle blocker
Khal Stephen (Seeger, Mississippi State) – named #30 in Top 100 College Baseball transfers
Brock Thomason (Seeger, Indiana Wesleyan) – 2 tackles in gain at Lawrence Tech
Cross Country – Boys:
Harrison 11-Way
Team: 1 – Harrison 39, 2 – West Lafayette 50, 3 – Lafayette Jeff 67, 4 – Maconaquah 94,
5 – Frankfort 150, 6 – Southmont 172, 7 – Benton Central 195, 8 – Western Boone 201.
No team score: Attica
Individual (1st, Attica, BC): 1 – Angles (FF) 16:38, 23 – Fox (BC), 33 – J Fleming (BC), 57 – Rudolph (BC),
67 – Remaklus (A), 74 – Stamper (A), 108 – Lytle (BC), 116 – S Fleming (BC), 118 – Caldanaro (BC), 119 – Johnson (BC), 125 – Pearson (BC), Payne (BC), 133 – E Lathrop (A)
Riverton Parke Invitational
Team: 1 – Seeger 26, 2 – Clay City 62, 3 – Monrovia 89, 4 – Shakamak 97, 5 – South Vermillion 141,
6 – Riverton Parke 144, 7 – West Vigo 172, 8 – Parke Heritage 175. No team score: Attica, Cloverdale,
Covington, Dugger Union, Fountain Central, North Central, North Vermillion, Sullivan
Individual (WRC only): 1 – Jackson (SV) 17:22.05, 2 – Guminski (S), 3 – Odle (S), 5 – Puterbaugh (S),
7 – Dispennett (S), 8 – Kler (FC), 11 – Collom (RP), 12 – Brenner (S), 22 – Lacy (PH), 23 – Wesch (NV),
30 – Wallpe (S), 32 – Robertson (RP), 33 – Bush (SV), 34 – M Lathrop (S), 36 – Hayes (PH),
38 – Remaklus (A), 39 – Todd (RP), 41 – Drake (SV), 44 – Schnellenberger (RP), 45 – Burgess (PH),
46 – Snodgrass (SV), 48 – Hastings (RP), 49 – Shelton (A), 50 – Lawrence (SV), 55 – Harpold (PH),
56 – Norris (SV), 59 – Larson (PH), 60 – Myers (RP), 61 – Cox (RP), 62 – Larson (PH), 63 – Dahl (FC),
65 – Bodkins (SV), 66 – J Lathrop (A), 69 – Whiteman (Cov), 70 – Johnson (FC), 74 – E Lathrop (A),
76 – Carson (FC)
Cross Country – Girls:
Harrison 11-Way
Teams: 1 – Harrison 30, 2 – West Lafayette 35, 3 – Maconaquah 105, 4 – Frankfort 123,
5 – Western Boone 138, 6 – Benton Central 144, 7 – Lafayette Jeff 146. No team score: Attica
Individual (1st, Attica, BC): 1 – Schminke (WL) 20:17, 11 – Ishmiel (BC), 30 – Holscher (BC),
42 – Robinson (BC), 59 – Rice (A), 64 – Shelton (A), 70 – Yates (BC), 71 – Beck (A),
86 – Wuethrich (BC), 96 – Rich (BC)
Riverton Parke Invitational
Team: 1 – Seeger 15, 2 – Sullivan 90, 3 – Clay City 101, 4 – West Vigo 107, 5 – Fountain Central 118,
6 – Monrovia 131, 7 – Attica 141. No team score: Cloverdale, North Central, North Vermillion,
Parke Heritage, Riverton Parke, Shakamak, South Vermillion
Individual (WRC only): 1 – H Austin (S) 21.20.11, 2 – Purcell (S), 3 – Frodge (S), 4 – Greene (S),
5 – Mace (PH), 6 – A Austin (S), 8 – Turchi (SV), 10 – Smith (NV), 12 – Hoagland (FC), 15 – Veseli (PH),
16 – Nern (S), 17 – Jones (PH), 21 – Shelton (A), 22 – Messinger (FC), 28 – Beck (A),
29 – Buranosky (S), 33 – Taylor 9SV), 34 – Rice (A), 39 – Morgan (FC), 40 – Mellady (FC),
43 Hannum (SV), 45 – Mundell (RP), 47 – Cunningham (FC), 48 – Ushman (RP), 49 – McElroy (RP),
50 –Meyer (FC), 53 – Kashon (SV), 54 – Plank (RP, 55 – Gregory (A), 56 – Starwalt (NV),
57 – Jenkins (FC), 61 – Scott (A), 62 – Bean (NV)
Football:
Sullivan at South Vermillion – postponed to Aug 28
Carroll 62, Riverton Parke 0
Parke Heritage 38, West Vigo 14
Seeger 49, Benton Central 28
Covington 55, South Newton 16
C: Rushing: Moore 18-221, 2TD, 2XP; Moncrief 11-64, 1TD; Bishop 4-28, 1TD;
Passing: Moncrief 10/15-125, 2TD, 1 Int; Rec: Moore 2-53, 1TD; Waddell 3-46, 1TD;
Ellmore 2-15; Bechtold 2-7, 1TD; Hardy 2-7, 1XP
Fountain Central 28, Crawfordsville 12
FC: Rushing: Blue 11-152, 2TD; O Acton 26-145, 1TD; Passing: Foxworthy 6/7-109, 1TD
Rec: Gaylor 2-63, 1TD, Blue: 1-30
Paris IL 21, North Vermillion 14
NV: Rushing: Tryon 25-71, 1TD; Botner 14-24; Woody: 5-11; Passing: Tryon 8/11-110, 1 Int
Rec: Dawson 3-56, Woody 2-26, Walters 1-18, Botner 2-10; Tackles: Walters 12, Baker 5.5
Tri-County 46, Attica 22 – most points by Attica in a game since 2020
Golf - Girls:
Benton Central 186, Attica 213
A: 51 – Goodwin, 53 – Jones, 54 – Reynolds, 55 – N Jean; 62 – E Jean
BC: 36 – Wetli, 45 – Etter, 52 – Snathen, 53 – Anthrop, 56 – Crisp
Seeger 209, Tri-County 226
S: 48 – Halsema & Lloyd, 54 – Hays, 58 – Anderson, 59 – Chavez, 71 - Foster
West Lafayette 183, Seeger 208, McCutcheon 214
S: 46 – Halsema, 50 – Salts, 52 – Lloyd, 60 – Hays, 63 – Anderson, 64 – Perry, 65 – Chavez, 72 - Foster
Soccer – Boys:
Lafayette Central Catholic 4, Benton Central 2
Covington 5, Southmont 2
C: Goals: 2 – Herzog, 1 – Cadman, Rieman, Springer; Assists: 1 – Herzog, Rieman; Saves: 6 – Nash
Soccer – Girls:
Lafayette Central Catholic 1, Benton Central 0
Southmont 2, Covington 1
C: Goal: 1 – E Holycross; Assist: 1 – Gassaway; Saves: 5 – Kingery; Shots on Goal: 8
Tennis – Boys:
Fountain Central 5, North Montgomery 0
1S: Hoagland def Utterback 6-0, 6-1
2S: McCollum def Chapman 6-1, 6-0
3S: Batchelor def Elliot 6-1, 6-2
1D: Armstrong & Wolf def McCoy & Martin 6-0, 6-2
2D: Jackson & Prickett def Cole & Biddle 6-2, 6-0
Logansport Invitational
Team: 1 – Seeger, 2 – Logansport, 3 – LaPorte, 4 – Wabash, 5 – Twin Lakes, 6 – Lewis Cass,
7 – Rensselaer, 8 – Maconaquah
Seeger 5, Rensselaer 0 – opening round
Seeger 5, LaPorte 0 – semi-finals
Seeger 5, Logansport 0 - finals
Individual:
1S: Holland wins by 6-1, 6-0 / 6-3, 6-1 / 6-3, 6-1
2S: Lemming wins by 6-0, 6-0 / 6-1, 6-0 / 7-6(8), 4-6, 13-11
3S: Z Reynolds wins by 6-1, 6-1 / 2-6, 6-4, 11-9 / 6-1, 6-1
1D: P Reynolds & Walters wins by 6-0, 6-0 / 6-4, 6-0 / 6-3, 6-2
2D: Cooksey & Hughes wins by 6-1, 6-0 / 6-3, 3-6, 10-8 / 7-6(2), 6-4
Western Boone Invitational
Southmont 4, Covington 1: #1-single Urban Roarks won his match
WEBO 4, Covington 1: #2 –single Carson Schaeffer won his match
Lawrence Central 3, Covington 2: Roarks and Schaeffer won their matches
Schaeffer won the medal at #2 singles
Volleyball:
Westville IL 2, Fountain Central 0: 25-8-25-15
Covington 2, Hoopeston 0: 25-22, 25-12
C: Kills: 4 – Drollinger & Sutherlin, 3 – Hacquet & Rottmann; Aces: 4 – Rottmann, 3 - Drollinger
Digs: 7 – Hacquet & Rottmann, 6 – Sutherlin
Covington 3, Southmont 0: 28-26, 25-14, 25-20
C: Kills: 9 – Sutherlin, 8 – Minick, 5 – Rottmann; Digs: 17 – Rottmann, 14 – Sutherlin;
Aces: 7 – Brown; Assists: 29 – Brown
Covington 3, West Vito 0: 25-12, 25-12, 25-15
C: Kills: 11 – Alexander, 8 – Sutherlin; Digs: 15 – Rottmann, 14 – Sutherlin, 9 – Alexander
Aces: 6 – Rottmann, 3 – Alexander & Sutherlin; Assists: 28 – Brown
Fountain Central 2, Schlarman Academy 0: 25-17, 25-14
FC: Aces by: Ashwill, Harshbarger, Prickett, Simko, Weber
Seeger 3, Crawfordsville 0: 25-21, 25-14, 25-15
S: Kills: 14 – Lemming, 6 – Wetz; Digs: 20 – Lemming; Assists: 22 – Neubauer; Aces: 15 – team
Seeger 3, Fountain Central 0: 25-16, 25-9, 25-6
FC: Kills: 3 – Ashwill, 2 – Prickett & Wesley; Aces: 2 – Simko, 1 – Harshbarger & Hoagland
Digs: 8 – Hoagland, 5 – Harshbarger & Prickett; Assists: 6 – Harshbarger, 2 - Prickett
S: Kills: 16 – Lemming, 7 – Coffman, 6 – Wetz; Assists: 19 – Neubauer; Aces: 3 - Blankenship
Digs: 12 – Spear, 10 – Lemming & Wetz, 7 – Herbert, 4 – Blankenship & Coffman
Lafayette Central Catholic Tournament
Covington finished fourth, LCC finished third.
Andrean 2, Covington 0: 225-15, 25-18
Barr-Reeve 2, Covington 0: 25-8, 25-17
Covington 2, Lafayette Central Catholic 0: 25-23, 25-17
Covington 2, Parke Heritage 0: 25-17, 25-13
Covington stats:
Kills: 17 – Sutherlin, 12 – Minick & Rottmann, 11 – Alexander; Aces: 2 – Alexander & Sutherlin
Digs: 32 – Alexander, 27 – Sutherlin; Assists: 52 - Brown
