Awards & Accomplishments:
Khal Stephen (Seeger, Purdue) – named to the All-Big Ten baseball 3rd team as a starting pitcher
-----
Stephanie White (Seeger, Purdue) – named WNBA coach of the month for May
=====
Baseball:
-----
1A Sectional 54 at Lafayette Central Catholic
Game 1: Lafayette Central Catholic 13, Attica 0 (5 inn)
Game 2: Covington 12, North Vermillion 2 (6 inn)
Game 3: Lafayette Central Catholic 7, Covington 2
Game 4: Fountain Central 3, Riverton Parke 2
Game 5 – Championship: Lafayette Central Catholic 13, Fountain Central 0 (5 inn)
Attica finishes the season with a record of 6-20.
Covington finishes the season with a record of 14-11-1.
Fountain Central finishes the season with a record of 10-17.
North Vermillion finishes the season with a record of 2-22.
Riverton Parke finishes the season with a record of 14-12-1.
=====
Covington 5K:
Overall (top 20) – listing best guess for area school: 1 – L Pietrzak (FC) 16:14.3,
2 – K Albin (BHRA) 16:23.4, 3 – E Guminski (Seg) 16:30.2, 4 – J Jones (Oakwood) 17:00.3,
5 – N Odle (Seg) 17:09.3, 6 – J Puterbaugh (Seg) 18:35.0, 7 – B Neumann 19:00.2,
8 – C Pietrzak (FC) 19:18.1, 9 – B Tuggle (Att) 19:58.7, 10 – P McClure 20:00.6,
11 – B Lewsader (Cov) 20:08.2, 12 – C Avery 20:09.5, 13 – M Lathrop (Seg) 20:09.6,
14 – K Goeppner 20:17.7, 15 – B Ford (BHRA) 20:44.8, 16 – T Hasser (BC) 21:37.9,
17 – C Marsh (Oakwood) 21:41.0, 18 – A Austin (Seg) 21:42.2, 19 – B Froedge (FC) 21:52.9,
20 – C Mellady (FC) 22:04.7
Female (top 10): 1 – A Austin 21:42.2, 2 – W Coffing 26:39.8, 3 – L Lewsader 27:03.7,
4 – S Odle 27:43.9, 5 – S Wells 27:46.3, 6 – D Avery 28:09.5, 7 – M Allen 28:12.5,
8 – J Barnett 28:26.3, 9 – C Coffing 28:29.9, 10 – K Lewsader 28:35.5
Female under 14: 1 – W Coffing (11) 26:39.8, 2 – K Lewsader (10) 28:38.5
Female 14-35 (top 10): 1 – A Austin 21:42.2, 2 – S Odle 27:43.9, 3 – M Collison, 4 – L Harrison,
5 – A Doss, 6 – L Burke, 7 – A Cadman, 8 – H Schrock, 9 – B Bailey, 10 – E Earnest
Female 36-59 (top 10): 1 – L Lewsader 27:03.7, 2 – S Wells 27:46.3, 3 – D Avery, 4 – M Allen,
5 – C Coffing, 6 – L Hauck, 7 – J Guminski, 8 – J Goeppner, 9 – E Dowden, 10 – C Stockwell
Female 60-plus: 1 – C Yerkes, 33:16.6, 2 – D Sinatra 34:27.5, 3 – P Allison 35.44.6, 4 – S Huber 35.55.4,
5 – S Etchison Bailey, 6 – Anonymous, 7 – J Haff, 8 – S Wheeler, 9 – B Pearrow
Male under 14: 1 – P McClure (11) 20:00.6, 2 – J Dowden (12) 22:50.3, 3 – T Harkleroad (11),
4 – S Harkleroad (13), 5 – J Schingel (10), 6 – C Schaefer (13), 7 – LHauck (13), 8 – K Fox (10),
9 – B Burke (7), 10 – I Harkleroad (10), 11 – F Goeppner (13), 12 – J Brothers (12), 13 – M Schrock (12)
Male 14-35 (top 10): 1 – L Pietrzak 16:14.3, 2 – K Albin 16:23.4, 3 – E Guminski 16:30.2, 4 – J Jones,
5 – N Odle, 6 – J Puterbaugh, 7 – B Neumann, 8 – C Pietrzak, 9 – B Tuggle, 10 – B Lewsader
Male 36-59 (top 10): 1 – C Avery 20:09.5, 2 – K Goeppner 20:17.6, 3 – B Froedge 21:52.9,
4 – J Webster, 5 – D Leto, 6 – J Martinek, 7 – A Dowden, 8 – K Fox, 9 – J Schaefer,
10 – S McDonough
Male 60-plus (top 10): 1 – D Odle 22:42.9, 2 – L Turner 23:01.0, 3 – S Noyer 23:22.2, 4 – B Brooks,
5 – B Bretz, 6 – D Krause, 7 – C Chambers, 8 – J Smith, 9 – P J Cheesman, 10 — Anonymous
Youngest participants: Female – 10, Male – 7
Oldest participants: Female – 74, Male 76
=====
Golf — Boys:
Sectional 11 at Lafayette Jefferson (Battle Ground)
Team scores: 1 – Faith Christian 304, 2 – West Lafayette 335, 3 – Lafayette Central Catholic 337,
4 – Harrison 339, 5 – Lafayette Jeff 348, 6 – Delphi 365, 7 – McCutcheon 377/107,
8 – Clinton Central 377/113, 9 – Rossville 378, 10 – Clinton Prairie 388, 11 – Carroll 391,
12 – Benton Central 405
Individual (Medalist and BC): 70 — Peter (Faith)
BC: 92 – Crisp, 100 – Hinds, 106 – Anthrop, 107 – Metzinger, 115 – Schieler
-----
Sectional 13 at Attica (Harrison Hills)
Team scores: 1 – Tri-West 332, 2 – North Montgomery 335, 3 – Southmont 338,
4 – Parke Heritage 362, 5 – Crawfordsville 366, 6 – Covington 369, 7 – Fountain Central 370,
8 – South Vermillion 377, 9 – Seeger 381, 10 – Attica 429. Not enough players: North Putnam
Individual (Medalist & WRC): 80 – Schelsky (PH) & Turner (NMHS)
AT: 101 – Mandeville, 104 – Garrett, 111 – French, 113 – Inman, 117 – Sisk
CT: 90 – Ferguson, 91 – Wooster (PR), 92 – Roarks, 96 – Stein, 109 – Holms
FC: 81 – Payne, 93 – Jackson, 94 – Krug, 102 – Donaldson, 121 – Hoffa
PH: 80 – Schelsky, 90 – Luce, 92 – Carrington, 100 – Dowd, 103 – Cosby
SP: 89 – Lemming, 95 – Wetz, 97 – Hedgecock, 100 – Snedeker, 107 – Thomas
SV: 86 – Higgins, 94 – Cox, 96 – Shoults, 101 – Smith, 103 – McBride
Treigh Schelsky of Parke Heritage and Jaylin Payne of Fountain Central advance as individuals
to the Harrison Regional at Coyote Crossing.
=====
Softball:
1S Sectional 54 at Riverton Parke
Game 1: Lafayette Central Catholic 3, Attica 2
Game 2: Riverton Parke 9, Covington 2
Game 3: Lafayette Central Catholic 9, Fountain Central 6
Game 4: Riverton Parke 18, North Vermillion 4 (5 inn)
Game 5 – Championship: Riverton Parke 10, Lafayette Central Catholic 5
Attica finishes the season with a record of 7-13.
Covington finishes the season with a record of 8-17.
Fountain Central finishes the season with a record of 11-13.
North Vermillion finishes the season with a record of 2-18.
1A #12-ranked Riverton Parke advances to play 1A #3 Rossville.
-----
Rossville Regional
Rossville 4, Riverton Parke 1
Riverton Parke finishes the season with a record of 20-10.
=====
Track –Girls:
State Meet at Indiana University
3200m: 1 – Kennedy (Park Tudor) 10:07.86, 10 – Hadessah Austin (Seg) 10:57.54 (school record,
old: 11:00.12 by Hadessah Austin in 2023)
HJ: 1 – Page (Wood Memorial) 5-10, 17 – Paige Laffoon (Seg) 5-04
=====