Cross Country – Boys:
Brown County Semi-State
Individual: 1 – Lord (New Albany) 15:21.1, 98 – Karter Jackson (SV) 17:41.5
-----
New Prairie Semi-State
Individual: 1 – Dillabaugh (Valpo) 16:07.8, 90 – Hayden Kler (FC) 17:58.6,
145 – Owen Kottkamp (BC) 18:45.6, 147 – Stephen Hershberger (BC) 18:51.5
=====
Cross Country – Girls:
Brown County Semi-State
Individual: 1 – Kiesler (Columbus North) 17:17.3, 72 – Brooke Mace (PH) 20:37.5,
128 – Isabella Turchi (SV) 21:57.7
-----
New Prairie Semi-State
Team: 1 – Valparaiso 105, 2 – Morgan Township 129, 3 – Warsaw 144, 4 – Maconaquah 172,
5 – Lake Central 178, 6 – Crown Point 180, 7 – West Lafayette 199/67, 8 – Kouts 199/103,
9 – Illiana Christian 229, 10 – Harrison 237, 11 – Portage 250, 12 – Chesterton 265, 13 – Western 301,
14 – Faith Christian 367, 15 – Manchester 377, 16 – Benton Central 411, 17 – Lafayette Jeff 425,
18 – Winamac 431, 19 – Highland 438, 20 – Lowell 502
Individual (1st, BC and WRC): 1 – Zelasko (New Prairie) 18:03.1, 10 – Janell Robson (BC) 19:19.4,
20 – Hadessah Austin (Seg) 19:46.8, 75 – Brailey Hoagland (FC) 21:12.9,
103 – Caleigh Purcell (Seg) 21:54.9, 110 – Sydney Ishmiel (BC) 22.07.8, 116 – Liza Cooley (BC) 22:17,
152 – Brielle Robinson (BC) 23:15.9, 153 – Sienna Holscher (BC) 23:16.2,
170 – Sabrina Yuill (BC) 25:09.1, 171 – Delaney Hershberger (BC) 25:25.9
Janell Robson of Benton Central advances to the state meet as an individual (19:33.9 or better required).
=====
Football – With Sagarin Ratings for next week’s games:
2A Sectional 34:
Round 1:
Lafayette Central Catholic 52, Winamac 8
Rochester 40, Seeger 12
Benton Central 34, Delphi 7
Lewis Cass - bye
Seeger ends the season 7-3.
Round 2:
Lewis Cass (53.07) vs Lafayette Central Catholic (58.09)
Rochester (57.07) vs Benton Central (20.40)
-----
2A Sectional 37:
Round 1:
Linton-Stockton 47, South Vermillion 21
Southmont 31, North Knox 0
Sullivan 35, North Putnam 14
Cascade 50, Greencastle 24
South Vermillion ends the season 7-3.
Round 2:
Linton-Stockton (75.02) vs Southmont (52.95)
Sullivan (55.96) vs Cascade (52.97)
-----
1A Sectional 42:
Round 1:
Traders Point Christian 50, Clinton Central 6
North Vermillion 56, Covington 20
Park Tudor 36, Clinton Prairie 30
Fountain Central 47, Attica 6
Attica ends the season 0-10.
Covington ends the season 3-7.
Round 2:
Traders Point (35.10) vs North Vermillion (36.08)
Parke Tudor (51.95) vs Fountain Central (29.49)
-----
1A Sectional 47
Round 1:
Indy Lutheran 42, South Putnam 0
Riverton Parke 56, North Central Farmersburg 22
Covenant Christian 66, Parke Heritage 0
Cloverdale – bye
Round 2:
Cloverdale (1.77) vs Indy Lutheran (86.95)
Riverton Parke (40.25) vs Covenant Christian (55.21)
=====
Volleyball:
3A Norwell Regional
Match 1: #3 Benton Central 3, #2 Angola 2: 23-25, 18-25, 27-25, 25-19, 22-20
Match 2: #4 Belmont 3, #11 Delta 0: 25-19, 25-18, 25-17
Match 3 – Championship: #4 Belmont 3, #3 Benton Central 0: 25-12, 25-22, 25-17
Benton Central ends the season 31-4.
=====