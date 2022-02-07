Basketball – Boys:

Covington 56, Benton Central 43

Crawfordsville 80, Riverton Parke 49

Fountain Central 44, South Newton 38

Frontier 48, Seeger 46

Lafayette Central Catholic 47, Benton Central 42

Parke Heritage 45, West Vigo 34

Postponed/Cancelled:

North Vermillion at South Vermillion

=====

Basketball – Girls:

3A Sectional 22 at West Lafayette:

Game 1: Western 69, Maconaquah 51

Game 2: Benton Central 50, West Lafayette 36

Game 3: Twin Lakes 79, Western 61

Game 4: Benton Central 70, Peru 33

Game 5 – Championship: Benton Central vs Twin Lakes

-----

3A Sectional 26 at Northview

Game 1: Brownstown Central 46, Owen Valley 30

Game 2: Brown County vs Northview

Game 3: Edgewood vs South Vermillion

Game 4: West Vigo vs Brownstown Central

Game 5: Winner G2 vs G3

Game 6 – Championship: Winner G4 vs G5

-----

2A Sectional 38 at Clinton Prairie:

Game 1: Sheridan 54, Rossville 36

Game 2: Clinton Prairie 49, Fountain Central 9

Game 3: Seeger 30, Sheridan 29

Game 4 – Championship: Seeger vs Clinton Prairie

Fountain Central ends the season with a record of 8-14.

-----

2A Sectional 44 at Southmont:

Game 1: Parke Heritage 49, South Putnam 42

Game 2: North Putnam 55, Cloverdale 45

Game 3: Parke Heritage 51, Southmont 46

Game 4: North Putnam 60, Riverton Parke 52

Game 5 – Championship: Parke Heritage vs North Putnam

Riverton Parke ends the season with a record of 5-18.

-----

1A Sectional 54 at Attica:

Game 1: North Vermillion 47, Covington 33

Game 2: Clinton Central 42, Faith Christian 30

Game 3: North Vermillion 49, Attica 26

Game 4: Lafayette Central Catholic 56, Clinton Central 18

Game 5 – Championship: Lafayette Central Catholic vs North Vermillion

Attica ends the season with a record of 0-21.

Covington ends the season with a record of 7-14.

=====

Wrestling:

IHSAA Regional at Logansport

Team: 1 – Rensselaer 129, 2 – Harrison 122, 3 – North Newton 73, 4 – West Lafayette 65,

5 – Winamac 60, 7t – Lafayette Central Catholic & North White 42, 9 – West Central 40,

10 – Attica 36, 11 – Benton Central 26, 12 – Lafayette Jefferson 23, 13 – Pioneer 21,

14 – Delphi 20, 15 – Frontier 16, 16 – Faith Christian 13, 17 – Carroll 6.

No points: Logansport, Seeger, South Newton & Tri-County

Individual results (WRC & BC):

106: 2 – Junior Arizmendi (A), NA – Bryan Cortes (BC) & Kayden Stonebraker (Seg)

126: 3 – Logan McClimans (A), NA – Jett Stokes (BC)

132: NA – Cade Keller (BC)

145: NA – Boden Rice (A)

152: 4 – Joseph Henry (BC)

182: 3 – Ray Townsend (A)

220: 2 – Zack Vanderwal (BC), NA – Trae Lanham (Seg)

285: NA – Braeden Haddock (A)

Arizmendi, Henry, McClimans, Townsend and Vanderwal advance to the East Chicago Central Semi-State

-----

IHSAA Regional at North Montgomery

Team: 1 – Carmel 175, 2 – Zionsville 136.5, 3 – Hamilton SE 127, 4 – Westfield 122, 5 – Fishers 50,

6 – Frankfort 47, 7 – Sheridan 41, 8 – Clinton Central 31, 9 – Rossville 25, 10 – Southmont 22,

11 – Western Boone 14, 12t – Fountain Central & Lebanon 9.

No points: Covington, Crawfordsville, North Montgomery, N Vermillion, Parke Heritage & S Vermillion

Individual results (WRC):

106: NA – Joshiah Mcbride (SV)

113: NA – Wyatt Walters (NV)

120: NA – Wyatt English (SV)

126: 3 – Waylong Frazee (FC)

132: NA – Emmett Reynolds (Cov) – injury default

138: NA – Andrew Woodrow (FC)

145: NA – Seth Edington (PH)

152: NA – Austin Pickett (FC)

160: NA – Landon Baker (NV)

170: NA – Blake Harris (PH) & Anthony Tucker (NV)

182: NA – Jerrid Graves (PH)

195: NA – Ty Smaltz (Cov)

220: NA – Aidan Hinchee (NV) & Gus Shryock (SV)

285: NA – Matt Goeppner (SV) & Nate Sly (Cov)

Frazee advances to the New Castle Semi-State.

=====

