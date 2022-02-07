Basketball – Boys:
Covington 56, Benton Central 43
Crawfordsville 80, Riverton Parke 49
Fountain Central 44, South Newton 38
Frontier 48, Seeger 46
Lafayette Central Catholic 47, Benton Central 42
Parke Heritage 45, West Vigo 34
Postponed/Cancelled:
North Vermillion at South Vermillion
=====
Basketball – Girls:
3A Sectional 22 at West Lafayette:
Game 1: Western 69, Maconaquah 51
Game 2: Benton Central 50, West Lafayette 36
Game 3: Twin Lakes 79, Western 61
Game 4: Benton Central 70, Peru 33
Game 5 – Championship: Benton Central vs Twin Lakes
-----
3A Sectional 26 at Northview
Game 1: Brownstown Central 46, Owen Valley 30
Game 2: Brown County vs Northview
Game 3: Edgewood vs South Vermillion
Game 4: West Vigo vs Brownstown Central
Game 5: Winner G2 vs G3
Game 6 – Championship: Winner G4 vs G5
-----
2A Sectional 38 at Clinton Prairie:
Game 1: Sheridan 54, Rossville 36
Game 2: Clinton Prairie 49, Fountain Central 9
Game 3: Seeger 30, Sheridan 29
Game 4 – Championship: Seeger vs Clinton Prairie
Fountain Central ends the season with a record of 8-14.
-----
2A Sectional 44 at Southmont:
Game 1: Parke Heritage 49, South Putnam 42
Game 2: North Putnam 55, Cloverdale 45
Game 3: Parke Heritage 51, Southmont 46
Game 4: North Putnam 60, Riverton Parke 52
Game 5 – Championship: Parke Heritage vs North Putnam
Riverton Parke ends the season with a record of 5-18.
-----
1A Sectional 54 at Attica:
Game 1: North Vermillion 47, Covington 33
Game 2: Clinton Central 42, Faith Christian 30
Game 3: North Vermillion 49, Attica 26
Game 4: Lafayette Central Catholic 56, Clinton Central 18
Game 5 – Championship: Lafayette Central Catholic vs North Vermillion
Attica ends the season with a record of 0-21.
Covington ends the season with a record of 7-14.
=====
Wrestling:
IHSAA Regional at Logansport
Team: 1 – Rensselaer 129, 2 – Harrison 122, 3 – North Newton 73, 4 – West Lafayette 65,
5 – Winamac 60, 7t – Lafayette Central Catholic & North White 42, 9 – West Central 40,
10 – Attica 36, 11 – Benton Central 26, 12 – Lafayette Jefferson 23, 13 – Pioneer 21,
14 – Delphi 20, 15 – Frontier 16, 16 – Faith Christian 13, 17 – Carroll 6.
No points: Logansport, Seeger, South Newton & Tri-County
Individual results (WRC & BC):
106: 2 – Junior Arizmendi (A), NA – Bryan Cortes (BC) & Kayden Stonebraker (Seg)
126: 3 – Logan McClimans (A), NA – Jett Stokes (BC)
132: NA – Cade Keller (BC)
145: NA – Boden Rice (A)
152: 4 – Joseph Henry (BC)
182: 3 – Ray Townsend (A)
220: 2 – Zack Vanderwal (BC), NA – Trae Lanham (Seg)
285: NA – Braeden Haddock (A)
Arizmendi, Henry, McClimans, Townsend and Vanderwal advance to the East Chicago Central Semi-State
-----
IHSAA Regional at North Montgomery
Team: 1 – Carmel 175, 2 – Zionsville 136.5, 3 – Hamilton SE 127, 4 – Westfield 122, 5 – Fishers 50,
6 – Frankfort 47, 7 – Sheridan 41, 8 – Clinton Central 31, 9 – Rossville 25, 10 – Southmont 22,
11 – Western Boone 14, 12t – Fountain Central & Lebanon 9.
No points: Covington, Crawfordsville, North Montgomery, N Vermillion, Parke Heritage & S Vermillion
Individual results (WRC):
106: NA – Joshiah Mcbride (SV)
113: NA – Wyatt Walters (NV)
120: NA – Wyatt English (SV)
126: 3 – Waylong Frazee (FC)
132: NA – Emmett Reynolds (Cov) – injury default
138: NA – Andrew Woodrow (FC)
145: NA – Seth Edington (PH)
152: NA – Austin Pickett (FC)
160: NA – Landon Baker (NV)
170: NA – Blake Harris (PH) & Anthony Tucker (NV)
182: NA – Jerrid Graves (PH)
195: NA – Ty Smaltz (Cov)
220: NA – Aidan Hinchee (NV) & Gus Shryock (SV)
285: NA – Matt Goeppner (SV) & Nate Sly (Cov)
Frazee advances to the New Castle Semi-State.
=====