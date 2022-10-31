Cross Country – Girls:
State Meet – 204 runners
Cross Country – Girls:
State Meet – 204 runners
Individual: 1 – Cridge (Indy Bishop Chatard) 17:14.6, 72 – Janell Robson (BC) 19:41.4
=====
Football:
2A Sectional 34:
Round 2:
Lafayette Central Catholic 48, Lewis Cass 27
Rochester 50, Benton Central 26
Benton Central ends the season 4-7.
-----
1A Sectional 42:
Round 2:
Traders Point 48, North Vermillion 28
Parke Tudor 42, Fountain Central 26
Fountain Central ends the season 4-7.
North Vermillion ends the season 6-5.
-----
1A Sectional 47
Round 2:
Indy Lutheran 63, Cloverdale 0
Covenant Christian 35, Riverton Parke 6
Riverton Parke ends the season 8-3.
=====
