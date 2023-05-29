Awards & Accomplishments:
Morgan Cooksey of Seeger – 1st team All-State in Softball – Eligible for North-South All-Star Game.
Won 16, lost 3 this year. Was 47-10 with 524 K’s across her career.
-----
Kacey Kirkpatrick of Fountain Central struck out 158 batters this season.
-----
Hadessah Austin (S), Paige Laffoon (S) and Jacob Lewellen (BC) qualified for the state track meet.
=====
Baseball:
3A Sectional 26 at Owen Valley
Game 1: West Vigo 6, Owen Valley 0
Game 2: Northview 15, Edgewood 12
Game 3: West Vigo 18, Northview 3
Game 4: Indian Creek 14, South Vermillion 4
Game 5 – Championship: West Vigo v Indian Creek
South Vermillion finishes the season with a record of 15-10.
-----
2A Sectional 35 at Delphi
Game 1: Seeger 4, Delphi 3 (10 inn)
Game 2: Benton Central 5, Lewis Cass 1
Game 3: Carroll 5, Benton Central 2
Game 4: Delphi 11, Clinton Prairie 1 (5 inn)
Game 5 – Championship: Carroll v Delphi
Benton Central finishes the season with a record of 12-14.
Seeger finishes the season with a record of 18-9.
-----
2A Sectional 44 at Parke Heritage
Game 1: North Putnam 2, Parke Heritage 0
Game 2: Greencastle 6, Southmont 5
Game 3: North Putnam v Greencastle
Game 4: South Putnam v Cloverdale
Game 5 – Championship: TBD
Parke Heritage finishes the season with a record of 10-16.
-----
1A Sectional 54 at Lafayette Central Catholic
Game 1: Lafayette Central Catholic 13, Attica 0 (5 inn)
Game 2: Covington 12, North Vermillion 2 (6 inn)
Game 3: Lafayette Central Catholic v Covington
Game 4: Riverton Parke v Fountain Central
Game 5 – Championship: TBD
Attica finishes the season with a record of 6-20.
North Vermillion finishes the season with a record of 2-22.
=====
Golf - Boys:
Parke Heritage 176, Seeger 184, Fountain Central 206
FC: 41 – Payne (medalist), 48 – Jackson, 57 – Donaldson, 60 - Hoffa
=====
Softball:
2A Sectional 38 at Delphi
Game 1: Clinton Prairie 5, Tipton 3
Game 2: Delphi 13, Benton Central 2 (5 inn)
Game 3: Carroll 7, Clinton Prairie 4
Game 4: Delphi 1, Seeger 0 (8 inn)
Game 5 – Championship: Delphi 8, Carroll 2
Benton Central finishes the season with a record of 10-15.
Seeger finishes the season with a record of 19-7.
-----
2A Sectional 44 at Southmont
Game 1: South Vermillion 10, South Putnam 0 (6 inn)
Game 2: Southmont 8, Parke Heritage 6
Game 3: South Vermillion 7, Greencastle 5
Game 4: North Putnam 16, Southmont 2
Game 5 – Championship: North Putnam 7, South Vermillion 6
Parke Heritage finishes the season with a record of 12-14.
South Vermillion finishes the season with a record of 21-7.
-----
1S Sectional 54 at Riverton Parke
Game 1: Lafayette Central Catholic 3, Attica 2
Game 2: Riverton Parke 9, Covington 2
Game 3: Lafayette Central Catholic 9, Fountain Central 6
Game 4: Riverton Parke 18, North Vermillion 4 (5 inn)
Game 5 – Championship: Riverton Parke 10, Lafayette Central Catholic 5
Attica finishes the season with a record of 7-13.
Covington finishes the season with a record of 8-17.
Fountain Central finishes the season with a record of 11-13.
North Vermillion finishes the season with a record of 2-18.
1A #12-ranked Riverton Parke advances to play 1A #3 Rossville.
=====
Tennis – Girls:
Individual Singles Sectional Tournament
No scores available but neither Addison Shrader (S) nor Laura Hansmann (PH) reached regionals.
-----
Individual Doubles Sectional Tournament
Lilly Hacquet and Addison Streuer (Cov) def Cottom & Wineinger (THN) 5-7, 6-3, 6-3
Zinkovich & Semmier (THS) def Hacquet & Streuer 6-1, 6-3
Hacquet & Streuer finish the season with a 21-2 record.
=====
Track – Boys:
Regional 7 at Bloomington North – Individual results (1st and WRC)
D: 1 – Mikulich (Bloomington N) 164-07, 10 – Tristan Benskin (SV) 139-09
LJ: 1 – Ottersbach (Charlestown) 21-10.50, 16 – Dalton Payton (SV) 18-00.00
-----
Regional 3 at Lafayette Jeff
Team scores: 1 – Brownsburg 126, 2 – Carmel 80, 3 – Plainfield 65, 4 – Zionsville 56, 5 – Fishers 54,
6 – Hamilton SE 38, 7 – Harrison 31, 8 – Noblesville 28, 9 – WLaf 23, 10t – Hamilton Heights & Mooresville 17,
12t – Guerin Catholic & Westfield 14, 14 – Avon 13, 15 – Lebanon 11, 16 – Danville 10,
17t – Frankfort & Lafayette Jeff 6, 19 – University 5, 20t – Benton Central & McCutcheon 4,
22t – Tri-West & Twin Lakes 1. No points: Carroll, Cascade, Clinton Central, Clinton Prairie, Covington,
Crawfordsville, Delphi, Fountain Central, Frontier, Lafayette Central Catholic, North Montgomery,
North Vermillion, Seeger, Southmont & Tri-County.
Individual results (1st, BC and WRC only) – top 3 advance to the state:
100m: 1 – Calhoun (Brownsburg) 10.48 (regional record, old: 10.61 by Malone of HSE in 2019),
15 – Ethan Hernandez (S) 12.66
200m: 1 – Calhoun (Brownsburg) 21.43 (regional record, old: 21.45 by Wallace of Laf Jeff in 2013),
15 – Cody Tryon (NV) 23.65
400m: 1 – Newash-Campbell (Plain) 47.53 (regional record, old: 48.01 by Schafer of Carmel in 2022),
12 – Hernandez (S) 52.35
800m: 1 – Handy (Z) 1:54.05, 13 – Konner Brenner (S) 2:09.67, 14 – Bradley Lewsader (C) 2;13.99,
15 – Jack Puterbaugh (S) 2:15.31
1600m: 1 – Mathison (Car) 4:12.99, 15 – Nathan Odle (S) 4:51.46
3200m: 1 – Mathison (Car) 8:59.81 (regional record, old: 9:02.29 by Matheson of Carmel in 2022),
13 – Ethan Guminski (S) 10:11.81, 14 – Hayden Kler (FC) 10:28.90
110H: 1 – Quist (Car) 14.43, 5 – Jacob Lewellen (BC) 14.79 – state qualifying time, 16 – Cody Waling (S) 16.52
300H: 1 – Tarter (Fishers) 37.49
D: 1 – Franklin (Car) 170-08.00, 11 – Jeremiah Ziebart (NV) 136-11.00
LJ: 1 – Griffith (HSE) 22-10.25, 13 – Elijah Peaslee (NV) 19-03.75
SP: 1 – Ewing (W) 60-02.50, 13 – Atticus Blank (NV) 45-06.00 PR, 15 – Ziebart (NV) 41-11.00
4x100R: 1 – Brownsburg 40.88 (reg.l record, beats state meet record, old regional: 41.15 by Brownsburg in 2022)
4x400R: 1 – Plainfield 3:18.19, 15 – Seeger (Hernandez, Finn McLain, Tucker Herndon, Landon Dispennett) 3:37.43
4x800R: 1 – Zionsville 7:46.80, 14 – Seeger (Nicholas Wallpe, Puterbaugh, Brenner, Austin Thomas) 8:56.31
=====
Track –Girls:
Regional 7 at Bloomington North – Individual results (1st and WRC)
100H: 1 – Eberle (BN) 14.43, 16 – Emma Simpson (PH)
D: 1 – Lucas (BN) 163-01, 10 – Ozofu Magaji (SV) 101-03
HJ: 1 – Fehribach (Paoli) 5-04, 17 – Torie Williams (SV) 4-08
SP: 1 – Lucas (BN) 50-00, 6 – Magaji (SV) 35-11
-----
Regional 3 at Lafayette Jefferson
Team scores: 1 – Noblesville 94, 2 – Carmel 83, 3 – Brownsburg 74, 4 – Hamilton SE 72, 5 – Westfield 47.5,
6 – Fishers 38, 7 – Plainfield 26, 8t – Harrison & Zionsville 25, 10t – Hamilton Heights & W Lafayette 24,
12 – Avon 23.5, 13 – Seeger 15, 14 – Lafayette Jeff 11, 15 – McCutcheon 10, 16 – Monrovia 9,
17 – Guerin Catholic 6, 18t – Benton Central & Twin Lakes 4, 20 – Mooresville 3,
21t – Danville, North White & Tri-County 2. No points: Carroll, Clinton Central, Crawfordsville, Delphi,
Faith Christian, Fountain Central, Frontier, Lebanon, North Vermillion, University & Western Boone.
Individual results (1st, BC and WRC only) – top 3 advance to the state:
100m: 1 – Campbell (W) 11.89, 12 – Brailey Hoagland (FC) 12.77, 16 – Ava Sayre (BC) 13.25
200m: 1 – Norris (Car) 24.78, 13 – Sayre (BC) 26.65, 16 – Areria Hansen (S) 27.23
400m: 1 – Anyanwu (Zv) 56.26, 10 – Tatiahna Williams (BC) 59.96, 12 – Hoagland (FC) 61.37
800m: 1 – Rempe (Nob) 2:13.38, 16 – Yarborough (BC) 2:38.20
1600m: 1 – Foley (Car) 4:57.50
3200m: 1 – Hadessah Austin (S) 11:05.06, 12 – Janell Robson (BC) 11:51.05, 16 – Purcell (S) 12:45.89 PR
100H: 1 – Hauser (W) 14.75
300H: 1 – N’Gbesso (Brownsburg) 45.42. DNF: Maddie Barnard (BC)
D: 1 – Alexander (Nob) 151-04 (regional record, old 150-03 by Smith of HSE in 2009),
5 – Sophia Zarate (BC) 112-07, 12 – Lauren Ellis (NV) 100-07.50
HJ: 1 – Miller (Nob) 5-10, 4 – Paige Laffoon (S) 5-4 – state qualifying height
LJ: 1 – Kirtz (Brownsburg) 18-01.55, 12 – Laffoon (S) 12-09.75
SP: 1 – Alexander (Nob) 41-06.00, 15 – Isabell Edney (NV) 33-02.25, 16 – Sara Rice (BC) 32-09.50
4x100R: 1 – Brownsburg 47.32 (regional record, old 47.35 by Fishers in 2017)
4x400R: 1 – Carmel 3:51.26 (regional record, old 3:53.83 by WLaf in 2018),
15 – BC (Williams, Maddie Peterson, Chauncey Keller, Yarborough) 4:19.12
4x800R: 1 – Carmel 9:12.32 (regional record, old 9:13.56 by Brownsburg in 2018),
14 – BC (Sydney Ishmiel, Sienna Holscher, Yarborough, Robson) 10:53.24,
16 – Seeger (Emma Hays, Emily Greene, Hayden Frodge, Adara Austin) 11:26.25
=====