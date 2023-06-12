Awards & Accomplishments:
Peyton Snoeberger (Purdue, Seeger) was ranked 415th in the World Amateur Golf Ranking.
Updated: June 12, 2023 @ 7:50 pm
Awards & Accomplishments:
Peyton Snoeberger (Purdue, Seeger) was ranked 415th in the World Amateur Golf Ranking.
Appeared in all 11 Purdue events, 73.32 stroke average with 14 rounds of par or better.
Best finish: T-4 in the Boilermaker Invitational.
=====
Baseball:
1A #2 Lafayette Central Catholic advanced to the State Finals with two Semi-State wins:
1A #2 LCC 6, 1A #6 Wes-Del 2
1A #2 LCC 6, 1A #13 Ft Wayne Blackhawk 4
Central Catholic will face 1A #1 Barr-Reeve for the championship.
=====
Golf — Boys:
Harrison Regional at Coyote Crossing
Top two advance without a team advance to state
75 – Mason Perry (Carmel), 76 – Ian Perry (Plainfield), 85 – Treigh Schelsky (PH), 96 – Jaylin Payne (FC)
=====
Track –Boys:
State Meet at Indiana University
110H: 1 – Burhenn (Mt. Vernon) 14.33, 22 – Jacob Lewellen (BC) 15.04
=====
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.