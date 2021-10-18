Cross Country – Boys:
Harrison Regional
Team: 1 – Lafayette Jeff 47/17, 2 – West Lafayette 47/26, 3 – Harrison 59, 4 – McCutcheon 129,
5 – Frankfort 132, 6 – North Montgomery 182, 7 – Benton Central 199, 8 – Twin Lakes 204,
9 – North White 236, 10 – Frontier 250
Indiv (1st, BC, WRC): 1 – Padgett (Ross) 16:29.9, 22 – Hayden Kler (FC), 39 – Owen Kottkamp (BC),
41 – Cyrus Barce (BC), 51 – Harrison Wealing (BC), 56 – Konner Brenner (S), 59 – Josh Wilson (BC),
62 – Colten Adams (BC), 64 – Nathan Odle (S), 66 – Bradon Johnson (BC), 70 – Nathan Solomon (FC),
71 – Mason Duprey (C), 73 – Riley Nelson (FC), 75 – Sam Hemp (A), 81 – Wyatt Woodrow (C),
84 – Nolan Deckard (BC)
Hayden Kler of Fountain Central advances to the New Prairie Semi-State as an individual.
=====
Cross Country – Girls:
Harrison Regional
Team: 1 – Harrison 56, 2 – West Lafayette 58, 3 – Seeger 68, 4 – Faith Christian 123,
5 – Benton Central 132, 6 – Lafayette Jeff 164, 7 – McCutcheon 169, 8 – Twin Lakes 173,
9 – Fountain Central 239, 10 – Frontier 240
Indiv: (1st, BC, WRC): 1 – Beimfohr (Har) 19:06.9, 2 – Jennifer Romero (S) 19:13.1,
3 – Hadessah Austin (S) 19:20.7, 10 – Brailey Hoagland (FC), 12 – Janell Robson (BC),
17 – Natale Yarborough (S), 21 – Courtney Tolen (BC), 22 – Liza Cooley (BC), 25 – Avah Watson (S),
29 – Lauren McBride (S), 37 – Adara Austin (S), 46 – Sydney Ishmiel (BC), 48 – Sabrina Yuill (BC),
52 – Emma Hays (S), 61 – Alydia Mellady (FC), 68 – CeCe Rice (A), 69 – Bailey Duncan (C),
75 – Hadlee McBride (FC), 76 – Courtney Sims (FC), 82 – Olivia Minier (BC), 83 – Madisyn Morgan (FC)
Seeger and Benton Central advance to the New Prairie Semi-State as teams.
Brailey Hoagland of Fountain Central advances there as an individual.
=====
Football:
Benton Central 8, Northwestern 6
Covington 52, Riverton Parke 18
North Vermillion 14, Seeger 7
Parke Heritage 54, Fountain Central 18
South Vermillion 42, Attica 0
=====
Tennis – Boys:
State Meet
#7 – Zionsville 5, Covington 0
1S: Chappell def Evan Norton 6-0, 6-1
2S: Narva def Calvin Springer 4-6, 7-5, 10-7
3S: Guider def Urban Roarks 6-0, 6-0
1D: Betz & Cramer def Myles & Nolan Potter 6-2, 6-3
2D: Everson & Holifield def Emmett Reynolds & Jackson Kindell 6-0, 6-2
Covington ends the season with a record of 16-1.
-----
Carter Merryman & Brayden Prickett (FC) def McCoy & Dailey (WVigo) 6-2, 6-0
They advanced to play Alexander & Bayler of Brownsburg in the Fishers Regional, but had to default due to surgery to Prickett.
=====
Volleyball:
Academic All-State (varsity senior with 3.5+ GPA):
Att: Molly Cole, Riley Howard
BC: Megan Hardebeck, Kennedy Tolen
Cov: Amber Cruser, Carson Engle, Haley Harmeson, Holly Linville, Paige Messmore, Emma Taylor
FC: Larissa Bowers, Kendra Earlywine, Hayleigh Elkins, Lillie Fishero, Chloe Golia, Jerzi Hershberger,
Maddie Medley, Willow Walsh
NV: Jenna Bailey, Tycee Crabtree, Ava Martin
RP: Caiden Bennett, Alyssa Fellows, Taylor Howard, Kaylee Mathas
Seg: Sophia Ashby, Riley Shrader
-----
3A Sectional 20 at Frankfort
Game 1: Frankfort 3, North Montgomery 0: 27-25, 27-25, 25-18
Game 2: West Lafayette 3, Benton Central 0: 25-18, 25-21, 25-21
Game 3: Crawfordsville 3, Frankfort 0: 25-19, 25-18, 25-17
Game 4: West Lafayette 3, Twin Lakes 0: 25-10, 25-5, 25-9
Game 5 – Championship: West Lafayette 3, Crawfordsville 0: 25-11, 25-20, 25-17
Benton Central ends the season with a record of 26-5.
-----
3A Sectional 26 at Owen Valley
Game 1: Northview 3, Brown County 0: 25-15, 25-8, 25-11
Game 2: Brownstown Central 3, West Vigo 0: 25-12, 25-8, 25-8
Game 3: Edgewood 3, South Vermillion 0: 25-19, 25-9, 25-22
Game 4: Northview 3, Owen Valley 0: 25-19, 25-19, 25-14
Game 5: Brownstown Central 3, Edgewood 1: 18-25, 27-25, 25-20, 25-16
Game 6 – Championship: Brownstown Central 3, Northview 0: 25-14, 25-21, 25-19
South Vermillion ends the season with a record of 10-10.
-----
2A Sectional 37 at Rossville
Game 1: Rossville 3, Lewis Cass 1: 21-25, 25-17, 25-11, 25-20
Game 2: Clinton Prairie 3, Seeger 2: 22-25, 25-20, 25-22, 16-25, 15-8
Seg: Kills: 22 – Riley Shrader, 11 – Paige Laffoon, 5 – Anna Moore, 4 – Aubrey Cole & Addie Shrader
Digs: 22 – Sophia Ashby, 19 – Moore, 18 – A Shrader, 16 – Cole, 14 – Laffoon; Assists: 48 — Ashby
Game 3: Carroll 3, Delphi 0: 25-13, 25-11, 25-23
Game 4: Rossville 3, Fountain Central 0: 25-7, 25-15, 25-11
Game 5: Clinton Prairie 3, Carroll 0: 25-18, 25-17, 25-16
Game 6 – Championship: Rossville 3, Clinton Prairie 2: 22-25, 25-21, 23-25, 25-18, 15-12
Fountain Central ends the season with a record of 6-21.
Seeger ends the season with a record of 20-10.
-----
2A Sectional 44 at Southmont
Game 1: South Putnam 3, Southmont 1: 14-25, 25-22, 25-17, 25-20
Game 2: Cascade 3, Cloverdale 0: 25-16, 25-10, 25-15
Game 3: North Putnam 3, Parke Heritage 0: 25-22, 25-11, 25-20
Game 4: South Putnam 3, Riverton Parke 0: 25-11, 25-14, 25-18
Game 5: North Putnam 3, Cascade 0: 25-19, 25-23, 22-25, 25-16
Game 6 – Championship: South Putnam 3, North Putnam 2: 25-18, 25-14, 17-25, 23-25, 15-13
Parke Heritage ends the season with a record of 8-21.
Riverton Parke ends the season with a record of 14-14.
-----
1A Sectional 54 at Covington
Game 1: Lafayette Central Catholic 3, Covington 2: 25-23, 19-25, 25-19, 16-25, 15-8
Cov: Kills: 18 – Amber Cruser, 14 – Holly Linville, 13 – Alex Sutherlin, 7 – Lauren Vale
Digs: 23 – Sutherlin, 18 – Cruser, 13 – Paige Messmore; Assists: 54 – Karsyn Engle
Game 2: Traders Point Christian 3, Bethesda Christian 0: 25-21, 25-17, 25-17
Game 3: Lafayette Central Catholic 3, North Vermillion 0: 25-8, 25-10, 25-14
Game 4: Traders Point Christian 3, Attica 0: 25-22, 25-15, 25-16
Game 5 – Championship: Lafayette Central Catholic 3, Traders Point Christian: 25-7, 25-14, 25-17
Attica ends the season with a record of 0-20
Covington ends the season with a record of 19-10.
North Vermillion ends the season with a record of 9-9.