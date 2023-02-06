Basketball – Boys:
Benton Central 49, North Montgomery 40
Crawfordsville 61, Riverton Parke 45
Fountain Central 74, South Newton 35
North Vermillion 60, Chrisman IL 30
North Vermillion 77, South Vermillion 70 – 2 OT
Parke Heritage 69, Attica 13
Seeger 75, Frontier 41
Seeger 60, Riverton Parke 25
West Vigo 57, Parke Heritage 53
-----
Fountain Central 37, Covington 32
C: Pts: 22 – Stein, 4 – Slider, 3 – Gerling, 2 – Fye, 1 - Herzog
FC: Pts: 13 – Gayler, 11 – Acton, 9 – Harmon, 2 – Larkin & Prickett
====
Basketball – Girls:
3A Sectional 22 at Benton Central
Game 1: Twin Lakes 76, North Montgomery 23
Game 2: Benton Central 54, Western 47
Game 3: Rensselaer 57, Frankfort 12
Game 4: Twin Lakes 68, West Lafayette 61 – 2 OT
Game 5: Benton Central 54, Rensselaer51
Game 6 – Championship: Twin Lakes 56, Benton Central 32
Benton Central ends the season with a record of 18-9.
-----
3A Sectional 26 at Owen Valley
Game 1: Brown County 66, South Vermillion 15
Game 2: Edgewood 50, West Vigo 28
Game 3: Indian Creek 44, Owen Valley 31
Game 4: Northview 49, Brown County 43
Game 5: Indian Creek 60, Edgewood 27
Game 6 – Championship: Indian Creek 61, Northview 39
South Vermillion ends the season with a record of 0-23.
-----
2A Sectional 38 at Lafayette Central Catholic
Game 1: Seeger 50, Delphi 48
Game 2: Carroll 69, Covington 30
Game 3: Lafayette Central Catholic 69, Seeger 36
Game 4: Carroll 53, Clinton Prairie 48
Game 5 – Championship: Lafayette Central Catholic 52, Carroll 44
Covington ends the season with a record of 8-15.
Seeger ends the season with a record of 20-4.
-----
2A Sectional 44 at Greencastle
Game 1: Greencastle 55, Southmont 39
Game 2: South Putnam 57, Riverton Parke 37
Game 3: Parke Heritage 68, North Putnam 43
Game 4: Greencastle 59, Cloverdale 37
Game 5: Parke Heritage 68, South Putnam 46
Game 6 – Championship: Greencastle 54, Parke Heritage 32
Parke Heritage ends the season with a record of 20-6.
Riverton Parke ends the season with a record of 10-11.
-----
1A Sectional 54 at Attica
Game 1: Faith Christian 65, Clinton Central 56
Game 2: Fountain Central 40, North Vermillion 32
Game 3: Faith Christian 55, Attica 39
Game 4: Rossville 41, Fountain Central 16
Game 5 – Championship: Rossville 42, Faith Christian 40
Attica ends the season with a record of 6-15.
Fountain Central ends the season with a record of 11-13.
North Vermillion ends the season with a record of 9-15.
=====
Swimming – Girls:
Crawfordsville Sectional
Team scores: 1 – WEBO 360, 2 – Crawfordsville 341, 3 – N Montgomery 254, 4 – S Vermillion 227,
5 – Twin Lakes 183, 6 – Southmont 165, 7 – Delphi 145, 8 – Benton Central 145, 9 – Seeger 142,
10 – Attica 121, 11 – Fountain Central 106, 12 – Covington 9, 13t – N Vermillion & Parke Heritage 0
Individual results (1st, BC and WRC):
Diving (top 4 advance to regional): 1 – Fettig (WB) 460.25, 2 – Baroff (Seg), 7 – Nelson (SV),
8 – Sampson (SV), 9 – Livengood (Cov), 10 – Wilson (SV), 15 – Harshbarger (FC), 17 – Sichts (A),
18 – VanDeWater (A), 19 – Irwin (A)
50 free: 1 – Meyer (SV) 25.02, 3 – Watson (Seg), 7 – Cunning (SV), 13 – Mellady (FC), 14 – Hines (SV),
15 – A Harrell (BC), 16 – Stacy (BC), 17- Bice (BC), 18 – L Peterson (A), 22 – Weir (NV), 25 – Shoaf (A),
29 – C Miller (PH), 30 – Baroff (Seg), 31 – Fowler (Seg), 32 – Willoughby (FC), 33 – Dotson (FC),
34 – H Miller (PH), 35 – Tillotta (A)
100 free: 1 – Anderson (NM) 55.59, 3 – Watson (Seg), 10 – Cunning (SV), 12 – Bice (BC),
13 – Drake SV), 15 – Webb (FC), 16 – M Peterson (A), 19 – C Miller (PH), 20 – Doyle (BC),
22 – Muniz (FC), 25 – Kihlstrand (Seg), 26 – Thornsbrough (Seg), 28 – Shoaf (A), 29 – Willoughby (FC),
30 – Fleming (BC), 33 – Pigg (Cov), 34 – Tillotta (A)
100 fly: 1 – Melevage (Cvl) 1:01.14, 4 – Knosp (Seg), 6 – Honn (BC), 8 – Rosswurm (A),
14 – Lofton (Seg), 17 – Taylor (SV), 20 – Boardman (SV)
100 back: 1 – Stieber (WB) 1:00.34, 5 – Taylor (SV), 10 – H Harrell (BC), 11 – L Peterson (A),
12 – Stacy (BC), 13 – Drake (SV), 16 – Harshbarger (FC), 17 – Smith (Seg), 18 – M Peterson (A),
22 – Thornsbrough (Seg), 24 – Duncan (A), 25 – H Miller (PH), 26 – Hooper (BC), 28 – Kennedy (SV),
29 – Pigg (Cov)
100 breast: 1 – Schmitzer (Cvl) 1:08.91, 3 – Rice (FC), 6 – Hines (SV), 9 – Creek (BC), 10 – Wilson (Seg),
12 – Doyle (BC), 13 – Lindsay (SV), 17 – Fowler (Seg), 22 – Kihlstrand (Seg), 24 – Irwin (A),
26 – Becker (A). DQ: Williams (SV)
200 free: 1 – Melevage (Cvil) 2:02.17, 7 – Taylor (SV), 9 – Knosp (Seg), 10 – Webb (FC),
16 – Rosswurm (A), 17 – Turchi (SV), 20 – Dillon (FC), 23 – Muniz (FC), 24 – Mackey (SV),
25 – Byers (BC), 27 – Fleming (BC)
200 IM: 1 – Stieber (WB) 2:13.81, 4 – Saunders (A), 5 – Creek (BC), 6 – Rice (FC), 12 – Honn (BC),
14 – Williams (SV), 18 – Wilson (Seg), 22 – Lindsay (SV), 23 – Hannum (SV), 24 – Dotson (FC),
25 – Becker (A). DQ: Lofton (Seg)
500 free: 1 – Hesler (Cvl) 5:22.96, 2 – Saunders (A), 6 – Meyer (SV), 8 – Smith (Seg),
10 – A Harrell (BC), 14 – Dillon (FC), 16 – Turchi (SV), 20 – Wilson (SV)
200 FR: 1 – Crawfordsville 1:40.96, 7 – SV (Drake, Hines, Williams, Wilson),
8 – BC (Creek, Bice, H Harrell, A Harrell), 9 – FC (Muniz, Dotson, Webb, Rice),
10 – Attica (Shoaf, M Peterson, Becker, Sichts), 11 – Seeger (Wilson, Fowler, Thornsbrough, Kihlstrand)
200 MR: 1 – Crawfordsville 1:54.25, 2 – SV (Taylor, Hines, Meyer, Cunning),
5 – Attica (Rosswurm, L Peterson, Saunders, Shoaf), 6 – FC (Harshbarger, Rice, Webb, Mellady),
7 – BC (H Harrell, A Harrell, Honn, Stacy), 11 – Seeger (Watson, Wilson, Knosp, Smith)
400 FR: 1 – WEBO 3:49.65, 4 – SV (Cunning, Taylor, Williams, Meyer),
5 – Attica (Rosswurm, M Peterson, L Peterson, Saunders), 6 – BC (Honn, Bice, H Harrell, Creek),
7 – Seeger (Knosp, Kihlstrand, Smith, Watson), 10 – FC (Dillon, Muniz, Willoughby, Dotson)
=====
Wrestling:
Logansport Regional
Team scores: 1 – Rensselaer 150.5, 2 – Harrison 109, 3 – McCutcheon 97, 4 – Lafayette Jeff 87,
5 – West Central 64, 6 – North White 59, 7 – Attica 53, 8 – West Lafayette 48, 9 – Faith Christian 47,
10 – North Newton 24, 11 – Seeger 14, 12 – Benton Central 14, 13 – Tri-County 10, 14 – Winamac 6,
15t – Carroll, Delphi, Frontier, Laf Central Catholic, Logansport, Pioneer, S Newton, Twin Lakes 0
Individual results (1st , BC and WRC) – 5th means lost first round match:
106: 3 – Stonebraker (Seg), 4 – J Arizmendi (A)
113: 5 – Cortes (BC)
120: 5 – Mitton (Seg)
126: 2 – Caliz (BC), 4 – McClimans (A)
132: 5 – Watkins (Seg)
152: 4 – Rice (A), 5 – Deno (BC)
160: 5 – Kawleski (BC)
182: 2 – Townsend (A)
195: 4 – Lanham (Seg)
220: 5 – Wolber (Seg)
285: 3 – Haddock (A)
-----
North Montgomery Regional
Team scores: 1 – Carmel 147, 2 – Zionsville 132.5, 3 – Hamilton SE 113,5, 4 – Fishers 81,
5 – Southmont 72, 6 – Westfield 67.5, 7 – Sheridan 42, 8 – Rossville 41.5, 9 – WEBO 38,
10 – North Vermillion 22, 11 – Clinton Central 16, 12 – Fountain Central 11, 13 – Crawfordsville 8,
14t – Lebanon & North Montgomery 6, 16t – Frankfort, Parke Heritage, South Vermillion 0
Individual results (1st and WRC) – 5th means lost first round match:
106: 5 – McBride (SV)
113: 5 – Martin (NV)
120: 4 – Rangel (NV), 5 – Kindred (SV)
126: 5 – Simmons (FC) & Walters (NV)
132: 3 – Frazee (FC)
138: 5 – Woodrow (FC)
145: 5 – Botner (NV), Higgins (SV) & Pigg (FC)
170: 5 – Baker (NV)
182: 5 – Graves (PH)
195: 5 – G Shryock (SV) & Tucker (NV)
220: 2 – Hinchee (NV), 5 – Thompson (FC)
285: 5 – Hess (SV)
=====