Accolades and Accomplishments:
Chase Lemming (Seg, Soph) – passed 500 career kills in the game with South Newton
=====
College (local grads):
Aaron Barnett (FC/UIndy – FB) – 2 solo tackles, 1 assisted tackle, 1 QB hurry vs Wayne State
Holly Linville (Cov/StMWC – VB) – played one set against IUPUC
Rico Mandolini (Cov/Anderson – Soc) – played 38 minutes in a 3-0 win vs Berea
Lauren O’Neil (Cov/Southern Ind – VB): 2 attacks, 1 kill, 2 blocks vs IUPUI
Logan Pietrzak (FC/IndSt – XC) – finished 31st of 257 runners in 24:49.9 in John McNichols Inv. (8K)
Nolan Potter (Cov/Marian – Golf) – shot 223 to tie for 25th out of 104 players at the Player Club Inv.
Libby Smith (Seg/RoseHulman – XC) – finished 152nd out of 182 runners in 21:37.4 at John McNichols Inv.
Brock Thomason (Seg/Ind Wesleyan – FB) – 2 solo tackles vs Saint Xavier
=====
Cross Country – Boys:
Bi-County Tournament
Team score: 1 – Seeger 15. No team scores: Attica, Covington, Fountain Central.
Individual: 1 – Guminski (S) 17:22, 2 – Kler (FC), 3 – Odle (S), 4 – Puterbaugh (S), 5 – Dispennett (S),
6 – M Lathrop (S), 7 – Remaklus (A), 8 – Wallpe (S), 9 – Stamper (A), 10 – J Lathrop (A),
11 – Donaldson (FC), 12 – Shelton (A), 13 – Stamm (S), 14 – Dahl (FC), 15 – Cunningham (S),
16 – Winder (S), 17 – Johnson (FC), 18 – Whiteman (C)
-----
Tiger Cub Invitational at Greencastle
Team: 1 – South Putnam 28, 2 – Southmont 63, 3 – Rossville 68, 4 – Sullivan 99, 5 – Owen Valley 101,
6 – Parke Heritage 132, 7 – Eminence. No team: 7 Oaks, Cloverdale, Dugger, Foutain Central, Indy Met
Individual: 1 – Miller (GC) 16:19.8, 7 – Lacy (PH), 12 – Kler (FC), 33 – Hayes (PH), 35 – Burgess (PH),
40 – A Larson (PH), 42 – Donaldson (FC), 51 – Dahl (FC), 54 – O Larson (PH), 56 – Cooper (PH)
-----
New Prairie AA Invitational – 30 teams, 215 runners
Team: 1 – Illiana Christian 56, 2 – Western 113, … 18 – Benton Central 496
Individual: 1 – Yeary (Western) 16:29.5, 62 – Fox (BC), 84 – Fleming (BC), 127 – Rudolph (BC),
129 – McKinnis (BC), 171 – Lytle (BC), 192 – Smith (BC), 194 – Pearson (BC)
-----
New Prairie A Invitational – 36 teams, 221 runners
Team: 1 – Westview 74, 2 – Pioneer 87, … 23 – Attica 591
Individual: 1 – Bontrager (Westview) 16:18.4, 57 – Remaklus (A), 126 – Shelton (A), 135 – J Lathrop (A),
154 – Stamper (A), 218 – E Lathrop (A)
-----
Central Catholic Junior High Invitational
Team: 1 – East Tipp MS 42, 2 – W Laf JH 59, 3 – Rossville MS 97, 4 – Battle Ground MS 125,
5 – Klondike MS 136, 6 – Faith Christian MS 153, 7 – Laf Central Catholic JH 250, …
12 – Attica MS 327, … 15 – Benton Central JH 416, 16 – SW MS 432, 17 – Laf Christian 495
Individual (School – Grade): 1 – Lehe (Faith-8) 10:11.9, 29 – Falcon (A-7), 36 – Kirkpatrick (A-8),
91 – Pyke (BC-8), 105 – Fisher (BC-6), 108 – N Hasser (BC-8), 126 – Ashley (A-6), 135 – Beck (A-5),
146 – Harrison (A-6), 171 – Bice (BC-8), 172 – Glotzbach (BC-8), 185 – Rosswurm (A-7),
188 – Trahan (BC-6), 210 – Dennis (BC-6), 223 – Shelton (A-6), 224 – Center (BC-9),
241 – M Hasser (BC-6), 242 – Aaron (BC-6)
=====
Cross Country – Girls:
Bi-County Tournament
Team scores: 1 – Seeger 15, 2 – Fountain Central 52, 3 – Attica 70. No runners: Covington
Individual: 1 – H Austin (S) 18:58, 2 – Purcell (S), 3 – Frodge (S), 4 – A Austin (S), 5 – Greene (S),
6 – Hoagland (FC), 7 – Nern (S), 8 – Messinger (FC), 9 – Mellady (FC), 10 – Shelton (A), 11 – Beck (A),
12 – Rice (A), 13 – Buranosky (S), 14 – Lansinger (S), 15 – Morgan (FC), 16 – Meyer (FC),
17 – Hansen (S), 18 – Cunningham (FC), 19 – Spragg (FC), 20 – Fowler (S), 21 – Scott (A),
22 – Gregory (A), 23 – Gossett (FC), 24 – Jenkins (FC)
-----
Tiger Cub Invitational at Greencastle
Team: 1 – Owen Valley 61, 2 – Sullivan 70, 3 – Parke Heritage 83, 4 – Southmont 96, 5 – S Putnam 108,
6 – Rossville 129, 7 – Fountain Central 130; No team: 7 Oaks, Cloverdale, Eminence, Ind Deaf, Victory
Individual: 1 – Bossnack (GC) 21:05, 3 – Mace (PH), 9 – Hoagland (FC), 14 – Jones (PH), 21 – Veseli (PH),
28 – Swaim (PH), 35 – Cunningham (FC), 41 – Mellady (FC), 45 – Spragg (FC), 48 – Reath (PH),
49 – Meyer (FC)
-----
New Prairie AA Invitational – 28 teams, 196 runners
Team: 1 – Western 120, 2 – Illiana Christian 140, … 17 – Benton Central 415
Individual: 1 – Moore (Northwestern) 18:39.5, 21 – Ishmiel (BC), 94 – Robinson (BC), 105 – Yuill (BC),
122 – Yates (BC), 169 – Weuthrich (BC), 176 – Rich (BC)
-----
New Prairie A Invitational – 27 teams, 161 runners
Team: 1 – Westview 54, 2 – Kouts 60, 3 – Winamac 73, … 17 – Attica 393
Individual: 1 – Smith (Winamac) 20:31.1, 57 – Shelton (A), 61 – Beck (A), 99 – Rice (A), 134 – Scott (A),
140 – Gregory (A)
-----
Central Catholic Junior High Invitational
Team scores: 1 – W Laf JH 79, 2 – Klondike MS 86, 3 – Battleground MS 91, 4 – Western MS 106,
5 – Benton Central JH 123, … 8 – Faith Christian MS 254, 9 – Wea Ridge 282, 10 – Tecumseh JH 308,
11 – Attica MS 308, 12 – Rossville MS 325, 13 – Laf Central Catholic JH 328, 14 – Wainwright MS 358,
15 – Southwestern MS 456
Individual (School-Grade): 1 – Render (BC-7) 11:37.9, 5 – Weigle (BC-6), 25 – Mattern (A-6),
30 – Cunningham (A-7), 37 – L Rayman (BC-8), 38 – Lambeck (BC-7), 49 – Caliz (BC-8),
57 – Fisher (BC-7), 58 – M Rayman (BC-7), 59 – Heim (BC-6), 82 – Shelton (A-7), 88 – Senesac (6),
93 – Budreau (BC-6), 129 – Kottkamp (BC-7), 139 – Patel (A-7), 161 – Fuller (BC-6), 169 – Etter (BC-7),
170 – Stetler (BC-6), 187 – Hasser (BC-7), 193 – Holscher (BC-6), 194 – Hall (BC-6),
203 – Robinson (BC-6), 214 – Moore (A-6), 219 – Hartman (BC-6)
=====
Cross Country – Co-ed Junior High:
Bi-County Tournament
Individual results: 1 – Lucas Kirkpatrick (A) 11:45, 2 – Rocco Falcon (A), 3- Layton Lowery (S),
4 – Maria Frasch (S), 5 – Logan Sichts (A), 6 – Andrew Froedge (FC), 7 – Liam McBride (S),
8 – Evelyn Mattern (A), 9 – Hayley Kler (FC), 10 – Carter Ashley (A), 11 – Jensen Beck (A),
12 – Maggie Cunningham (A), 13 – Presley Grayson (FC), 14 – Sam Lansinger (S), 15 – Wyatt Cole (S),
16 – Jax Watson (S), 17 – Hensley Johnson (S), 18 – Teygon Kerst (S), 19 – Audrianna Haire (S),
20 – George Harrison (A), 21 – Hannah Shelton (A), 22 – Oliver Rosswurm (A),
23 – Lacy Cunningham (FC), 24 – Braelynn Kiger (FC), 25 – Anjel Patel (A), 26 – Nick Shelton (A),
27 – Madison King (FC), 28 – Henley Rice (A), 29 – Luke Smith (FC), 30 –Kandice Browning (S),
31 – Keleigh Moore (A)
=====
Football:
Fountain Central 64, Attica 12
Seeger 34, Parke Heritage 20
Twin Lakes 41, Benton Central 14
-----
North Vermillion 28, Riverton Parke 14
NV: Rush: White 15-109, 2 TD; Tryon 10-78, 2TD; Botner 9-33; Pass: White 4/9 – 115; Tryon 1/2 – 29
Rec: Tryon 2-62; Botner 2-51; Dawson 1-31; Tackles: 8 – Botner, 7 – Baker & Bean, 4.5 – Walters
RP: Rush: Price 20-71, 1 TD; Sanders 7-21, 1 TD; Ison 6-21; Goff 4-14; Vester 3-8; Pass: Sanders 5/9 – 66
Rec: Goff 2 – 32, Price 1-19, Koch 1-8, Ison 1-7
-----
South Vermillion 50, Covington 14
C: Rush: Moore 26-210, 2TD; Bishop 3-12, Smith 11-12; Pass: Smith 4/18 – 21, 1 INT
Rec: Moore 2-13, Martin 1-8, Waddell 1-0
=====
Golf — Girls:
Attica 203, Covington – no team score:
A: 45 – Goodwin (co-medalist), 49 – N Jean, 51 – Reynolds, 58 – Jones, 61 – Falcons, 64 – E Jean,
67 – Loy, 71 — Nichols
C: 45 – Crain (co-medalist), 63 – Shumaker, 68 – Bennett,
-----
Covington 152, Lafayette Central Catholic 166
C: 38 – Crain (medalist), 55 – Bennett (PR), 59 – Shumaker
-----
Seeger 196, Attica 208, Crawfordsville 219. No team score: Covington
A: 48 – Ady Goodwin, 49 – Anni Reynolds, 55 – Aubree Jones, 56 – Natalee Jean, 62 – Emilee Jean
Cov: 43 – Sydni Crain (medalist), 61 – Kendall Shumaker, 63 – Lydia Bennett
S: 46 – Jayci Halsema, 47 – Lauren Lloyd, 50 – Joey Salts, 53 – Maddie Hays, 60 – Olivia Chavez,
61 – Jewel Perry, 66 – Callie Anderson, 69 – Ella Foster
-----
Seeger 196, South Newton 277
S: 47 – Lloyd (medalist), 48 – Hays, 49 – Salts, 52 – Halsema, 59 – Perry, 60 – Kenzi Fenters, 63 – Chavez,
64 – Anderson, 69 – Caitlyn Forestal, 70 – Foster
-----
Attica Sectional
Team: 1 – Western Boone 378, 2 – Benton Central 386/x, 3 – Southmont 386/, 4 – Seeger 390,
5 – Attica 402, 6 – Crawfordsville 432, 7 – North Putnam 452, 8 – North Montgomery 469,
9 – Fountain Central 477. No score: Covington
A: 97 – Goodwin, 98 – Reynolds, 102 – Jones, 105 – N Jean, 125 – E Jean
BC: 81 – Wetli, 99 – Etter, 102 – Snethen, 104 – Anthrop, 111 — Crisp
C: 84 – Crain, 114 – Shumaker, 126 — Bennett
FC: 109 – Payne, 116 – Jackson, 124 – Bacon, 128 – Dotson, 130 — Parks
S: 94 – Salts, 97 – Halsema & Lloyd, 102 – Hays, 121 — Chavez
Benton Central advances as a team and Sydni Crain (Cov) and Joey Salts (Seg) advance as individuals
-----
Northview Sectional
Team: 1 – TH South 312, 2 – TH North 390, 3 – Parke Heritage 402, 4 – Northview 416,
5 – Monrovia 440, 6 – South Putnam 454, 7 – South Vermillion 457, 8 – West Vigo 459,
9 – Cloverdale 463, 10 – Clay City 467. No team score: Greencastle
PH: 93 – Henderson, 94 – Sturmer, 97 – Goldner, 118 – Patton, 125 — Miller
SV: 102 – Smith, 108 – Wilson, 122 – Guinn, 125 – Hastings, 130 – Andrews
Parke Heritage advances as a team and Jordan Smith of SV advances as an individual
=====
Soccer – Boys:
Benton Central 5, Western Boone 1
Benton Central 6, Southmont 1
Rensselaer 1, Benton Central 0
-----
Covington 5, South Vermillion 3
C: Goals: 2 – Haymaker,1 – Herzog, Keller, Stein; Assists: Cadman, Haymaker, Rieman; Saves: 5 – Martin
-----
Covington 9, Western Boone 0
C: Goals: 3 – Haymaker, 2 – Herzog, 1 – Cadman, Hauck, Martin; Asst: 2 – Jacobs, 1 – Cadman, Haymaker
Saves: 3 – Haymaker & Martin
=====
Soccer – Girls:
Benton Central 9, North White 0
Rensselaer 8, Benton Central 0
Southmont 3, Benton Central 1
-----
Covington 3, Rossville 0
C: Goals: Cadman, Gassaway, H Holycross; Assists: E Holycross, Krepton; Save: 1 – Kingery; SOG: 12
-----
Covington 3, Western Boone 1
C: Goals: 2 – Gassaway, 1 – McBride; Assists: 1 – Gassaway & McBride; Saves: 3 – Kingery; SOG: 7
-----
Covington 1, Bethesda Christian 1
C: Goal: E Holycross; Assist: Cadman; Saves: 10 – Kingery; Shots on goal: 5
=====
Tennis – Boys:
Fountain Central 3, Parke Heritage 2
1S: Gabe McCollum (FC) def Lewie Woody (PH) 6-3, 3-6, 6-3
2S: Carson McCalister (PH) def William Armstrong 6-3, 1-6, 6-3
3S: Max Dowd (PH) def Ayden Batchelor 6-4, 4-6, 6-4
1D: Noah Armstrong & Koby Wolf (FC) def Warren Ayers & Cooper Vincent 6-3, 6-3
2D: Wes Jackson & Brayden Prickett (FC) def Nate Woodard & Parker Hopkins 6-3, 6-0
-----
Fountain Central 5, Attica 0
1S: McCollum def Caiden Ashley 6-0, 6-2
2S: Skyler Hoagland def Blake Inman 6-0, 6-0
1D: N & W Armstrong def Layne Wilson & Ethan Bartkowiak 6-0, 6-1
Wolf (3S) and Jackson & Prickett (2D) – won by forfeit
-----
Seeger 4, Fountain Central 1
1S: Christian Holland (S) def McCollum 6-2, 6-3
2S: Thomas Lemming (S) def Hoagland a6-2, 6-1
3S: Zach Reynolds (S) def Batchelor 6-2, 6-1
1D: Peyton Reynolds & Dylan Walters (S) def N Armstrong & Wolf 2-6, 6-3, 6-3
2D: Jackson & Prickett (FC) def Garrett Cooksey & Macyn Hughes 6-2, 6-1
-----
Southmont 3, Covington 2
1S: Urban Roarks (C) def Downey 6-1, 6-1
2S: Carson Schaeffer (C) def Cory 6-4, 6-4
3S: Allen (SM) def Luke Holycross 6-0, 4-6, 6-3
1D: McCutcheon & McGaughey (SM) def Goodrich & Cope 6-0, 6-0
2D: Harden & Garcia (SM) def Stewart & Webster 6-6, 6-1
-----
Seeger 4, North Montgomery 1
1S: Walters (S) def Chapman 6-3, 6-1
2S: Z Reynolds (S) def Martin 6-1, 6-0
3S: Cole (NM) def Odle 7-5, 6-1
1D: Holland & Thomas (S) def McCoy & Utterback 6-1, 6-3
2D: Cooksey & Hughes (S) def Elliot & Biddle 6-0, 6-1
-----
Harrison 4, Seeger 1
1S: Zhang (H) def Holland 6-3, 6-0
2S: Mohr (H) def Lemming 6-4, 2-6, 6-2
3S: Z Reynolds (S) def Hang 3-6, 6-4, 6-3
1D: Weaver & Newton (H) def Walters & Cooksey 6-3, 7-5
2D: Graham & Casthy (H) def Hughes & Odle 6-2, 7-6 (3)
-----
Hot Dog Invitational at Frankfort
Team: 1 – Seeger, 2 – Parke Heritage, 3 – Danville, 4 – Frankfort
Seeger 5, Danville 0 / Seeger 5, Parke Heritage 0
1S: Holland, 2S: Lemming, 3S: Z Reynolds; 1D: P Reynolds & Walters; 2D – Cooksey & Hughes – all 10-0
=====
Volleyball:
Attica 3, Fountain Central 0: 25-12, 25-19, 25-18
Southmont 3, Attica 1:
-----
Benton Central 3, Covington 0: 25-18, 25-12, 25-16
C: Kills: 6 – Alexander & Minick, 4 – Rottmann & Sutherlin;
Digs: 11 – Rottmann, 8 – Alexander, 4 – Sutherlin
-----
Benton Central 3, Seeger 0: 25-16, 25-14, 25-12
S: Kills: 14 – Lemming, 4 – Wetz; Digs: 9 – Spear, 6 – Lemming & Wetz; Blocks: 3 – Wetz;
Assists: 16 — Neubauer
-----
Covington 25-7, 25-14, 25-6
C: Kills: 7 – Minick, 6 – Sutherlin; Digs: 11 – Brown, 10 – Sutherlin, 9 — Alexander; Assists: 19 – Brown
Aces: 6 – Alexander, 4 — Brown
-----
North Vermillion 3, South Vermillion 0: 25-12, 25-16, 26-24
NV: Kills: 14 – Burns, 5 – Holycross; Digs: 19 – Burns, 10 – Holycross; Aces: 6 – Walters;
Assists: 12 — Crabtree
-----
North Vermillion 3, West Vigo 0: 25-18, 25-10, 25-21
NV: Digs: 18 – Burns & Walters, 12 – Crabtree, Holycross, Jumps, 10 – Norman, 5 – Edney
Aces: 4 – Burns, 1 – Crabtree & Holycross; Blocks: 1 – Burns, Crabtree, Edney, Spivey
-----
South Newton 3, Seeger 0: 25-22, 25-20, 25-21
Seg: Kills: 18 – Lemming, 4 – Blankenship & Wetz; Digs: 11 – Lemming, 8 – Wetz; Blocks: 5 – Wetz;
Assists: 19 – Neubauer
-----
Lafayette Jeff Tourney
Covington 2, Lafayette Jeff 0: 25-19, 25-9
Cascade 2, Covington 1: 25-20, 20-25, 15-6
Bloomington North 2, Covington 0: 25-16, 25-20
Covington 2, Guerin Catholic 0: 25-20, 25-22
C: Kills: 29 – Minick, 20 – Sutherlin; Digs: 37 – Rottmann, 32 – Sutherlin, 31 – Brown; Assists: 75 – Brown
Blocks: 7 – Minick; Aces: 6 – Rottmann
-----
Seeger Invitational
Seeger 2, Delphi 0: 25-21, 25-22
Seeger 2, North Montgomery 0: 26-24, 25-13
Seeger 2, West Vigo 0: 25-11, 25-16
S: Kills: 34 – Lemming, 13 – Wetz, 5 – Blankenship; Digs: 34 – Wetz, 25 – Lemming, 8 – Spear
Blocks: 8 – Wetz; Assists: 57 – Neubauer, 8 — Rickey
=====