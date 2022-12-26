Basketball – Boys:
North Vermillion at South Newton – ppd
Seeger at Bismarck-Henning - ppd
McCutcheon 71, Parke Heritage 52
-----
Bi-County Holiday Tournament
Prelim #1 – Covington 51, Attica 7
C: Pts: 17 – Ferguson, 11 – Haymaker, 4 – Waddell & Karrfalt; Rbs: 7 – Keller & Karrfalt, 6 - Haymaker
Prelim #2 – Fountain Central 49, Seeger 36
FC: Pts: 19 – Harmon, 12 – Gayler, 5 – Acton & Larkin, 4 – Foxworthy & Wolf
Consolation: Seeger 71, Attica 20
Championship: Fountain Central 49, Covington 40
CT: Pts: 18 – Keller, 12 – Ferguson, 5 – Gerling; Rbs: 8 – Ferguson, 6 – Gerling; Asts: 4 - Ferguson
FC: Pts: 12 – Harmon, 9 – Foxworthy, 4 – Gayler & Acton, 2 - Wolf
=====
Basketball – Girls:
Andrean at Benton Central – ppd
Greencastle 77, South Vermillion 10
Parke Heritage 47, West Vigo 37
-----
Terre Haute South 33, Covington 26
CT: Pts: 9 – Crain, 6 – Sutherlin, 3 - Sandlin; Rbs: 3 – Crain & Sutherlin; Asts: 2 – Sutherlin
-----
Bi-County Holiday Tournament
Prelim #1 – Attica 39, Covington 29
C: Pts: 8 – Crain, 7 – Pettit; Rbs: 3 – Pettit, 2 – Crain & Holycross; Asts: 2 – Brown & Hacquet
Prelim #2 – Seeger 40, Fountain Central 26
Consolation: Covington 36, Fountain Central 34
C: Pts: 11 – Hacquet, 8 – Sutherlin, 6 – Pettit; Rbs: 9 – Pettit, 4 – Hacquet; Asts: 2 - Holycross
Championship: Seeger 55, Attica 23
=====
Football:
Aaron Barnett of UIndy (and formerly FC) – Division II First-team Academic All-American
=====