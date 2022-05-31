Baseball:

Class 3A – Sectional 20 @ Northwestern:

Game 1: Western 9, Peru 2

Game 2: Northwestern 4, Benton Central 3

Game 3: Twin Lakes 1, West Lafayette 0

Game 4: Maconaquah v Western – 5/30 11 am

Game 5: Northwestern v Twin Lakes – 5/30 1:30 pm

Game 6 – Championship: G4 v G5 – 5/30 7 pm

Benton Central ends the season with a record of 9-16.

-----

Class 2A – Sectional 38 @ Delphi

Game 1: Seeger 19, Fountain Central 6 (5 inn)

Game 2: Clinton Prairie v Delphi – 5/30 10 am

Game 3: Western Boone v Seeger – 5/30 11:30 am

Game 4 – Championship: G2 v G3 – 5/30 7 pm

Fountain Central ends the season with a record of 7-17.

-----

Class 2A – Sectional 44 @ Parke Heritage

Game 1: North Putnam 11, South Putnam 0

Game 2: Southmont v Cloverdale – 5/30 11 am

Game 3: Parke Heritage vs North Putnam 5/30 1:30 pm

Game 4 – Championship: G2 v G3 – 5/30 7 pm

-----

Class 1A – Sectional 53 @ Lafayette Central Catholic

Game 1: 1A #1 Lafayette Central Catholic 13, Attica 1 (5 inn)

Game 2: Riverton Parke 12, North Vermillion 1 (5 inn)

Game 3: 1A #1 Lafayette Central Catholic v Riverton Parke – 5/30 11 am

Game 4: Covington v Faith Christian – 5/30 1 pm

Game 5 – Championship: G3 v G4 – 5/30 7:30 pm

Attica ends the season with a record of 0-21.

North Vermillion ends the season with a record of 3-17.

=====

Golf – Boys:

Fountain Central and Parke Heritage tied an alternate shot match at 2-2.

FC: Jackson/Payne – L, Krug/Wolf – W, Merryman/Larking – W, Donaldson/Blankenship – L

=====

Softball:

Class 3A – Sectional 20 @ Twin Lakes

Game 1: Western 3, Peru 1

Game 2: Benton Central 10, West Lafayette 0

Game 3: Twin Lakes 3, Maconaquah 1

Game 4: Northwestern 12, Western 9

Game 5: Benton Central 7, Twin Lake 0

Game 6 – Championship: Benton Central 3, Northwestern 0

3A #8 Benton Central (20-2) advances to face #2 South Bend St Joseph (24-3)

-----

Class 2A – Sectional 38 @ Southmont

Game 1: Seeger 8, Delphi 4

Game 2: Southmont 16, Clinton Prairie 2

Game 3: Western Boone 8, Seeger 0

Game 4 – Championship: Western Boone 4, Southmont 2

Seeger ends the season with a record of 20-6.

-----

Class 2A – Sectional 44 @ South Vermillion

Game 1: Greencastle 10, Cloverdale 2

Game 2: North Putnam 11, Parke Heritage 1

Game 3: Greencastle 14, South Putnam 10

Game 4: South Vermillion 11, North Putnam 1

Game 5 – Championship: South Vermillion v Greencastle – 5/30 noon

Parke Heritage ends the season with a record of 9-13.

-----

Class 1A – Sectional 53 @ Riverton Parke

Game 1: North Vermillion 14, Lafayette Central Catholic 1 (6 inn)

Game 2: Riverton Parke 11, Attica 0

Game 3: Fountain Central 13, Covington 12 (8 inn)

Game 4: North Vermillion 2, Faith Christian 1

Game 5: Riverton Parke 12, Fountain Central 2

Game 6 – Championship: Riverton Parke v North Vermillion – 5/30

Attica ends the season with a record of 5-16.

Covington ends the season with a record of 7-15.

Fountain Central ends the season with a record of 5-18.

=====

Tennis – Girls:

Crawfordsville Regional

Terre Haute South 4, Fountain Central 1

1S: Rowe (THS) def Lillie Fishero 6-1, 6-2

2S: Haley Web (FC) def Shanthram 6-0, 6-2

3S: Ireland (THS) def Angela Gonzalez 4-6, 6-3, 11-9

1D: Zinkovich & Semmler (THS) def Emily Jimenez & Alydia Mellady 6-3, 3-6, 6-3

2D: Williams & Miller (THS) def Marylee Muniz & Hannah Prickett 6-1, 6-2

Fountain Central ends the season with a record of 16-2.

-----

Addison Shrader of Seeger played with unknown results at the individual sectional.

-----

Karsyn Engle & Emma Taylor (Cov) def Bussing & Lee (Northview) 6-1, 6-1

Engle & Taylor (Cov) def McGrady & Klingbeil (Cville) 6-0, 6-2

Engle & Taylor (23-0) advance to the individual regional at Kokomo June 4.

Engle & Taylor were named to the North team for the 24th annual ICGSA Senior Tennis All-Star Cup.

=====

Track – Boys:

Bloomington North Regional

Individual results (1st and WRC):

100m: 1 – Newby (Sullivan) 11.03, 9 – Joel Gooch (PH) 11.63

200m: 1 – Newby (Sullivan) 22.17, 4 – Joel Gooch (PH) 23.02

400m: 1 – Alston (Orleans) 51.70, 11 – Dalton Payton (SV) 53.40

D: 1 –Mikulich (Bloomington N) 166-08.00, 5 – Tristan Benskin (SV) 148.02.00

HJ: 1 – Chase (Springs Valley) 6-04, No height: Luke Bush (SV)

=====

Track – Girls:

Bloomington North Regional

Individual results (1st & WRC only):

SP: 1 – Lucas (Bloomington N) 46-11.00, 11 – Magaji (SV) 33-03.00

=====

