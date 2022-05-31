Baseball:
Class 3A – Sectional 20 @ Northwestern:
Game 1: Western 9, Peru 2
Game 2: Northwestern 4, Benton Central 3
Game 3: Twin Lakes 1, West Lafayette 0
Game 4: Maconaquah v Western – 5/30 11 am
Game 5: Northwestern v Twin Lakes – 5/30 1:30 pm
Game 6 – Championship: G4 v G5 – 5/30 7 pm
Benton Central ends the season with a record of 9-16.
-----
Class 2A – Sectional 38 @ Delphi
Game 1: Seeger 19, Fountain Central 6 (5 inn)
Game 2: Clinton Prairie v Delphi – 5/30 10 am
Game 3: Western Boone v Seeger – 5/30 11:30 am
Game 4 – Championship: G2 v G3 – 5/30 7 pm
Fountain Central ends the season with a record of 7-17.
-----
Class 2A – Sectional 44 @ Parke Heritage
Game 1: North Putnam 11, South Putnam 0
Game 2: Southmont v Cloverdale – 5/30 11 am
Game 3: Parke Heritage vs North Putnam 5/30 1:30 pm
Game 4 – Championship: G2 v G3 – 5/30 7 pm
-----
Class 1A – Sectional 53 @ Lafayette Central Catholic
Game 1: 1A #1 Lafayette Central Catholic 13, Attica 1 (5 inn)
Game 2: Riverton Parke 12, North Vermillion 1 (5 inn)
Game 3: 1A #1 Lafayette Central Catholic v Riverton Parke – 5/30 11 am
Game 4: Covington v Faith Christian – 5/30 1 pm
Game 5 – Championship: G3 v G4 – 5/30 7:30 pm
Attica ends the season with a record of 0-21.
North Vermillion ends the season with a record of 3-17.
=====
Golf – Boys:
Fountain Central and Parke Heritage tied an alternate shot match at 2-2.
FC: Jackson/Payne – L, Krug/Wolf – W, Merryman/Larking – W, Donaldson/Blankenship – L
=====
Softball:
Class 3A – Sectional 20 @ Twin Lakes
Game 1: Western 3, Peru 1
Game 2: Benton Central 10, West Lafayette 0
Game 3: Twin Lakes 3, Maconaquah 1
Game 4: Northwestern 12, Western 9
Game 5: Benton Central 7, Twin Lake 0
Game 6 – Championship: Benton Central 3, Northwestern 0
3A #8 Benton Central (20-2) advances to face #2 South Bend St Joseph (24-3)
-----
Class 2A – Sectional 38 @ Southmont
Game 1: Seeger 8, Delphi 4
Game 2: Southmont 16, Clinton Prairie 2
Game 3: Western Boone 8, Seeger 0
Game 4 – Championship: Western Boone 4, Southmont 2
Seeger ends the season with a record of 20-6.
-----
Class 2A – Sectional 44 @ South Vermillion
Game 1: Greencastle 10, Cloverdale 2
Game 2: North Putnam 11, Parke Heritage 1
Game 3: Greencastle 14, South Putnam 10
Game 4: South Vermillion 11, North Putnam 1
Game 5 – Championship: South Vermillion v Greencastle – 5/30 noon
Parke Heritage ends the season with a record of 9-13.
-----
Class 1A – Sectional 53 @ Riverton Parke
Game 1: North Vermillion 14, Lafayette Central Catholic 1 (6 inn)
Game 2: Riverton Parke 11, Attica 0
Game 3: Fountain Central 13, Covington 12 (8 inn)
Game 4: North Vermillion 2, Faith Christian 1
Game 5: Riverton Parke 12, Fountain Central 2
Game 6 – Championship: Riverton Parke v North Vermillion – 5/30
Attica ends the season with a record of 5-16.
Covington ends the season with a record of 7-15.
Fountain Central ends the season with a record of 5-18.
=====
Tennis – Girls:
Crawfordsville Regional
Terre Haute South 4, Fountain Central 1
1S: Rowe (THS) def Lillie Fishero 6-1, 6-2
2S: Haley Web (FC) def Shanthram 6-0, 6-2
3S: Ireland (THS) def Angela Gonzalez 4-6, 6-3, 11-9
1D: Zinkovich & Semmler (THS) def Emily Jimenez & Alydia Mellady 6-3, 3-6, 6-3
2D: Williams & Miller (THS) def Marylee Muniz & Hannah Prickett 6-1, 6-2
Fountain Central ends the season with a record of 16-2.
-----
Addison Shrader of Seeger played with unknown results at the individual sectional.
-----
Karsyn Engle & Emma Taylor (Cov) def Bussing & Lee (Northview) 6-1, 6-1
Engle & Taylor (Cov) def McGrady & Klingbeil (Cville) 6-0, 6-2
Engle & Taylor (23-0) advance to the individual regional at Kokomo June 4.
Engle & Taylor were named to the North team for the 24th annual ICGSA Senior Tennis All-Star Cup.
=====
Track – Boys:
Bloomington North Regional
Individual results (1st and WRC):
100m: 1 – Newby (Sullivan) 11.03, 9 – Joel Gooch (PH) 11.63
200m: 1 – Newby (Sullivan) 22.17, 4 – Joel Gooch (PH) 23.02
400m: 1 – Alston (Orleans) 51.70, 11 – Dalton Payton (SV) 53.40
D: 1 –Mikulich (Bloomington N) 166-08.00, 5 – Tristan Benskin (SV) 148.02.00
HJ: 1 – Chase (Springs Valley) 6-04, No height: Luke Bush (SV)
=====
Track – Girls:
Bloomington North Regional
Individual results (1st & WRC only):
SP: 1 – Lucas (Bloomington N) 46-11.00, 11 – Magaji (SV) 33-03.00
=====