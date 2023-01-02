Basketball – Boys:
Tri-Township 53, Attica 12
West Lafayette 81, Seeger 75 (OT)
S: Pts: 26 – Snedeker, 21 – Pluimer, 12 – M Winchester; RBs: 11 – Pluimer, 6 – M Winchester;
Asst: 4 – Holland & Laws
-----
Clay City Tournament – WRC results only
Rnd 1: Owen Valley 63, Riverton Parke 52 // Whiteland 101, North Vermillion 36
Rnd 2: North Vermillion vs North Central / Riverton Parke vs Mitchell
7th place: Mitchell 62, North Vermillion 43
5th place: North Central 59, Riverton Parke 49
-----
Clinton Central Tournament – FC results only
Rnd 1: North Judson 74, Fountain Central 63
Rnd 2: Fountain Central 68, Tri-Central 55
5th place: Carroll 58, Fountain Central 57
-----
Highland Holiday Hoopfest – BC results only
Rnd 1: Benton Central 48, Kankakee Valley 42
Rnd 2: Benton Central 50, Highland 43
1st Place: Benton Central 35, Griffith 29
-----
Wabash Valley Tournament – WRC results only
Rnd 1: Bloomfield 66, South Vermillion 37 // Linton 72, Parke Heritage 30
Rnd 2: Parke Heritage 64, Marshall IL 43 // South Vermillion 59, Cloverdale 27
Rnd 3: Parke Heritage 52, Greencastle 38 / Robinson IL 71, South Vermillion 60
Consolation title: Robinson IL 36, Parke Heritage 34
=====
Basketball – Girls:
Tri-Township 45, Attica 27
-----
Alexandria Tournament
Prelims: Seeger 46, Sheridan 44 // Alexandria 48, Tri-Central 30
3rd place: Sheridan 54, Tri-Central 32
1st place: Seeger 45, Alexandra 43
-----
Bismarck-Henning Tournament – BC & NV results only
Benton Central 57, Salt Fork IL 50
Benton Central 67, Oakwood IL 28
Benton Central 57, Unity IL 31
Benton Central 82, Cissna Park IL 18
Benton Central 69, North Vermillion 42
BC: Pts: 20 – Gick, 11 – Beck, 10 – Tolen, 6 – Cooley & Foster
NV: Pts: 8 – B Dunham, 7 – Thompson, 6 – Naylor, 5 – Brown & Pearman
Unity IL 36, North Vermillion 16
NV: Pts: 4 – Pearman, 3 – Pollard, 2 – four players
Cissna Park 42, North Vermillion 30
NV: Pts: 7 – C Dunham & Pearman, 6 – B Dunham, 4 - Thompson
North Vermillion 55, BHRA 29
NV: Pts: 13 – B Dunham, 9 – C Dunham, 7 – Pearman, Pollard & Thompson, 6 – K Dunham
North Vermillion 40, Oakwood 35
=====
Wrestling:
St Thomas More New Years Challenge – Attica and Seeger only
Day 1 Round Robin 1:
Mahomet 46, Attica 33 / Attica 46 – St Thomas More 15 / Attica 48, IVC 30 / Attica 48, Southwood 19
Day 1 Round Robin 3:
Seeger 45, BHRA 28 / Seeger 74, Pittsfield 6 / Seeger 51, Colfax 21
Day 2 Blue1:
Leroy 53, Seeger 24 / Seeger 42, Westosha 33 / Seeger 54, Normal 21 / Seeger 47, Mahomet 24
Day 2 Blue 2:
Jacksonville 50, Attica 27 / BHRA 42, Attica 33 / Mattoon 66, Attica 10 / Lombard 46, Attica 17
Team results: 4th – Seeger, unknown - Attica
Individual results:
106 – A: J Arizmendi 6-0, 2-0 at 113 // S: Stonebraker 7-1
113 – A: S Arizmendi 1-4, 2-0 at 106 // S: Cox 2-6
120 – A: Farrell 4-4 // S: Mitton 2-1
126 – A: McClimans 6-1, 1-0 at 132 / S: Bryant 2-1, 2-3 at 120
132 – A: Collins 2-2 + 1-0 at 126 // A: Branstetter 1-0 // S: Watkins 4-4
138 – A: Hemp 1-4 // S: Thomas 2-3 // S: Max 2-1
145 – A: Lovell-Ramey 3-4 // S: Walker 7-1
152 – A: Rice 4-2 + 1-1 at 160 // S: Ashby 7-1
160 – A: Gerard 1-6 // S: Herndon 5-3
170 – A: no one // S: Calvert 5-3
182 – A: Townsend 5-0 + 1-1 at 195 // S: Clem 3-5
195 – A: Kiger 0-1 // S: Lanham 7-1
220 – A: no one // S: Wolber 5-3
285 – A: Haddock 4-2 // S: Nern 5-3
-----
Bi-County Super Duals @ Twin Lakes – FC results only
Fountain Central finished third with a 3-2 record.
Fountain Central 35, Frontier 24
Fountain Central 42, North White 24
Fountain Central 30, South Newton 24
Tri-County 54, Fountain Central 30
Twin Lakes 42, Fountain Central 30
Indiv FC results: Donaldson, Frazee, Thompson, Woodrow 5-0 / Davis & Pigg 4-1 / Wildman 2-3 /