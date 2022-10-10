Cross Country – Boys:
Wabash River Conference Meet
Team: 1 – Riverton Parke 51, 2 – Attica 62, 3 – South Vermillion 65, 4 – Fountain Central 76,
5 – Seeger 110. No team score: Covington, North Vermillion, Parke Heritage
Individual: 1 – Kler (FC) 17:30-PR, 2 – Jackson (SV), 3 – Brandon Todd (RP), 4 – Collom (RP),
5 – Mellady (FC)-PR, 6 – Lacey (PH), 7 – Hayes (PH), 8 – Odle (S), 9 – Hemp (A), 10 – Stamper (A),
11 – Robertson (RP), 12 – Frazee (FC)-PR, 13 – Downing (SV), 14 – Remaklus (A), 15 – Hernandez (S),
16 – Dowers (NV), 17 – White (SV), 18 – Wesch (NV), 19 – J Lathrop (A), 20 – Shannon (SV),
21 – Harper (RP), 22 – Hastings (RP), 23 – Blake Todd (RP), 24 – Ray (A), 25 – Hiller (A),
26 – Godden (SV), 27 – Cox (RP), 28 – Bodkins (SV), 29 – Vinyard (SV), 30 – M Lathrop (S),
31 – Burgess (PH), 32 – Cunningham (S), 33 – Harpold (PH), 34 – Winder (S), 35 – Dahl (FC),
36 – Scott (NV), 37 – Stamm (S), 38 – Whiteman (C), 39 – Carson (FC)
-----
Benton Central Sectional
Team: 1 – Benton Central 41, 2 – Twin Lakes 83, 3 – North Montgomery 92, 4 – Tri-County 104,
5 – Frontier 150, 6 – North White 159, 7 – Attica 163, 8 – Fountain Central 171, 9 – Seeger 211.
No team score: Covington, North Vermillion.
Individual (1st, BC & WRC only): 1 – Richter (Fro) 17:01.3, 2 – Kler (FC), 4 – Owen Kottkamp (BC),
5 – Stephen Hershberger (BC), 6 – Kaleb Caliz (BC), 10 – Odle (S), 11 – Carter Fox (BC),
15 – Grady Rudolph (BC), 20 – Jonah Fleming (BC), 24 – Stamper (A), 25 – Hemp (A),
26 – Mellady (FC), 28 – Colten Adams (BC), 33 – Frazee (FC), 34 – Remaklus (A), 38 – Wesch (NV),
40 – J Lathrop (A), 42 – Sam Hiller (A), 46 – Hernandez (S), 47 – Ray (A), 51 – Cunningham (S),
53 – Teegan Fleming (NV), 54 – M Lathrop (S), 55 – Dahl (FC), 56 – Stamm (S), 57 – Winder (S),
58 – Whiteman (Cov), 60 – Noah Scott (NV), 61 – Carson (FC)
-----
Terre Haute North Sectional
Team: 1 – Northview 37, 2 – TH South 50, 3 – TH North 72, 4 – Clay City 144, 5 – West Vigo 171,
6 – Owen Valley 174, 7 – Shakamak 183/56, 8 – Riverton Parke 183/58, 9 – South Vermillion 207,
10 – Sullivan 270. No team score: Linton-Stockton, North Central (Farmersburg).
Individual (1st and WRC only): 1 – Zeck (THN) 16:11.8, 8 – Jackson (SV), 15 – Brandon Todd (RP),
27 – Collom (RP), 34 – Hayes (PH), 37 – Lacy (PH), 44 – Downing (SV), 48 – Harper (RP),
49 – Blake Todd (RP), 50 – Robertson (RP), 51 – Godden (SV), 56 – White (SV), 58 – Shannon (SV),
52 – Cox (RP), 65 – Burgess (PH), 66 – Bodkins (SV), 67 – Vinyard (SV), 71 – Harpold (PH)
=====
Cross Country – Girls:
Wabash River Conference Meet
Team: 1 – Seeger 22, 2 – Fountain Central 53, 3 – Attica 56. No runners: Covington, North Vermillion
No team score: Parke Heritage, Riverton Parke, South Vermillion
Individual: 1 – H Austin (S) 19:56, 2 – Mace (PH), 3 – Hoagland (FC), 4 – Purcell (S), 5 – Turchi (SV),
6 – Shelton (A)-PR, 7 – Frodge (S), 8 – Greene (S)-PR, 9 – A Austin (S), 10 – Barnett (A)-PR,
11 – Mellady (FC), 12 – Hays (S), 13 – Messinger (FC), 14 – Hetrick (S), 15 – Beck (A),
16 – Rice (A)-PR, 17 – Bratcher (SV), 18 – Mundell (RP), 19 – Hannum (SV),
20 – Addison Jenkins (PH), 21 – Addilee Jenkins (PH), 22 – Cunningham (FC), 23 – Taylor (SV),
24 – Nowicki (RP), 25 – Morgan (FC), 26 – Stamper (A), 27 – Spragg (FC), 28 – Ushman (RP),
29 – Wood (A)
-----
Benton Central Sectional
Team: 1 – Benton Central 40/18, 2 – Seeger 40/22, 3 – Twin Lakes 107, 4 – Frontier 108,
5 – North White 153, 6 – Attica 162/54, 7 – Fountain Central 162/56, 8 – Tri-County 169,
9 – North Montgomery 222. No team scores (no runners): Covington, North Vermillion
Individual (1st, BC and WRC): 1 – H Austin (S) 18:58.1, 2 – Janell Robson (BC), 3 – Hoagland (FC),
5 – Purcell (S), 6 – Sydney Ishmiel (BC), 7 – Nataleigh Yarborough (BC), 8 – Liza Cooley (BC),
10 – A Austin (S), 11 – Frodge (S), 13 – Greene (S), 16 – Shelton (A), 17 – Sienna Holscher (BC),
18 – Brielle Robinson (BC), 21 – Barnett (A), 22 – Claire Nern (S), 24 – Sabrina Yuill (BC),
27 – Hays (S), 29 – Messinger (FC), 35 – Mellady (FC), 39 – Rice (A), 41 – Beck (A),
44 – Cunningham (FC), 45 – Sichts (A), 51 – Morgan (FC), 54 – Stamper (A), 55 – Spragg (FC),
59 – Wood (A)
-----
Terre Haute North Sectional
Team: 1 – Northview 22, 2 – TH South 68, 3 – TH North 71, 4 – Owen Valley 128, 5 – Clay City 134,
6 – Shakamak 155, 7 – Sullivan 167, 8 – West Vigo 172.
No team score: Linton-Stockton, North Central, Parke Heritage, Riverton Parke.
Individual (1st & WRC only): 1 – Smith (L-S) 18:55.5, 8 – Mace (PH), 14 – Turchi (SV), 40 – Bratcher (SV),
45 – Taylor (SV), 47 – Mundell (RP), 51 – Nowicki (RP), 52 – Hannum (SV), 54 – Addilee Jenkins (PH),
55 – Addison Jenkins (PH), 62 – Ushman (RP)
=====
Football:
Aaron Barnett, Fountain Central grad, University of Indianapolis Defensive Player of the Week
-----
Covington 46, Attica 0
Lafayette Central Catholic 61, Benton Central 0
North Vermillion 38, Fountain Central 12
Seeger 19, South Vermillion 15
Riverton Parke 62, Parke Heritage 24
=====
Soccer – Boys:
2A West Lafayette Sectional 18
Match 1: 2A #2 – West Lafayette 5, Rensselaer 0
Match 2: Benton Central 2, Twin Lakes 1
Match 3: 2A #2 – West Lafayette 6, 2A #15 – Frankfort 2
Match 4 – Championship: 2A #2 – West Lafayette 10, Benton Central 0
Benton Central ends the season 5-13-1.
------
2A Greencastle Sectional 29
More from this section
Match 1: Brown County 1, West Vigo 0
Match 2: Greencastle 9, Owen Valley 1
Match 3: Northview 4, Indian Creek 2
Match 4: Edgewood 1, South Vermillion 0
Match 5: Greencastle 9, Brown County 0
Match 6: Northview 2, Edgewood 0
Match 7 – Championship: Greencastle vs Northview 10/8 7pm
South Vermilion ends the season 4-9-1.
-----
1A Carroll Sectional 38
Match 1: 1A #2 – Faith Christian 3, Lafayette Central Catholic 0
Match 2: Carroll 9, Delphi 0
Match 3: 1A #2 – Faith Christian 8, Carroll 2
Match 4: 1A #21 – Covington 5, Rossville 0
C: Goals: 3 – Kolten Haymaker, 1 – Bradley Lewsader & Shea Springer;
Assists: 2 – Brian Karrfalt, 1 – Lewsader, Layton Wooster
Match 5 – Championship: 1A #2 – Faith Christian 7, 1A #21 – Covington 0
Covington ends the season 13-6.
=====
Soccer – Girls:
1A Lafayette Central Catholic Sectional 38
Match 1: Lafayette Central Catholic 13, Delphi 0
Match 2: 1A #22 – Benton Central 9, North White 0
Match 3: Lafayette Central Catholic 2, 1A #22 – Benton Central 1
Match 4: 1A #6 – Faith Christian 4, Covington 0
Match 5 – Championship: 1A #6 – Faith Christian 2, Lafayette Central Catholic 1
Benton Central ends the season 10-6-1.
Covington ends the season 7-4-3.
-----
1A Cascade Sectional 41
Match 1: Cascade 9, North Putnam 0
Match 2: Southmont 7, South Vermillion 0
Match 3: Cascade 3, Southmont 1
Match 4: 1A #18 – Greencastle 3, Bethesda Christian 0
Match 5 – Championship: Cascade 1, 1A #18 – Greencastle 0
South Vermillion ends the season 0-11-2.
=====
Tennis – Boys:
Crawfordsville Regional
Owen Valley 3, Covington 2
1S: Evan Norton (C) def Heckman 6-3, 6-0
2S: Bixler (OV) def Urban Roarks 7-6 (7-2), 3-6, 7-5
3S: Jackson (OV) def Emmett Reynolds 6-2, 6-3
1D: Myles Potter & Jackson Kindell (C) def Brown & Kristoff 4-6, 6-0, 6-3
2D: Robertson & Trevino (OV) def Carson Schaeffer & Bleron Saliji 6-2, 6-0
Covington ends the season at 12-4.
Norton advances to the Individual Singles Sectional.
Potter & Kindell advance to the Fishers Individual Doubles Regional.
-----
Cox (Southmont) def Norton 6-3, 6-1 to win Crawfordsville Singles Sectional
Norton ends the season 21-5 with a career record of 79-16.
-----
Potter & Kindell def Johnson & Schrader (Northview) 6-1, 6-1 to win Crawfordsville Doubles Sectional
They advance to the Fishers regional.
=====
Volleyball:
Seeger 2, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 0: 25-15, 25-21
S: Kills: 8 – Paige Laffoon, 6 – Chase Lemming, 5 – Rylea Wetz, 4 – Aubry Cole
Digs: 10 – Lemming, 8 – Laffoon; Assists: 17 – Anna Moore
-----
Seeger 3, Southmont 1: 25-27, 25-17, 25-14, 28-26
S: Kills: 26 – Laffoon, 20 – Lemming; 9 – Weitz; Assists: 49 – Moore
Digs: 36 – Addie Shrader, 24 – Laffoon, 12 - Lemming
-----
Terre Haute South 3, Covington 1: 25-16, 25-18, 23-25, 25-16
C: Kills: 7 – Alex Sutherlin & Lauren Vale, 4 – Peyton Brown, 3 – Maddix Minick; Assists: 22 – Brown
Digs: 16 – Brown, 15 – Sutherlin; Blocks: 4 – Minick
-----
Covington 3, Riverton Parke 0: 25-21, 25-21, 25-12 – Covington wins WRC with 7-0 record
C: Kills: 14 – Minick, 10 – Sutherlin, 8 – Vale, 6 – Micah Stonecipher; Blocks: 2 – Minick & Stonecipher
-----
Crawfordsville 3, Covington 0: 25-11, 25-19, 25-20
Cov: Kills: 7 – Sutherlin & Vale, 4 – Minick; Digs: 9 – Sutherlin, 6 – Brown; Assists: 22 – Brown
-----
North Montgomery Tournament – Seeger results only
Seeger 2, Clay City 0: 2516, 25-3
S: Kills: 14 – Lemming, 3 – Laffoon; Digs: 17 – Shrader, 9 – Lemming; Aces: 6 – Laffoon; Ast: 17 – Moore
Wabash 2, Seeger 1: 25-23, 21-25, 16-14
S: Kills: 17 – Lemming, 8 – Laffoon; Digs: 22 – Shrader, 11 – Laffoon; Assists: 28 – Moore
Seeger 2, North Montgomery 0: 25-16, 25-20
S: Kills: 10 – Laffoon, 7 – Lemming; Digs: 19 – Shrader; Aces: 9 – Lemming; Assists: 18 - Moore
Seeger 2, Southmont 0: 25-17, 25-16
S: Kills: 18 – Lemming; Digs: 15 – Shrader, 12 – Laffoon, 7 – Lemming; Assists: 20 - Moore
=====