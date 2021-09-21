Cross Country – Boys:
Carroll Invitational
Team: 1 – Lewis Cass 37, 2 – Rossville 45, 3 – Carroll 49, 4 – Clinton Central 96.
No score: Attica, Lafayette Central Catholic, Tri-County.
Indiv (1st &Attica): 1 – Hines (LC) 18:12, 25 – Sam Hemp (A)
-----
Bi-County Meet:
Team: 1 – Attica 25, 2 – Seeger 30. No team score: Covington, Fountain Central
First Bi-County team title for Attica boys since 2006.
Indiv: 1 – Hayden Kler (FC) 18:18, 2 – Konner Brenner (S), 3 – Nathan Solomon (FC), 4 – Nathan Odle (S),
5 – Mason Duprey (C), 6 – Wyatt Woodrow (C), 7 – Sam Hemp (A), 8 – Riley Nelson (FC),
9 – Sam Hiller (A), 10 – Moses Ray (A), 11 – James Lathrop (A), 12 – Elliot Rosswurm (A),
13 – Malachi Lathrop (S), 14 – Toby Cunningham (S), 15 – Pierce Whiteman (C), 16 – Cody Waling (S),
17 – Fulton Lathrop (A), 18 – Maddox Carson (FC)
Top 7 runners are All-Bi-County.
-----
New Prairie Invitational – 1A schools
Team: 1 – South Central 128, …, 6 – Laf Central Catholic 258, …, 11 – North White 330, …,
15 – Carroll 391, 16 – Clinton Prairie 397, …, 20 – Tri-County 462, …, 24 – North Newton 548, …,
27 – Attica 714, 28 – Triton 739, 29 – Marquette 772.
Indiv (1st & Attica): 1 – Padgett (Rossville) 17:14.30, 115 – Hemp, 165 – Hiller, 172 – Ray,
191 – Rosswurm, 195 – J Lathrop, 215 – F Lathrop
-----
New Prairie Invitational – 2A schools
Team: 1 – Lowell 108, …, 7 – Northwestern 224, …, 17 – Kankakee Valley 422, 18 – Benton Central 427,
19 – Western 468, 20 – Maconaquah 469, 21 – Twin Lakes 562, …, 30 – Whiting 937
Indiv (1st & BC): 1 – York (Hanover) 16:38.30, 40 – Harrison Wealing, 82 – Cyrus Barce,
84 – Owen Kottkamp, 112 – Bradon Johnson, 116 – Colten Adams, 127 – Stephen Hershberger,
136 – Josh Wilson, 209 – Nolan Deckard, 210 – Sam Molter
=====
Cross Country – Girls:
Carroll Invitational
Team: 1 – Lewis Cass 27, 2 – Lafayette Central Catholic 52, 3 – Carroll 62, 4 – Clinton Central.
No score: Attica, Rossville.
Individual (1st & Attica): 1 – Leicht (LC) 20.39, 7 – CeCe Rice (A), 27 – Briana Shelton (A)
-----
Bi-County Meet:
Team: 1 – Seeger 15, 2 – Attica 40. No team score: Covington, Fountain Central
Indiv: 1 – Jennifer Romero (S) 20:19, 2 – Hadessah Austin (S), 3 – Brailey Hoagland (FC),
4 – Avah Watson (S), 5 – Lauren McBride (S), 6 – Bailey Duncan (C), 7 – Hadlee McBride (FC),
8 – Adara Austin (S), 9 – Leah Kirkpatrick (S), 10 – Courtney Sims (FC), 11 – Emma Hays (S),
12 – Cece Rice (A), 13 – Alydia Mellady (FC), 14 – Briana Shelton (A), 15 – Maddie Beck (A),
16 – Emilee Jean (A), 17 – Natalee Jean (A)
Top 7 runners are All-Bi-County.
-----
New Prairie Invitational – 1A schools
Team: 1 – Kouts 82, …, 4 – Faith Christian 139, …, 12 – Pioneer 327, 13 – Frontier 331, …,
16 – North White 364, 17 – Clinton Prairie 382, …, 19 – Laf Central Catholic 425, …,
21 – Tri-County 518, 22 – Attica 599.
Indiv (1st & Attica): 1 – Hellwege (Wheeler) 19:47.40, 105 –Rice, 136 – Shelton, 162 – Beck,
189 –E Jean, 192 – N Jean
-----
New Prairie Invitational – 2A schools
Team: 1 – SB St Joseph 117, …, 9 – Rensselaer 272, 10 – Benton Central 293, …, 13 – Maconaquah 357,
19 – Twin Lakes 534, …, 25 – Peru 681, 26 – Northwestern 732, …, 30 – Knox 851.
Indiv (1st & BC): 1 – Gram (Culver) 19:59.90, 2 – Janell Robson 20:04.70, 35 – Courtney Tolen,
42 – Liza Cooley, 93 – Sydney Ishmiel, 147 – Sabrina Yuill, 200 – Aysia Clevinger
-----
Tiger Cub Invitational
Indiv (FC only): 3 – Hoagland, 8 – McBride, 10 – Sims, 32 – Madi Morgan
=====
Football:
Covington Senior QB Alan Karrfalt named MaxPreps/USA Football Player of the Week
Completed 40 of 58 passes vs FC for 485 yards and 5 TD’s. Ran for a TD.
Totals for the year (through the FC game): 1745 yards, 19 TDs, 3 Ints
-----
Fountain Central 42, Attica 13
Greencastle 47, Parke Heritage 42
North Vermillion 47, Riverton Parke 16
Seeger 50, Covington 30
Sullivan 45, South Vermillion 33
Twin Lakes 48, Benton Central 8
=====
Golf - Girls:
Attica 208, Seeger 209, Crawfordsville 250
AT: 45 – J Kerr (medalist), 52 – C Mandeville, 55 – T Nunnally, 56 – A Goodwin, 60 – Arlee Kerr
SE: 40 – M Hays, 50 – J Halsema, 55 – E Bowen & J Salts, 60 – L Lloyd
-----
Tri-West 212, North Montgomery 212, Fountain Central 236
FC: 52 – C Parks, 58 – N Walls, 62 – E Keeling, 64 – A Hicks & H Parks
-----
Attica Sectional
Team: 1 – Lebanon 339, 2 – Southmont 341, 3 – Western Boone 383, 4 – Attica 422, 5 – N Putnam 433,
6 – North Montgomery 438/113, 7 – Seeger 438/118, 8 – Fountain Central 458, 9 – Covington 461,
10 – Crawfordsville 492.
Indiv (1st & WRC): 73 – Meadows (Smont), 97 – J Kerr (A), 100 – Mandeville (A),
101 – B Peyton 101 (C), 104 – C Parks (FC), 105 – Halsema (S), 107 – Bowen (S), 111 – Goodwin (A),
112 – Hays (S), 114 – Hicks (FC), A Kerr (A) & Salts (S), 117 – S Crain (C), 118 – Lloyd (S),
119 – Walls (FC), 121 – Keeling (FC), Nunnally (A) & Pickel (C), 122 – Martin (C), 127 – Galloway (C),
129 – H Parks
Jocelyn Kerr & Caroline Mandeville of Attica advance to the Roncalli Regional as individuals.
-----
Lafayette Jefferson Sectional
Team: 1 – West Lafayette 387, 2 – Lafayette Jeff 391, 3 – Harrison 394, 4 – McCutcheon,
5 – Rossville 425, 6 – Benton Central 443, 7 – Clinton Prairie 475, 8 – Delphi 501,
9 – Lafayette Central Catholic 508, 10 – Clinton Central 512. No team score: Frankfort.
Indiv (1st & BC): 82 – Shipley (Frankfort), 100 – Ellie Wetli, 111 – Claire Booth, 112 – Calli Snethen,
120 – Paige Creek, 125 – Lily Etter
Ellie Wetli of BC advances to the Lafayette Jefferson Regional as an individual.
------
Northview Sectional
Team: 1 – Northview 316, 2 – TH North 352/92, 3 – TH South 352/108, 4 – South Putnam 435,
5 – Clay City 439, 6 – Parke Heritage 443, 7 – Greencastle 450, 8 – South Vermillion 458,
9 – Cloverdale 538. No team score: West Vigo, White River Valley.
Indiv (1st and WRC): 1 – Bussing (NV) 69, 102 – Phoebe Henderson (PH), 103 – Mallorie Morgan (SV),
106 – Courtney Mack (PH) & Bailey Jeffers (PH), 110 – Grace Goldner (SV), 120 – Shay Winkler (SV),
125 – Jordan Smith (SV), 129 – Stella Mrazik (PH), 135 – Jenna Andrews (SV), 143 – Cassie Miller (PH)
=====
Soccer – Boys:
Crawfordsville 2, Benton Central 0
Rensselaer 7, Benton Central 0
South Vermillion 3, Covington 2
South Vermillion 2, Benton Central 1
-----
Cov 4, WEBO 3
Cov: Goals: 2 – Bradley Lewsader, 1 – Joel Holycross & Austin Stein
-----
Covington Invitational: 20th Annual
Game 1: Covington 3, West Vigo 1
Cov: Goals: 1 – Bradley Lewsader, Shea Springer, Austin Stein; Assists: 1 – Lewsader, Springer
Game 2: Faith Christian 3, Frankfort 1
Game 3 – Consolation: West Vigo 4, Frankfort 2
Game 4 – Championship: Faith Christian 3, Covington 1
Cov: Goals: 1 – Kolten Haymaker; Assists: 1 – Springer; Saves: 9 – Jack Stewart
=====
Soccer – Girls:
Benton Central 3, Covington 1
BC: Goals: 1 – A Harrell, A Sayre, T Senesac; Assists: 2 – Sayre; Shots on goal: 16
Cov: Goals: 1– Eliza Holycross; Saves: 13 – S Haymaker , 3 – K Kingrey; Shots on goal: 7
-----
Benton Central 3, Lebanon 1
BC: Goals: 3 – Senesac; Assists: 1 – Harrell, Sayre
-----
Benton Central 3, Rensselaer 0 – third goal not attributed
BC: Goals: 2 – Senesac; Assists: 1 - Sayre
-----
Covington 4, North Putnam 0
Cov: Goals: 3 – Isabella Lynch, 1 – Lexi Slider; Shots on goal: 7 – NP, 16 – Cov
Assists: 2 – Emily Holycross, 1 – Bernadette Goeppner & Eliza Holycross; Saves: Karma Kinrey 7;
Lynch gets first hat trick in Covington girls’ soccer history.
-----
Covington 1, Western Boone 0
Cov: Goals: 1 – Erica Estes; Assists: 1 – Holycross; Saves: 9 – Haymaker; Shots on goal: 10 – Cov, 9 – WB
=====
Tennis – Boys:
Covington 5, Attica 0
1S: Calvin Springer def Noah Blankenship 6-0, 6-0
2S: Nolan Potter won by forfeit
3S: Peyt Shumaker won by forfeit
1D: Myles Potter & Emmett Reynolds def Caiden Jeffries & Jake Garrett 6-0, 6-1
2D: Carson Schaeffer 7 Aiden Miller won by forfeit
-----
Fountain Central 5, Attica 0:
1S: Skyler Hoagland def Jeffries 7-5, 6-1
2S: Gabe McCollum def Gage Greeson 6-0, 6-0
3S: Koby Wolf won by forfeit
1D: Carter Merryman & Brayden Prickett def Garrett & Blankenship 6-1, 6-0
2D: Noah Armstrong & Lukas Miller won by forfeit
-----
Parke Heritage 4, Fountain Central 1
1S: Evan James (PH) def Hoagland 6-2, 6-2
2S: Joel Gooch (PH) def McCollum a6-3, 6-3
3S: Mason Bowsher (PH) def Wolf 6-3, 6-1
1D: Max Dowd & Garrett McAllister (PH) def Merryman & Prickett 2-6, 6-4, 7-5
2D: Armstrong & Miller (FC) def Carson McAllister & Lowie Woody 6-0, 6-1
-----
Seeger 4, Fountain Central 1
1S: Christian Holland (S) def Hoagland 6-2, 6-4
2S: Thomas Lemming (S) def McCollum 6-1, 6-3
3S: Dylan Waters (S) def Armstrong 6-3, 6-3
1D: Merryman & Prickett (FC) def Caleb Edwards & Drew Holland 6-0, 5-7, 7-6 (5)
2D: Nick Turner & Kaiden Peterson (S) def Wes Jackson & Wolf 6-2, 6-3
-----
Seeger 4, North Montgomery 1
1S: C Holland (S) def McKinniss 6-1, 6-1
2S: Turner (NM) def Shawn Grady 2-6, 1-6
3S: Waters (S) def Martin 6-2, 6-4
1D: D Holland & Edwards (S) def Utterback & Walters 6-1, 6-2
2D: Turner & Peterson (S) def Garrett & Kashon 6-1, 6-0
=====
Volleyball:
Benton Central 3, Covington 1: 22-25, 25-18, 25-21, 25-14
Fountain Central 3, Attica 0: 25-21, 25-18, 25-22
North Vermillion 3, West Vigo 0: 25-22, 30-28, 25-22
South Newton 3, Seeger 0: 25-14, 25-19, 25-17
South Vermillion 3, North Vermillion 1: 25-21, 23-25, 28-26, 25-22
Terre Haute South 3, Covington 0: 25-11, 25-15, 25-13
-----
Seeger Invitational – Won by Seeger
Seeger 2, Delphi 0: 25-17, 25-19
Seeger 2, North Montgomery 1: 25-16, 22-25, 15-8
Seeger 2, West Vigo 0: 25-17,25-11
-----
Lafayette Jefferson Tournament
Bloomington North 2, Covington 1: 22-15, 25-14, 15-9
Clinton Prairie 2, Covington 1: 13-25, 25-23, 15-13
Covington 2, Lafayette Jefferson 0: 25-16, 25-11
Covington 2, Lapel 1: 25-23, 18-25, 15-7