The Greater Illiana Sports Hall of Fame held its second annual induction ceremony on June 24 at the Ura Seeger Memorial Auditorium in West Lebanon, adding 17 individuals and teams to their membership.
They join 55 others who were in the inaugural class of 2022 that included (from Indiana) Brittany Rayburn Bertsch, Rich Stoll and Josh Smith of Attica, Virgil Sweet of Covington, Candace Dark of Fountain Central and Stephanie White of Seeger as individuals.
Also in that class were the 2001 Attica boys’ basketball team, the 1983 Fountain Central football team, the 2002 North Vermillion girls’ basketball team, 2004 Seeger football team and the 1996 Turkey Run softball team – all state champions.
This year the hall had four more additions from Indiana: Al Harden, Herb King and Dale White along with the 2010 Riverton Parke softball team.
Each team or coach received a plaque in their honor and, when a suitable site has been found to house the Hall of Fame on a permanent basis, their names will appear there along with the other honorees.
Former Watseka coach Keith Baldwin also was inducted in this class, but neither he nor a representative was able to attend, so Coach John Spezia accepted the plaque on his behalf.
The Hall of Fame also honored ten nominees for area Student-Athletes of the year and a $500 scholarship was awarded to those selected – one boy and one girl from Illinois but only a girl from Indiana as no boys from the state were nominated.
Winning were Garrett Taylor of Salt Fork, Lydia Gondzur of Westville and Braylee Brown of North Vermillion.
Organizers of the event hope to award four scholarships every year should enough athletes be nominated by their schools.
The organization is accepting suggestions for future inductees with membership limited by:
Athletes – 10+ years after graduation, state or national champions or playing professionally; Teams – 10+ years after their accomplishing a state or national championship; Coaches – in a state or national hall of fame; Others (called “Legends”) that include trainers, support staff, media, administrators, officials or volunteers whose resumes impress the selection committee.
Nominations can be made for membership in the Hall of Fame through email to Joe Dunagan at dunagan.joe@gmail.com.