The Greater Illiana Sports Hall of Fame held its second annual induction ceremony on June 24 at the Ura Seeger Memorial Auditorium in West Lebanon, adding 17 individuals and teams to their membership.

They join 55 others who were in the inaugural class of 2022 that included (from Indiana) Brittany Rayburn Bertsch, Rich Stoll and Josh Smith of Attica, Virgil Sweet of Covington, Candace Dark of Fountain Central and Stephanie White of Seeger as individuals.

