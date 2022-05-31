Both the girls’ and boys’ regional meets at Lafayette Jefferson saw three new regional records set as the girls ran best new times in the 400m, the 100H and the 4x100m relay while the boys set records in the 1600m, the 4x100m relay and the shot put.
The only person from the area to advance to the state meet was Tressa Senesac of Benton Central who was second in both the 100H and 300H races, setting a school record in the 100H of 14.77 to break the mark of 15.05 set by Kayla Schlutenhoffer in 2017.
Brailey Hoagland of Fountain Central set a new 400m school record as she became the first Mustang girl to run the distance in under one minute as she clocked in at 59.98, breaking her own record from earlier in the year to garner a team point for her school.
The Seeger girls 4x100m relay team broke a 40-year-old school record as the relay team of Arial Ancil, Emily Smith, Charlee Dillon and Paige Laffoon ran the race in 52.55, bettering the mark of 52.60 set by Snider, Lucas, Tanner and Johnson.
The Patriots got their lone point of the meet on an eighth-place finish in the 1600m from Jennifer Romero who set a school record of 5:17.75 (breaking her old record of 5:22.96) with Hadessah Austin coming in ninth and also besting the old record with a time of 5:20.39.
North Vermillion freshman Isabell Edney scored the only points in the girls’ meet for the Falcons as she finished seventh in the shot put while junior Jeremiah Ziebart picked up a point for the school in the boys’ meet in the discus with an eight-place finish.
Girls’ Sectional Results:
Team scores: 1 – Noblesville 96, 2 – Carmel 84, 3 – Hamilton SE 75, 4 – Zionsville 64,
5 – Brownsburg 47, 6 – Fishers 41, 7 – Plainfield 33, 8 – Mooresville 29, 9 – Harrison 25,
10 – Avon 22, 11 – Guerin Catholic 20, 12t – Benton Central & Westfield 17,
14 – Hamilton Heights 15, 15 – West Lafayette 13, 16 – McCutcheon 6, 17 – Faith Christian 5,
18t – Lafayette Jeff & Monrovia 4, 20 – North Vermillion 2,
21t – Carroll, Lebanon, North White, Seeger & Western Boone 1.
Individual results (1st, BC, WRC) – top 3 advance to state, top 8 score points:
100m: 1 – Yovanovich (Zvl) 12.33, 13 – Ava Sayre (BC)
200m: 1 – Springer (Avon) 24.79, 10 – Sayre (BC)
400m: 1 – Lohmeyer (Har) 55.52 – regional record (old Thomas, WLaf 2018 of 56.21),
8 – Sayre (BC), 9 – Brailey Hoagland (FC) 59.98 (school record)
800m: 1 – Rempe (Nob) 2:13.34,
12 – Jennifer Romero (Seg), 14 – Hadessah Austin (Seg)
1600m: 1 – Hargrave (Plain) 5:02.23,
8 – Romero (Seg) 5:17.75 – school record (old Romero 2022 of 5:22.96),
9 – H Austin (Seg) 5:20.39 – beat old school record, 14 – Janell Robson (BC)
3200m: 1 – Gallagher (Guerin) 11:0.48, 11 – Robson (BC), 14 – Lauren McBride (Seg),
15 – Adara Austin (Seg)
100H: 1 – Elsbury (HSE) 14.61 – sectional record (old Robertson 2017 of 14.63,
2 – Tressa Senesac (BC) 14.77 – school record (old Schluttenhofer 2017 of 15.05)
300H: 1 – Siefert (Nob) 44.46, 2 – Senesac (BC) 44.58
4x100R: 1 – Zionsville 47.68, 14 – Seeger (Areria Ancil, Emily Smith, Charlee Dillon, Paige Laffoon) 52.55
(school record, old record from 1982 of Snider, Lucas, Tanner and Johnson)
4x400R: 1 – Carmel 3:54.24, 14 – Seeger (Romero, Laffoon, Ancil, H Austin)
4x800R: 1 – Carmel 9:18.68, 15 – Benton Central (Robson, Brenna Winters, Liza Cooley, Sydney Ishmiel),
16 – Seeger (Avah Watson, Lauren McBride, Ancil, A Austin)
D: 1 – Reagor (Carm) 138-00.00, 10 – Carlee Musser (BC), 15 – Sierra Rice (BC)
HJ: 1 – Miller (Nob) 5-07, 9t – Senesac (BC). NH: Laffoon (Seg)
LJ: 1 – Nazarov (Zvl) 18-09.25, 13 – Laffoon (Seg), 15 – Sayre (BC)
PV: 1 – Schwab (Browns) 12-00.00
SP: 1 – Makinde (Zvl) 41-07, 7 – Isabell Edney (NV), 9 – Musser (BC), 13 – Rice (BC)
Boys’ Sectional Results
Team scores: 1 – Brownsburg 77, 2 – Plainfield 76, 3 – Fishers 70, 4 – Carmel 69, 5 – Hamilton SE 65,
6 – Zionsville 48, 7 – Noblesville 37, 8 – Avon 30, 9t – Harrison & West Lafayette 22,
11 – Hamilton Hts 21, 12 – Westvield 19, 13 – Mooresville 14, 14 – Lafayette Jeff 12,
15 – Twin Lakes 11, 16 – Lebanon 10, 17 – Tri-West 5, 18 – Southmont 4, 19 – Danville 3,
20t – Cascade, Crawfordsville & Frankfort 2, 23t – Guerin Catholic & North Vermillion 1
Individual results (1st, BC, WRC) – top 3 advance to state, top 8 score points:
100m: 1 – Townsend (Avon) 10.86, 16 – Will Simonton (BC)
800m: 1 – Conner (Westfield) 1:52.12, 13 – Owen Kottkamp (BC), 14 – Daniel Freeland (BC)
1600m: 1 – Mathison (Carmel) 4:04.82 – regional record (old Ben Veach, Carmel 2016 of 4:08.96),
12 – Harrison Wealing (BC), 15 – Stephen Hershberger (BC)
3200m: 1 – Mathison (Carmel) 9:04.30, 13 – Hayden Kler (FC), 14 – Wealing (BC), 16 – Hershberger (BC)
110H: 1 – Colquitt (Brownsburg) 14:15, 11 – Jacob Lewellen (BC)
4x100R: 1 – Brownsburg 41.15 – regional record (old Avon 2017 of 41.44),
13 – Benton Central (runners unknown),
14 – Fountain Central (Austin Pickett, Layne Lynch, Ethan Mellady, Isaac Gayler)
4x400R: 1 – Plainfield 3:17.48,
15 – Seeger (Finn McLain, Gabe Coffman, Konner Brenner, Ethan Hernandez),
16 – Fountain Central (Pickett, Chaz James, Kler, Gayler)
4x800R: 1 – Fishers 7:48.,70, 14 – Seeger (unknown runners), 15 – Benton Central (unknown runners)
D: 1 – Crew (Lebanon) 170-06.00, 8 – Jerimiah Ziebart (NV) 150-04, 11 – Carter Edney (NV) 141-08,
12 – Colin Wilkinson (BC) 141-06
HJ: 1 – Gilkerson (Plainfield) 6-07. NH: Bradley Lewsader (Cov), Duncan Yandell (BC)
LJ: 1 – Sall (HSE) 22-05.75, 12 – Gabe Coffman (S) 20-07.50, 16 – Elijah Peaslee (NV) 16-07.50
SP: 1 – Wilson (Ham Hts) 64-03.00 – regional record (old Newton, Carmel 2012 of 61-00.50),
14 – Attica Blank (NV) 41-11.50, 15 – Wilkinson (BC) 41-09.00