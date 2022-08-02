DANVILLE, ILLINOIS — The 8th annual American Legion State Golf Tournament will be in Danville on Aug. 6-7 at Harrison Park Golf Course and Turtle Run Golf Club, according to information provided.

Opening ceremonies will begin at 8 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 6 at Harrison Park Golf Course. The American Legion Riders will be present and there will be presentation of colors, fly over, and National Anthem. The Danville American Legion Post 210 Honor Guard and other area Post Honor Guards will present the colors.

