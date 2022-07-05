The 12u Attica Queen Bees recently won its league and tournament championship the last week of June.
The championship was at Oxford and the Attica team defeated Fowler in the championship game. The team finished the season at 11-0, with an 8-0 regular season finish and a 3-0 finish for the tournament.
Players include Isabel Scott, Mallory Pierce, Kendyl Nolan, Caitlin Galloway , Serenity Phillippo , Kara Gregory , Naveen Hill, Emma Leach, Caydence Lovell-Ramey, Ryleigh Farley, Bailey Watkins, Grace Bender and coaches include Andric Ingram , Kenlie Ping and Lanee Greenwood.
“The championship game was a tight affair,” said Ingram. “We were tied 2-2 going into the bottom of the third inning.
In the bottom of the 3rd we broke the game open with 10 runs on our way to a 12-2 victory in 5 innings.”