Basketball – Boys:
Benton Central 60, Faith Christian 45
Covington 60, Fountain Central 57
Crawfordsville 88, Riverton Parke 57
Fountain Central 48, South Newton 35
Frontier 54, Seeger 52
Parke Heritage 63, Attica 15
Parke Heritage 62, Tri-West 48
Riverton Parke 51, Seeger 43
Southmont 65, Attica 30
South Vermillion 55, Clay City 46
South Vermillion 66, North Vermillion 28
Postponed or Canceled:
Benton Central at South Newton
Basketball – Girls:
3A SECTIONAL 22 @ TWIN LAKES:
Game 1: Western 48, Peru 30
Game 2: Benton Central 58, Maconaquah 46
Game 3: Twin Lakes 54, Western50
Game 4: Benton Central 60, West Lafayette 54
Game 5 – Championship: Benton Central 66, Twin Lakes 36
Benton Central advances to play Hamilton Heights at the Belmont Regional.
3A SECTIONAL 26 @ Edgewood:
Game 1: Brown County 63, West Vigo 52
Game 2: Brownstown Central 62, Owen Valley 38
Game 3: Edgewood 47, Northview 36
Game 4: Brown County 44, South Vermillion 33
Game 5: Brownstown Central 43, Edgewood 32
Game 6 – Championship: Brownstown Central 59, Brown County 35
South Vermillion ends the season with a 4-17 record.
2A SECTIONAL 38 @ FOUNTAIN CENTRAL
Game 1: Lafayette Central Catholic 64, Rossville 27
Game 2: Seeger 52, Fountain Central 38
Game 3: Clinton Prairie 46, Lafayette Central Catholic 41
Game 4: Seeger vs Sheridan – Seeger withdraws due to Covid-19 exposure
Game 5 – Championship: Clinton Prairie 48, Sheridan 34
Fountain Central ends the season with a 13-7 record.
Seeger ends the season with a 15-2 record.
2A SECTIONAL 44 @ SOUTH PUTNAM
Game 1: Parke Heritage wins as Cloverdale withdraws from the tournament
Game 2: South Putnam 97, Riverton Parke 17
Game 3: North Putnam 63, Parke Heritage 52
Game 4: South Putnam 68, Southmont 54
Game 5 – Championship: South Putnam 67, North Putnam 48
Parke Heritage ends the season with a 12-7 record.
Riverton Parke ends the season with 4-15 record.
1A SECTIONAL 54 @ ATTICA
Game 1: North Vermillion 41, Covington 15
Game 2: Clinton Central 53,Attica 24
Game 3: North Vermillion 56, Faith Christian 52
Game 4 – Championship: Clinton Central 62, North Vermillion 38
Attica ends the season with a 2-17 record.
Covington ends the season with a 4-18 record.
North Vermillion ends the season with a 15-7 record.
The Attica sectional had a first and second all-sectional team as follows:
First: McKenzie Crowder (NV), Ava Martin (NV), Davidson (CC), Argo (Faith), Shoenradt (Faith)
Second: Sadie Swift (A), Cami Pearman (NV), Adams (CC), Robbins (CC), Martin (Faith)
Swimming – Girls:
CRAWFORDSVILLE SECTIONAL
Team scores: 1 – Western Boone 402, 2 – North Montgomery 341, 3 – Southmont 315,
4 – Twin Lakes 280, 5 – Benton Central 171, 6t – Seeger & South Vermillion 144,
7 – Fountain Central 139, 9 – Crawfordsville 136, 10 – Covington 49, 11 – North Vermillion 30,
12 – Attica 27. Parke Heritage – no score – one swimmer
Individual results (1st, BC and WRC):
Diving: 1 – Deck (Cville) 404.05, 5 – Molly Baroff (Seg), 6 – Ashlynn Livengood (Cov),
11 – Kyra Fellows (SV)
50 free: 1 – Bannon (Cville) 24.54, 4 – Avah Watson (Seg), 6 – Amsley Harrell (BC),
10 – Kristen Stacy (BC), 17 – Kristen Stacy (BC), 18 – Libby Peterson (A), 19 – Haley Webb (FC),
21 – Ashlynn Livengood (Cov), 23 – Mattea Smith (SV), 24 – Sarah Shoaf (Att), 25 – Lydia Doyle (BC),
26 – Angela Gonzalez (FC), 27 – Madison Thacker (SV), 28 – Areria Ancil (Seg), 29 – Chloe Lamb (SV),
30 – Erykah Lasley (Cov), 31 – Megan Cain (NV)
100 free: 1 – Campbell (NM) 53.56, 3 – Watson (Seg), 13 – Taylor (SV), 14 – Bea Cobb (BC),
19 – Marylee Muniz (FC), 20 – Rylie Snedeker (BC), 22 – Madeline Hays (Seg),
23 – Chloe Mitton (Seg), 24 – Shoaf (Att), 25 – Smith (SV), 26 – Bernadette Goeppner (Cov),
27 – Shelby Hooper (BC), 28 – Hailey Boardman (SV), 29 – Adison Hawk (FC),
30 – Madison Pence (NV), 31 – Lasley (Cov)
100 fly: 1 – Stieber (WEBO) 1:03.44, 4 – Courtney Albertson (BC), 6 – Haley Webb (FC),
7 – Ella Peterson (A), 12 – Mary Rice (FC), 15 – Amelia Nungester (NV). DQ: Leah Kirkpatrick (Seg)
100 back: 1 – Stieber (WEBO) 1:00.59, 7 – Addyson Lindsey (SV), 8 – Taylor (SV), 10 – Stacy (BC),
11 – L Peterson (Att), 15 – Kirsten Goins (FC), 17 – Emily Bowen (Seg), 19 – Lauryn Kuritz (Cov),
20 – Mitton (Seg), 21 – Emily Keeling (FC), 22 – Hooper (BC), 23 – Thacker (SV), 24 – Hawk (FC),
25 – Bailey Duncan (Cov), 26 – Megan Cain (NV), 27 – Nungester (NV)
100 breast: 1 – Thompson (TL) 1:10.39, 3 – Rice (FC), 6 – Harrell (BC), 7 – Torie Williams (SV),
9 – Maddie Hines (SV), 11 – Mya DeBruicker (BC), 13 – Whitney Wilson (Seg), 15 – Doyle (BC),
16 – Hays (Seg), 18 – Emily Brown (Seg), 19 – Fellows (SV), 21 – Williamson (NV)
200 free: 1 – Stieber (WEBO) 2:02.53, 3 – Bowling (FC), 9 – E Peterson (A),
12 – Berlyn Guminski (Seg), 15 – Cobb (BC), 16 – Goins (FC), 17 – Lindsey (SV), 19 – Snedeker (BC),
20 – Muniz (FC), 21 – Cassie Miller (PH), 23 – Goeppner (Cov), 24 – Ashley Wealing (BC),
25 – Pence (NV), 26 – Boardman (SV), 27 – Kaylee Mackey (SV), 28 – Duncan (Cov)
200 IM: 1 – Stieber (WEBO) 2:13.21, 4 – Annemarie Wilson (BC), 5 – Williams (SV),
11 – Albertson (BC), 12 – Kirkpatrick (Seg), 13 – MaKenzie Mackey (SV), 16 – Wilson (Seg),
18 – Williamson (NV)
500 free: 1 – Scheidler (Smont) 5:34.62, 3 – Bowling (FC), 5 – Jaide Cooper (BC), 7 – A Wilson (BC),
11 – Guminski (Seg), 16 – Macy Smith (Seg), 18 – M Mackey (SV), 19 – Keeling (FC), 20 Miller (PH),
200 FR: 1 – NMHS 1:43.21, 6 – Seg (Guminski, Smith, Kirkpatrick, Watson),
7 – FC (Gonzalez, Rice, Keeling Goins), 8 – SV (M Mackey, Boardman, Thacker, Smith),
9 – Cov (Livengood, Lasley, Kuritz, Goeppner), 10 – NV (Cain, Nungester, Pence, Williamson)
200 MR: 1 – WEBO 1:54.47, 3 – SV (Lindsey, Hines, Williams, Taylor),
4 – BC (Cooper, DeBruicker, Albertson, Harrell), 7 – FC (Goins, Rice, Webb, Bowling),
8 – Seg (Mitton, Hays, Wilson, Smith), 9 – Cov (Duncan, Lasley, Goeppner, Kuritz),
10 – NV (Cain, Pence, Nungester, Williamson)
400 FR: 1 – NMHS 3:51.74, 5 – Seg (Guminski, Smith, Kirkpatrick, Watson),
6 – BC (Cooper, Albertson, Cobb, A Wilson), 8 – FC (Muniz, Webb, Keeling, Bowling),
9 – SV (Taylor, Smith, Lindsey, Williams)
Wrestling – Boys:
FRANKFORT REGIONAL
Team scores: 1 – Carmel 198.5, 2 – Westfield 147, 3 – Zionsville 125, 4 – Hamilton SE 118,
5 – Fishers 72, 6 – Southmont 47, 7 – Frankfort 22, 8 – South Vermillion 20, 9 – Clinton Central 18,
10 – Lebanon, 11t – Covington, Fountain Central & Sheridan 8,
14t – Clinton Prairie, Crawfordsville, North Montgomery, Parke Heritage, Rossville & WEBO 0
Individual Results (1st, BC and WRC) – Top 4 advance to the East Chicago Central Semi-State
106 lbs: 1 – Thompson (Car). Luke Hayes of PH & Wyatt Walters of NV – lost in opening match.
113 lbs: 1 – Ward (Car). Haydon Kindred of SV – lost in opening round.
120 lbs: 1 – Vest (Wfld), 4 – Waylon Frazee (FC). Wyatt English of SV – lost in opening match.
126 lbs: 1 – Anthony (Frank). Emmett Reynolds of Cov – lost in opening match.
132 lbs: 1 – Hooper (Car). Gabriel Clay – lost in opening match.
138 lbs: 1 – Harreld (Zville). Dallas Craft of SV & Gavin Williamson of Cov – lost in opening match.
145 lbs: 1 – Wagner (Zville). Ben Blacketer of PH & Landen Baker of NV – lost in opening match.
152 lbs: 1 – Powell (Car). Willie Frazee of FC & Seth Edington of PH – lost in opening match.
160 lbs: 1 – Major (Car). Jordan Melville of FC – lost in opening match.
170 lbs: 1 – Bates (Zville). Alex Black of Cov – lost in opening match.
182 lbs: 1 – Woodall (Smont). Kaleb Price of PH & Austin Croucher of Cov – lost in opening match.
195 lbs: 1 – Broom (HSE). Kaden Lorey of SV – lost in opening match.
220 lbs: 1 – Joey Shew (SV). Matthew Alexander of FC – lost in opening match.
285 lbs: 1 – Platonov (Wfld), 4 – Nate Sly (Sov). Matt Goepper of SV – lost in opening match.
LOGANSPORT REGIONAL
Team scores: 1 – Harrison 148, 2 – Rensselaer 107.5, 3 – Lafayette Jeff 107, 4 – West Lafayette 93,
5 – West Central 64.5, 6 – McCutcheon 60, 7 – North Newton 37, 8 – Seeger 35,
9 – Faith Christian 34, 10 – Lafayette Central Catholic 24.5, 11 – North White 22,
12 – Twin Lakes 14, 13 – Carroll 13, 14 – Attica 11, 15 – Delphi 10, 16 – Logansport 7,
17 – Winamac – 6, 18t – Benton Central, Frontier, Pioneer, South Newton & Tri-County 0
Individual Results (1st and WRC) – Top 4 advance to the New Castle Semi-State
106 lbs: 1 – Sibucrist (NWhite)
113 lbs: 1 – Fritz (WCent)
120 lbs: 1 – Nathaniel Hennessey (Seg)
126 lbs: 1 – Hughes (Rens). Hayden Galloway of Attica – lost in opening match.
132 lbs: 1 – Webb (Rens)
138 lbs: 1 – Carter (Rens). Holden Deno of BC – lost in opening match.
145 lbs: 1 – Nuest (WCent)
152 lbs: 1 – Hood (Harrison)
160 lbs: 1- Perez-Xochipa (Har)
170 lbs: 1 – Phillips (McCut)
182 lbs: 1 – Buck (Har)
195 lbs: 1 – Barket (WLaf)
220 lbs: 1 – Raub (Laf Jeff), 3 – Clayton Sheets (Att)
285 lbs: 1 – Omonode (WLaf), 3 – Cade Walker (Seg)