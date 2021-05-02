Southeast Fountain School Corporation and the Young at Heart Ministry of the Hillsboro Nazarene Church are partnering to implement a senior mentoring program during the 2021-22 school year, according to information provided.
According to Superintendent Dr. Tania Grimes, Ed.D., the program will provide additional companionship, and academic and emotional support for participating students in Southeast Elementary School and Fountain Central High School.
“Volunteer mentors provide a special bond that can enhance not only students’ self-confidence but also their academic performance and social relationships,” Grimes explained.
Greg McDonald, senior pastor at Hillsboro Nazarene Church, says older adults are ideal mentors.
“Seniors possess a wealth of knowledge, experiences and talents to share, and a compassion to which young people relate and respond,” he said. “I encourage older adults throughout the county to be involved in this program.”
Mentor roles include, but are not limited to, reading buddies, lunch companions and academic helpers. Mentors can also teach crafts, and share other hobbies and experiences.
Mentors will be required to pass a criminal background check and complete an orientation conducted by school personnel. In addition, they will be asked to make a weekly or bi-weekly commitment to the program.
Mentor applications will be available beginning in June. The program’s start date is September.
Questions may be directed to Grimes, (765) 294-2254, or McDonald, (765) 798-2350.