The WRC-leading South Vermillion softball team traveled to Attica and used a four-run first inning to jump out to a lead they would not lose on their way to a 14-0, 5-inning victory over the Red Ramblers.
The visiting Wildcats are 17-1 on the season, are 12-0 in the Wabash River Conference and have scored in double figures in eleven games this season, so the run total the team put up is not surprising.
South Vermillion used three walks, two singles, a double, a sacrifice and an Attica error to score their opening four runs as they batted around in the first inning.
Adyson Goodwin got as far as second base in the bottom half, but could go no further as the Ramblers could not find the key hit that they needed to advance her.
Lanee Greenwood was the starting pitcher for Attica and she started the second inning off well enough, getting the first two batters to hit into easy outs.
However, the third Wildcat she faced sent the ball over the right field fence for a 5-0 score.
With two outs in the bottom of the second, Attica put runners on first and second, but the next batter grounded out to the shortstop to end the threat.
Four more runners crossed the plate for the visitors in the third inning as every ball they hit to the outfield seemed to find a gap between the Rambler defenders and resulted in a single and two doubles that, along with a walk and an infield hit, gave the Wildcats those four runs.
In their half of the inning, the Ramblers, for the third time in three innings, got a runner as far as second base only to see her end the inning in the same place as the ensuing batter was an out.
The Wildcats added a run in the fourth on a home run, while Attica got a double from Greenwood to lead off the bottom half, but the next three batters struck out to make the score 10-0.
When South Vermillion started the fifth with a triple, a double and an infield single, Attica head coach Dean Branstetter decided to change pitchers and give Hannah Shackelford a chance to step into the circle and she closed out the inning with the score 14-0.
The bottom of the fifth saw Attica try to get a batter to second for the fifth straight inning, but when Emma Blankenship got to first, she was erased on a fielder’s choice that was followed by two more outs to end the game on the 10-run rule.
After the contest, Branstetter had no complaints about the performance of his team, saying that they simple faced a stronger team from a larger school whose depth and experience made it hard for his team to compete.
Looking at their season record, it is obvious that the Ramblers are inexperienced as they have had some big wins (e.g., 21-4 over North Montgomery) and some tough losses like the game against the Wildcats.
Branstetter said his team is improving, but that it is hard to see it when the squad is playing teams from schools so much larger than Attica.