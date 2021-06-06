Six women will compete for the title of Miss Warren County Fair.
Contestant #1 is Eden Hess. Eden is the 18-year-old daughter of Stevn Hess.
She is a recent graduate of Seeger High School and is excited to be heading to the University of Wyoming this fall where she will be a nursing major. Eden’s goal is to become a Life-Line flight nurse.
During high school, Eden was honored as an Academic All-Star & All-Conference athlete, an active member of Students That Are Respectfully Serving, FFA and the National Honors Society. Eden serves as a first responder and volunteer firefighter for the Pine Village Fire Department.
Eden loves being outside and is looking forward to camping, fishing, and relaxing with her family and friends this summer.
Contestant #2 is Gwyn Stephen. She is the 18-year-old daughter of Travis Stephen and Shannon Stephen.
Gwyn is excited to have been accepted into the Indiana State University School of Communications & Broadcasting where she will be pursing her degree in hopes of becoming a news reporter.
Gwyn just graduated from Seeger High School where she was voted the captain of the varsity tennis team and was accepted into the Study Abroad Program with aspirations of traveling to France.
Gwyn was active in Students That Are Respectively Serving, Pep Club, and served as the girls varsity basketball manager.
Gwyn enjoys playing tennis, spending time with family, friend and her two donkeys, along with her dog, Murphy, in her spare time.
Contestant #3 is Kaylee Kerr. She is the 19 yr. old daughter of Greg and Jaime Kerr.
She is a 2020 Seeger graduate and just finished her first year at St. Elizabeth School of Nursing. With a focus on pediatrics, Kaylee hopes to one day work at Riley Hospital for Children.
Kaylee was a 10 yr. 4-H member, an All-Conference varsity athlete throughout high school, a member of the National Honor Society and served as her class Vice President.
Kaylee has obtained her CNA license and is currently working at Autumn Trace Senior Community.
Every summer Kaylee looks forward to being with friends and family, along with her puppy, Clyde, at the Sugar Mill Campgrounds.
Contestant #4 is Kylie McFatridge. She is the 21 yr. old daughter of Robert and Kristie McFatridge.
Kylie just completed her sophomore year at Purdue University with Dean’s List honors and become a member of the Sigma Alpha Lambda Leadership & Honors organization. Kylie is majoring in Hospitality & Tourism Management with aspirations of a career in Event Planning & Coordinating.
Kylie completed 10 years in 4-H & Jr. Leaders, is active in the Purdue Block & Bridle Club and is a longtime member & acting treasurer of the Indiana Jr. Hereford Association.
Kylie looks forward to showing livestock around the state this summer with her family and friends, as well as working weddings and events at the Purdue Union Club Hotel.
Contestant #5 is Hannah Shideler. She is the 18-year-old daughter of Eric Shideler and Keli Richardson.
Hannah is excited to attend Indiana University in Bloomington this fall where she will major in Biochemistry with a Pre-Med focus. Hannah plans on pursuing a career in Forensic Pathology.
While in high school, Hannah was a member of the National Honors Society, active in the Pep Club, involved in Student Government, was a varsity sports manager and served on the STARS Leadership Committee.
Hannah is active in 4-H, Jr. Leaders, served as the 2020 Parkinson’s Awareness Miss Ambassador.
During her free time, Hannah enjoys reading and creating art, along with spending time with family and friends.
Contestant #6 is Hanah Wolf. Hanah is the 18 year old daughter of Brad and Marcie Wolf.
Hanah recently graduated Summe Cum Laude from Seeger High School and is looking forward to attending Indiana University in the fall to pursue a degree that will allow her to utilize her love of math.
During high school, Hanah served as the FFA President, was recognized as a WRC All-Academic Student, serves on the Warren County Youth Council, and was the recipient of the Rising Star of Indiana Award.
Hanah is completing her 10 year in 4-H this summer, enjoys all kinds of crafting and continues to work to raise awareness for Parkinson’s Disease within the community.