Seeger wins WRC Wrestling Crown
By Greg Flint
After six straight years of Attica dominating the Wabash River Conference wrestling championship, Seeger snapped the Rambler string, taking six of fourteen individual titles on the way to a 266-188 win over second place Parke Heritage.
After graduating several key seniors from last year’s squad, Attica was considered to be unlikely to win a seventh title and that chance took a further hit as two of their #1 seeds were ruled out by Covid-19 protocols according to the school.
The Ramblers ended up with a score of 83, trailing South Vermillion’s 186, Covington’s 145, Fountain Central’s 119 and North Vermillion’s 103 points.
Seeger came close to winning the title last year, trailing Attica 229.5-220 with just one champion, causing head coach Scott Moore to say “We were competitive but we couldn’t get the wins in the finals that we needed.”
This year, Moore said, “We have a good group of seniors who pushed the younger guys to get better this year. After being so close last year, winning this was our goal this year. We had guys work hard to improve and you see it today.”
He pointed out that 13 of his 14 wrestlers (a full slate) made the top four with eight in the final and six champions, noting, “and our numbers are growing, so we’ve got guys on our team that we don’t have a place for right now, but who will in the future.”
Seeger took command in the lower weights, winning at 106, 113, 120 to go along with victories at 182, 195 and 285.
Parke Heritage and Covington were strong in the middle weights with the Wolves winning at 145, 152 and 160 with the Trojans capturing 126, 138 and 170.
South Vermillion won the remaining two weight classes at 132 and 220.
Covington head coach had a mixed reaction to the results for his team saying, “Overall it was a pretty good day – three championship was great – but we didn’t do as well at other places as we’d hoped we would do.”
Fountain Central had four wrestlers reach the final while North Vermillion had two second-place finishers with Attica getting one.
In terms of
Team scores: 1 – Seeger 266, 2 – Parke Heritage 188, 3 – South Vermillion 186, 4 – Covington 145,
5 – Fountain Central 119, 6 – North Vermillion 103, 7 – Attica 83.
Individual results:
106: 1 – Conner Heidenreich (S), 2 – Junior Arizmendi (A), 3 – Wyatt Walters (NV), 4 – Luke Hayes (PH)
113: 1 – Koree Mitton (S), 2 – Haydon Kindred (SV), 3 – Mitzy Arizmendi (A)
120: 1 – Nate Hennessey (S), 2 – Waylon Frazee (FC), 3 – Gage Pearman (C), 4 – Brogan Decker (SV),
5 – Logan McClimans (A)
126: 1 – Emmett Reynolds (C), 2 – Holden Southard (SV), 3 – Landon Walker (S), 4 – Devan Brown (PH)
132: 1 – Gabe Clay (SV), 2 – Juan Stultz (S), 3 – Jason Mathews (FC), 4 – Robert Tucker (C),
5 – Gavin Brown (PH)
138: 1 – Gavin Williamson (C), 2 – Michael Strawhorn (FC), 3 – Dallas Craft (SV), 4 – Hunter Calvert (S),
5t – Koby Black (A) & Owen Rolison (PH) – 5th place not wrestled
145: 1 – Ben Blacketer (PH), 2 – Landon Baker (NV), 3 – Bo Rice (A), 4 – Koltin Kabbany (SV),
5 – Dylan Zak (S)
152: 1 – Seth Edington (PH), 2 – Willie Frazee (FC), 3 – Gage Carmona (S)
160: 1 – Brandon Casey (PH), 2 – Peyton Martin (S), 3 – Anthony Tucker (NV), 4 – Jordan Melvin (FC),
5 – Levin Marcinko (C)
170: 1 – Alex Black (C), 2 – Roger Crowder (PH), 3 – Brock Rudolph (S), 4 – Aiden Hinchee (NV)
182: 1 – Kevin Romero (S), 2 – Joshua Latoz (NV), 3 – Kayleb Price (PH), 4 – Bishop Mellinger (SV),
5 – Kaedeyn Lawson (C)
195: 1 – Jovan Robinson (S), 2 – Kaiden Lorey (SV), 3 – Jacob Ramsay (PH), 4 – Steven Remoro (FC),
5 – Conor Winn (C)
220: 1 – Joey Shew (SV), 2 – Matthew Alexander (FC), 3 – Clayton Sheets (A), 4 – James Wolber (S),
5t – Keigun David (NV) & Ty Smaltz (C) – 5th place not wrestled
285: 1 – Cade Walker (S), 2 – Nate Sly (C), 3 – Matt Goeppner (SV), 4 – CD Engle (PH), 5 – Brad Sisk (A)