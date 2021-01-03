Seeger reached the Bi-County Holiday Tournament championship game on a bye as four-time defending titlist Covington was sidelined by Covid-19 and could not play the Patriots in the preliminary round.
Fountain Central got into the title game by defeating Attica 52-28 in a game hosted by the Red Ramblers.
With the Trojans not playing, that meant that Attica won the consolation title on a bye, but the championship game between the Mustangs and the Patriots came down to the wire in one of the more entertaining games of the season.
Fountain Central jumped out to a 5-0 lead on a pair of free throws and a three-pointer before Owen Snedeker hit a runner to put Seeger on the scoreboard at the 6:39 mark of the first quarter.
As they have all season, the Mustangs looked to play up tempo ball – “as fast as we can” according to head coach Phil Shabi – and they used their speed and quickness to find open looks and easy buckets.
A jumper by Carson Eberly and a trey from Mason Larkin wrapped around a driving lay-up by Jorden Gates of Seeger put Fountain Central up 10-4 and they would go on to take an 18-8 lead by the end of the period.
The Patriots got the first point of second quarter on a free throw by Snedeker, but then the Mustangs went on an 8-0 run with treys from Andrew Shabi and Will Harmon along with another Harmon bucket to open a 17-point lead at 26-9.
Snedeker then trigged a comeback for Seeger thanks to a free throw and three baskets while Kolton Pearson added a bucket and Rayce Carr a free throw that put the Patriots on an 11-2 run including the final 8 points in the period to trail by only eight, 28-20, going into the halftime break.
It was late in that second period that Seeger figured out what they had to do to win the game.
“We had to slow down,” John Collins, the Patriot head coach said. “They had us playing too fast. Once we slowed down and played our game, we got back into it.”
Seeger opened the third quarter with a 9-0 run with seven points coming from Snedeker and two from Drew Holland to take a 29-28 lead.
Carter Merryman made a lay-up for Fountain Central that ended a five-and-a-half-minute scoring drought and put the Mustangs momentarily back in the lead at 30-29.
Gates made one of two free throws for the Patriots to tie the game before Harmon hit the last basket of the period to put Fountain Central ahead 32-30 going into the final eight minutes of the contest.
Pearson made two free throws to open the fourth quarter and tie the game, but Harmon made a trey for a 35-32 lead with just a minute gone.
The teams traded baskets for the next three minutes before Snedeker and Pearson scored eight straight points to put the Patriots up 42-37 with 2:30 left in the game.
Imanol Barradas hit a free throw for Fountain Central to stop the run and Harmon made two that pulled the Mustangs closer at 42-40 with 1:24 left, but Gates made a basket and later a free throw for Seeger for a 45-40 score with just 31 seconds left.
A free throw by Cody Linville of the Mustangs followed by a trey from Harmon cut the Fountain Central deficit to one at 45-44 with seven seconds remaining.
Seeger then missed the front end of a one-and-one but got the rebound with Snedeker being fouled with 3.4 seconds left.
He hit both free throws for a 47-44 score, but there was still time for Fountain Central to make a trey to force overtime.
Seeger elected to foul before the shot went up and, with 1.2 seconds left, the Mustangs got to inbound the ball and try again, but the ensuing three-point shot came up short and the Patriots earned their first Bi-County title in five years with the 47-44 win.
Collins said that once his team slowed down that Fountain Central began to miss and “we began to hit” with credit for the Mustang misses being the switch from man to zone defense by his team.
He said he prefers to play a man defense, but that he had to change defenses because “We were getting killed” playing man.
Fountain Central coach Phil Shabi said the difference in the game was the late second quarter run by the Patriots that seemed to give them confidence.
“They took better care of the ball, rebounded better and got to most of the 50-50 balls,” he explained. “And once they changed to a zone, we had to grind it out and that’s not our game.”