The Seeger cross country team won the girls’ and boys’ titles at the Benton Central Sectional and the squad also had the winning runner in both races.
The Patriot girls easily defeated second place Benton Central – who were without their top runner – 19 points to 62 including the top three finishers in the race in Jennifer Romero, Libby Smith and Hadessah Austin.
The Bison were led by sophomore Liza Cooley and juniors Courtney Tolen and Natalie Williams who finished fifth, eighth and ninth, respectively.
In the boys’ race, Seeger edged out Frontier 51 to 56 to claim the title, having three of the top four finishers in Kolton Pearson – 1st, Ethan Hernandez – 3rd and Thomas Odle – 4th.
It was the second sectional title for Pearson, a senior, in two years after a fourth-place finish in his sophomore season.
According to Seeger head coach Miles Stucky, no previous Patriot cross country team had won both sectional titles in one year.
“We thought from the times coming in that we should win both [titles],” he said, “but the Frontier boys ran better than we expected and made it close.”
Looking ahead to the Lafayette Harrison Regional next weekend, Stucky said, “I think we match up with some of the top teams there. We think we’ll advance because we’re healthy right now. We’d had some injuries, but everyone ran fine today.”
Fountain Central came in fifth in the boys’ title chase, led by a seventh-place finish by senior Carson Pietrzak.
The number of runners in the year’s sectional was down from some of the totals in recent years and participants from several area schools took advantage to advance to the regional as individuals.
Attica saw freshman Elizabeth Shelton and sophomore Brianna Shelton finish fourth and eighth out of the ten individual runners who will advance while junior Burke Tuggle was fifth of the ten who advanced on their own.
Benton Central had four of their runners move on, as the team came up one place short of advancing as a squad, finishing sixth behind Fountain Central 98-123.
Going to the regional for the Bison were Harrison Wealing, Cy Barce, Owen Kottkamp and Nolan Deckard.
Covington had all three of their runners advance as junior Bailey Duncan finished eleventh (first of the top ten individual finishers) in the girls’ race while senior Blake Bova and junior Mason Duprey came in fourth and sixth in the top ten not on an advancing team.
Fountain Central had all three of their girls advance as seniors Tyler Bowling and Kenna Bible were third and fifth of the top ten individuals and junior Courtney Sims was sixth in that group.
North Vermillion saw one of their runners move on as freshman Layla Strubberg was the final runner not affiliated with an advancing team to earn the right to run in the regional.
Boys team scores (top 5 advance): 1 – Seeger 51, 2 – Frontier 56, 3 – Twin Lakes 89,
4 – North White 92, 5 – Fountain Central 98, 6 – Benton Central 123, 7 – Tri-County 168,
8 – Attica 204. No team scores: Covington, North Montgomery & North Vermillion
Individual results (BC & WRC only): 1 – Kolton Pearson (S) 17:44.40, 3 – Ethan Hernandez (S),
4 – Thomas Odle (S), 7 – Carson Pietrzak (12), 9 – Harrison Wealing (BC), 16 – Ethan Guminski (S),
18 – Blake Bova (C), 20 – Hayden Kler (FC), 22 – Burke Tuggle (A), 23 – Dan Adams (FC),
24 – Mason Duprey (C), 26 – Cy Barce (BC), 27 – Owen Kottkamp (BC), 29 – Nathan Solomon (FC),
30 – Justin Butts (FC), 31 – Nathan Hennessey (S), 36 – Nolan Deckard (BC), 38 – Colten Adams (BC),
41 – Ethan Medley (FC), 42 – Cody Waling (S), 46 – Cole Pattengale (A), 47 – Landon Wesch (NV),
50 – Sam Hiller (A), 51 – Elliott Rosswurm (A), 52 – Moses Ray (A), 53 – Andrew Kunkle (NV),
54 – Matt York (FC), 57 – Jonevin Laswell (S), 59 – Anderson Robb (BC)
Girls team scores (top 5 advance): 1 – Seeger 19, 2 – Benton Central 62, 3 – Twin Lakes 65,
4 – Frontier 82, 5 – Tri-County 128.
No team scores: Attica, Covington, Fountain Central, North Montgomery, North Vermillion,
North White
Individual results (BC & WRC only): 1 – Jennifer Romano (S) 19:18.70, 2 – Libby Smith (S),
3 – Hadessah Austin (S), 5 – Liza Cooley (BC), 6 – Nataleigh Yarbrough (S), 7 – Allison High (S),
8 – Courtney Tolen (BC), 9 – Natalie Williams (FC), 11 – Bailey Duncan (C), 13 – Avah Watson (S),
19 – Olivia Minier (BC), 21 – Tyler Bowling (FC), 23 – Leah Kirkpatrick (S), 24 – Elizabeth Shelton (A),
26 – Kenna Bible (FC), 28 – Courtney Sims (FC), 29 – Tabitha Martin (BC), 34 – Sabrina Yuill (BC),
38 – Brianna Shelton (A), 39 – Braelynn Bolin (BC), 40 – Layla Strubberg (NV), 44 – Ettie Myers (NV),
45 – Rachel Hazelwood (NV), 48 – Sarah Shoaf (A), 49 – Morgan Burchett.