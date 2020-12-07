On Dec. 5 Pine Village Committee for Community Enhancement members were assisted by community residents and Seeger students decorating the Christmas trees and old trucks in the downtown area, according to information from the group.
Seeger students Maddie Hays, Emma Hays and Libby Smith decorated the Pergola in the new greenspace. Others decorated the four Christmas trees donated by Dreamland Trees near Williamsport and set up the Christmas Village in the window of the Old Town Hall.
Also participating in the tree and downtown decorating were Jean Eberly, Rita Stringer, Cenia Snedeker, Melinda Bradbury, Barbara Richardson, Dave Richardson, Paula Max and Bill Max.