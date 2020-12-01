Travis Beckett, a senior at Seeger Memorial High School became an Eagle Scout this fall, according to a news release.
Beckett has been a part of Troop 344 of West Lebanon for seven years. John Perry and Jerry High are the scoutmasters of Troop 344.
Travis says that the main thing he will take from scouting will be the characteristics of a successful, kind person. Travis decided to do his Eagle Scout project at the Williamsport Falls. The falls overlook had a lot of graffiti and carvings on it. Travis added wood filler to all of the carvings, sanding down the structure and repainted it.
As a second part of the project, Travis built three wooden benches and cemented them into the ground at three points along the new trail system at the falls. Travis said, “ It has been a long and difficult process, but I think that it is worth it in the end because I have learned countless leadership skills that will certainly benefit me later in life.”