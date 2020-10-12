On Thursday, October 8, 2020, Seeger Memorial High School Chapter of the National Honor Society (NHS) inducted seven new members. The event was held at Seeger’s Fine Arts Center and was hosted by the current NHS members.
This year’s officers include: Kendal Knosp, president; Libby Smith, vice president; Hannah Shideler, secretary; Berlyn Guminski, treasurer; Logan McFatridge and Karis Sosnowski, co-reporters.
Membership in NHS is reserved for any senior, junior, or second-semester sophomore who is found to regularly demonstrate the four qualities of Scholarship (by obtaining a GPA of 3.3 or higher) Leadership, Character, and Service. National Honor Society membership is one of the highest honors that can be conferred upon students at Seeger.
The inductees for the 2020 Fall Semester included, seniors: Alex Childers, son of Fred and Julie Clark and Mike and Tiffany Childers; Shaylen Gregory, daughter of Leonard Gregory and Robyn Furr; juniors: Hadden Eller, son of Lee Eller and Ashley Eller; Andrew Holland, son of Michael and Maribeth Holland; Zoe Martin, daughter of Harley Martin and Rachel Martin; Katlyn Ray, daughter of Brandon Ray and Kathy Ray; and Natalie Warrick, daughter of Ron and Susan Warrick. On behalf of the faculty at Seeger High School, we congratulate our new NHS members!