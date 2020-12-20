WARREN COUNTY — The Seeger Memorial Jr. Sr. High School is one of five high schools in Indiana named in the final cohort of schools in the Rural Early College Network (RECN) administered by the University of Indianapolis Center of Excellence in Leadership of Learning (CELL).
The Rural Early College Network helps students earn college credit while they complete their high school education. Seeger Memorial Jr. Sr. High School will receive $120,000 over three years as it works with the University of Indianapolis Center for Excellence in Leadership of Learning (CELL) and a mentor high school.
CELL established the Rural Early College Network through a $7.9 million grant from the federal Education Innovation and Research program administered by the U.S. Department of Education’s Office of Elementary and Secondary Education. RECN helps rural Indiana schools more quickly implement the Early College high school model. Early College targets underserved students and allows them to earn both high school diplomas and up to two years of credits toward bachelors or associate degrees through rigorous dual credit classes supported by wrap-around services.
“We are excited to welcome these high schools to the Rural Early College Network (RECN) project. Funding and support provided to these schools will help to develop Early College programming for underserved students, allowing them to earn a high school diploma with up to two years of college credits. Our team is excited to work with the educators at these five schools to support innovative opportunities for Hoosier students,” said Carey Dahncke, CELL executive director.
Recipient schools may use the funds for teacher credentialing for dual credit instruction, professional development, travel to RECN meetings and conferences, and other items that each school specifically needs to support the students and staff. Schools also receive professional development on work-based learning and career readiness activities for students.
