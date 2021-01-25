The 2021 Winter Homecoming King and Queen at Seeger Memorial Jr./Sr. High School will be crowned during the school day Jan. 29, according to information from the school.
The and the Seeger Student Government Association are wishing the Seeger Patriots good luck as they face Benton Central for the evening game.
The court includes Owen Smith (Freshman class representative), Jameson Sprague (Senior King candidate), Jesse Wolber (Senior King candidate), Nate Reynolds (Junior class representative), Kerigan Hicks (Junior class representative), Kolton Pearson (Senior King candidate), Nathan Smith (Senior King candidate), and Ethan Hernandez (Sophomore class representative), Joey Salts (Freshman class representative), Eden Hess (Senior Queen candidate), Isabelle Puterbaugh (Senior Queen candidate), Allison High (Senior Queen candidate), Gwynith Stephen (Senior Queen candidate), and Nataleigh Yarborough (Junior class representative).