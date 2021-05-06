Seeger High School announces its awards and scholarships on April 28, according to information from the school.

Those students include:

Valedictorian Award - Libby Smith

Salutatorian Award - Elijah Greene

Latin Honors - Summa Cum Laude - Elijah Greene, Kendal Knosp, Libby Smith, Hanah Wolf

Magna Cum Laude - Zoey Bamonti, Avery Cole, Logan McFatridge, Colin Reitz

Cum Laude - Sadie Atwood, Abigail Barger, Eden Hess, Allison HIgh, Emma Nelson,

Thomas Odle, Grace Pearson, Hannah Shideler, Bailie Simonton,

Karis Sosnowski, Jameson Sprague, Michael Stephen, Jack Weston,

Gage Zenor

Indiana Academic All-Star Nominee - Elijah Greene

National Merit --- College Board National Rural & Small Town Recognition Program - Elijah

Greene

Senior Enlisted in Military - Selah Humphrey - Army, David Rusk - Marines, Jovan Robinson -

Navy

Roy E. Davidson Science Award - Elijah Greene, Libby Smith

Warren County Education Association Scholarship - Jeniece Hall

C.Henry Baum U.S. History Award - Hannah Shideler

Top 4 year Social Studies Student - Kendal Knosp

Top 4 year Math Student - Elijah Greene, Libby Smith

Top 4 year English Award -Gage Zenor

J.K. Rowling Award - Shaylen Gregory

James Hamilton Library Award - Courtney Wall

STARS Service Leadership Award - Libby Smith, Karis Sosnowski

WRC All-Academic - Abigail Barger, Alex Childers, Avery Cole, Elijah Greene, Eden Hess, Allison High, Kendal Knosp, Logan McFatridge, Morgan Moller, Thomas Odle, Colin Reitz, Hannah Shideler, Jesse Smith, Libby Smith, Karis Sosnowski, Jameson Sprague, Michael Stephen, Jack Weston, Hanah Wolf, Gage Zenor

M.E. Beckett - Allison High, Nathaniel Hennessey

Athletic Boosters Scholarship - Avery Cole, Elijah Greene, Nathaniel Hennessey, Allison High

Faculty Choice Art Award - Zoey Bamonti

John Philip Sousa Award -Travis Beckett

National Choral Award - Sadie Atwood

Thespian Award - Sadie Atwood, Gage Baldwin

Music Boosters Scholarship - Zoe Latoz

Warren Central PTO Scholarship -Travis Beckett

Williamsport Elementary Student Council Scholarship - Shaylen Gregory, Kevin Key

Psi Iota Xi Awards -

Senior Art Award - Abigail Barger

Senior Band Award - Jeniece Hall

Senior Choir Award - Kevin Key

Senior LiteraryAward - Elijah Greene

Psi Iota Xi Scholarship - Zoe Latoz

Next Generation Hoosier Educators Scholarship - Travis Beckett

Tri Kappa Awards -

Top Senior Awards - Valedictorian - Libby Smith

Salutatorian - Elijah Greene

Helen Gillespie Art Award - Katherine Martin

Tri Kappa Helping Hand Scholarship - Travis Beckett

40/8 Nursing Scholarship - Emma Nelson

John Samuel Harman Scholarship - Logan McFatridge, Jesse Smith, Gage Zenor

Master Gardeners Scholarship - Gage Zenor, Grace Pearson

Warren County Extension Homemakers Scholarship - Logan McFatridge

Warren Co. 4-H Council Scholarship - Grace Pearson

Patterson Country Acres LLC - Logan McFatridge

Triple A Farm Bureau Senior Award - Elijah Greene, Hannah Shideler

Delta Welding Outstanding Individual Award - Jameson Sprague

Ceres Solutions Scholarship - Grace Pearson

Lee Whitehall Scholarship - Shaylen Gregory, Jeniece Hall, Logan McFatridge, Emma Nelson

Indiana College Core - Zoey Bamonti, Travis Beckett, Jeniece Hall, Kendal Knosp, Libby Smith,

Hanah Wolf

Sentry Roofing Scholarship - Emma Nelson, Jameson Sprague

Smith Scholarship - Avery Cole, Logan McFatridge, Gage Zenor

Warren County Community Foundation Scholarships

Attica/Williamsport Rotary Progress Award - Abigail Barger, Brock Rudolph

Seeger High School FFA Scholarship -Logan McFatridge

Pine Village Elementary Scholarship - Rhylee Garcia, Jesse Smith

Park and Anna Jean Hunter Scholarship - Elijah Greene

Tyler Potts Memorial Scholarship - Nathaniel Hennessey and Jameson Sprague

Billings Family Legacy Scholarship for Agriculture or Vet. Medicine - Grace Pearson

Charlie Coffman Memorial Scholarship - Gage Zenor

Lawrence & Velma Dill Endowed Scholarship - Elijah Greene

Helen Max Fry Scholarship - Zoe Latoz

Suzie Glaze Scholarship - Emma Nelson

Phillip and Carolyn White Seeger High School Scholarship - Jameson Sprague

Original Warren County Ambulance Scholarship - Avery Cole, Emma Nelson, Hanah Wolf

Louis & Tunie Lewis Scholarship -Jameson Sprague

Ralph E. McKinney Nursing Scholarship - Eden Hess

Kenneth and Mary Ann Evans FFA AGriculture Scholarship - Morgan Moller

Frank and Wini Clark Scholarship - Travis Beckett

Gilbert Bailiff Scholarship -Jorden Gates

Raymond E. & Helen Ricketts Scholarship - Travis Beckett, Karis Sosnowski

Ronald and Martha Crow Pugh Scholarship - Shaylen Gregory, Allison High, Kendal Knosp

Hubbert J. and Wilma Shackleton Scholarship - Sadie Geisert

Lilly Scholarship - Libby Smith

Steinbaugh Scholarship - Sadie Atwood, Gage Baldwin, Travis Beckett

Seeger Scholarship - Zoe Bamonti, Noah Beavers, Drayven Bishir, Laylah Burke, Alex Childers,

Avery Cole, Zach Copsy, Rhylee Garcia, Jordan Gates, Jarred Gates, Sadie

Geisert, Elijah Greene, Shaylen Gregory, Jeniece Hall, Nathaniel Hennessey,

Eden Hess, Allison High, Maddison Howard, Kevin Key, Kendal Knosp, Zoe

Latoz, Evan Lewellen, Dalton Liesman, Nolan Lloyd, Katherine Martin, Logan

McFatridge, Adisyn McLain, Morgan Moller, Emma Nelson, Thomas Odle,

Grace Pearson, Kolten Pearson, Justin Peer, Isabelle Puterbaugh, Colin

Reitz, Brock Rudolph, David Rusk, Liam Samuels, Hannah Shideler, Jesse

Smith, Nathan Smith, Libby Smith, Dalton Snoeberger, Karis Sosnowski,

Jameson Sprague, Gwynith Stephen, Jack Weston, Noah White, Breanne

Wilson, Kaden Wilson, Jesse Wolber, Hanah Wolf, Gage Zenor

