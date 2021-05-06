Seeger High School announces its awards and scholarships on April 28, according to information from the school.
Those students include:
Valedictorian Award - Libby Smith
Salutatorian Award - Elijah Greene
Latin Honors - Summa Cum Laude - Elijah Greene, Kendal Knosp, Libby Smith, Hanah Wolf
Magna Cum Laude - Zoey Bamonti, Avery Cole, Logan McFatridge, Colin Reitz
Cum Laude - Sadie Atwood, Abigail Barger, Eden Hess, Allison HIgh, Emma Nelson,
Thomas Odle, Grace Pearson, Hannah Shideler, Bailie Simonton,
Karis Sosnowski, Jameson Sprague, Michael Stephen, Jack Weston,
Gage Zenor
Indiana Academic All-Star Nominee - Elijah Greene
National Merit --- College Board National Rural & Small Town Recognition Program - Elijah
Greene
Senior Enlisted in Military - Selah Humphrey - Army, David Rusk - Marines, Jovan Robinson -
Navy
Roy E. Davidson Science Award - Elijah Greene, Libby Smith
Warren County Education Association Scholarship - Jeniece Hall
C.Henry Baum U.S. History Award - Hannah Shideler
Top 4 year Social Studies Student - Kendal Knosp
Top 4 year Math Student - Elijah Greene, Libby Smith
Top 4 year English Award -Gage Zenor
J.K. Rowling Award - Shaylen Gregory
James Hamilton Library Award - Courtney Wall
STARS Service Leadership Award - Libby Smith, Karis Sosnowski
WRC All-Academic - Abigail Barger, Alex Childers, Avery Cole, Elijah Greene, Eden Hess, Allison High, Kendal Knosp, Logan McFatridge, Morgan Moller, Thomas Odle, Colin Reitz, Hannah Shideler, Jesse Smith, Libby Smith, Karis Sosnowski, Jameson Sprague, Michael Stephen, Jack Weston, Hanah Wolf, Gage Zenor
M.E. Beckett - Allison High, Nathaniel Hennessey
Athletic Boosters Scholarship - Avery Cole, Elijah Greene, Nathaniel Hennessey, Allison High
Faculty Choice Art Award - Zoey Bamonti
John Philip Sousa Award -Travis Beckett
National Choral Award - Sadie Atwood
Thespian Award - Sadie Atwood, Gage Baldwin
Music Boosters Scholarship - Zoe Latoz
Warren Central PTO Scholarship -Travis Beckett
Williamsport Elementary Student Council Scholarship - Shaylen Gregory, Kevin Key
Psi Iota Xi Awards -
Senior Art Award - Abigail Barger
Senior Band Award - Jeniece Hall
Senior Choir Award - Kevin Key
Senior LiteraryAward - Elijah Greene
Psi Iota Xi Scholarship - Zoe Latoz
Next Generation Hoosier Educators Scholarship - Travis Beckett
Tri Kappa Awards -
Top Senior Awards - Valedictorian - Libby Smith
Salutatorian - Elijah Greene
Helen Gillespie Art Award - Katherine Martin
Tri Kappa Helping Hand Scholarship - Travis Beckett
40/8 Nursing Scholarship - Emma Nelson
John Samuel Harman Scholarship - Logan McFatridge, Jesse Smith, Gage Zenor
Master Gardeners Scholarship - Gage Zenor, Grace Pearson
Warren County Extension Homemakers Scholarship - Logan McFatridge
Warren Co. 4-H Council Scholarship - Grace Pearson
Patterson Country Acres LLC - Logan McFatridge
Triple A Farm Bureau Senior Award - Elijah Greene, Hannah Shideler
Delta Welding Outstanding Individual Award - Jameson Sprague
Ceres Solutions Scholarship - Grace Pearson
Lee Whitehall Scholarship - Shaylen Gregory, Jeniece Hall, Logan McFatridge, Emma Nelson
Indiana College Core - Zoey Bamonti, Travis Beckett, Jeniece Hall, Kendal Knosp, Libby Smith,
Hanah Wolf
Sentry Roofing Scholarship - Emma Nelson, Jameson Sprague
Smith Scholarship - Avery Cole, Logan McFatridge, Gage Zenor
Warren County Community Foundation Scholarships
Attica/Williamsport Rotary Progress Award - Abigail Barger, Brock Rudolph
Seeger High School FFA Scholarship -Logan McFatridge
Pine Village Elementary Scholarship - Rhylee Garcia, Jesse Smith
Park and Anna Jean Hunter Scholarship - Elijah Greene
Tyler Potts Memorial Scholarship - Nathaniel Hennessey and Jameson Sprague
Billings Family Legacy Scholarship for Agriculture or Vet. Medicine - Grace Pearson
Charlie Coffman Memorial Scholarship - Gage Zenor
Lawrence & Velma Dill Endowed Scholarship - Elijah Greene
Helen Max Fry Scholarship - Zoe Latoz
Suzie Glaze Scholarship - Emma Nelson
Phillip and Carolyn White Seeger High School Scholarship - Jameson Sprague
Original Warren County Ambulance Scholarship - Avery Cole, Emma Nelson, Hanah Wolf
Louis & Tunie Lewis Scholarship -Jameson Sprague
Ralph E. McKinney Nursing Scholarship - Eden Hess
Kenneth and Mary Ann Evans FFA AGriculture Scholarship - Morgan Moller
Frank and Wini Clark Scholarship - Travis Beckett
Gilbert Bailiff Scholarship -Jorden Gates
Raymond E. & Helen Ricketts Scholarship - Travis Beckett, Karis Sosnowski
Ronald and Martha Crow Pugh Scholarship - Shaylen Gregory, Allison High, Kendal Knosp
Hubbert J. and Wilma Shackleton Scholarship - Sadie Geisert
Lilly Scholarship - Libby Smith
Steinbaugh Scholarship - Sadie Atwood, Gage Baldwin, Travis Beckett
Seeger Scholarship - Zoe Bamonti, Noah Beavers, Drayven Bishir, Laylah Burke, Alex Childers,
Avery Cole, Zach Copsy, Rhylee Garcia, Jordan Gates, Jarred Gates, Sadie
Geisert, Elijah Greene, Shaylen Gregory, Jeniece Hall, Nathaniel Hennessey,
Eden Hess, Allison High, Maddison Howard, Kevin Key, Kendal Knosp, Zoe
Latoz, Evan Lewellen, Dalton Liesman, Nolan Lloyd, Katherine Martin, Logan
McFatridge, Adisyn McLain, Morgan Moller, Emma Nelson, Thomas Odle,
Grace Pearson, Kolten Pearson, Justin Peer, Isabelle Puterbaugh, Colin
Reitz, Brock Rudolph, David Rusk, Liam Samuels, Hannah Shideler, Jesse
Smith, Nathan Smith, Libby Smith, Dalton Snoeberger, Karis Sosnowski,
Jameson Sprague, Gwynith Stephen, Jack Weston, Noah White, Breanne
Wilson, Kaden Wilson, Jesse Wolber, Hanah Wolf, Gage Zenor