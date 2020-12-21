Seeger hosted South Vermillion and came away with a 58-29 win that put the hosts atop the Wabash River Conference with a 5-0 record in conference play.
In this unusual season, the Patriots’ five WRC wins match the total conference games played by their three closest competitors with Parke Heritage and South Vermillion both falling to the Patriots this past week for 1-1 records while Attica, who has yet to play Seeger, is 0-1.
The first quarter of the game with the Wildcats saw both teams struggle to score with each team getting decent looks but without the shots falling on the way to a 9-6 first quarter tally favoring the hosts.
As the second period opened, Seeger went on a 9-2 spurt for a double-digit lead, getting points from Izzi Puterbaugh and Aubry Cole with the latter scoring the finals basket of the run off a pass from Allison High.
It was past the midway mark of the quarter before the visitors stopped the streak, getting a lay-up to start a 9-6 run of their own to make the score 24-19 in favor of Seeger at the half.
The Patriots took control of the contest as the third quarter started as Seeger went on another run, this one of 12-0 as they did not allow South Vermillion to score until the 3:56 mark.
In that run, Seeger players High, Cole, Anna Moore and Paige Laffoon all scored.
The Wildcats hit a trey to get on the board but they would only add three free throws in the remainder of the quarter while the Patriots were adding seven more for a 43-25 tally entering the final period.
In the fourth quarter, South Vermillion got a basket a minute in and added another one about 70 seconds later, but those would be their only points as the Patriots defense kept the Wildcats scoreless for the final 5:52 of the game to win 58-29.
Seeger head coach Brent Rademacher was pleased with the defensive play of his team, but he admitted the offense needs work – but for a good reason.
“We are down two players,” he said, “so we have some of our players in different positions than they are used to playing and it shows at time.”
Rademacher said Avery Cole – “who does so many little things for us that most people don’t notice” – is out for the season with a knee injury and that Macy Kerr picked up an ankle injury early.
“We’ll just hope Macy gets better and meanwhile we’ll keep working on things – there’s still a lot of basketball to play.”