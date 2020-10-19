Two football teams going in opposite directions injury-wise faced off on Friday when Seeger hosted the North Vermillion Falcons in the final game before the start of the sectional tournament.
The Patriots, who were shorthanded the previous week when the faced South Vermillion, had some of the missing players, including leading rusher and linebacker Brock Thomason, return for at least a portion of the contest.
The Falcons, who were without their number one and number two quarterbacks as well as other normal starters, lost another player part way through game at Seeger when freshman returner Eli Peaslee came out with a possible concussion.
The visitors lost other players, at least temporarily, throughout the game and it showed at one point when one of the Falcon coaches yelled, “I need a body out there. Anybody” with the reply from another coach of “Relax. We’ll find somebody.”
Getting the ball first, North Vermillion found themselves on their own five to start their initial series and the ensuing few plays showed how the night would go for the visitors.
The first play gained three yards and the second one picked up two to create a third-and-five from the ten, but a fumbled pitch on that play sent the ball back into the Falcon endzone where they fell on it for a safety that put the Patriots up 2-0 with less than two minutes gone.
Seeger, getting the ball, kept it on the ground and used runs by Jameson Sprague, Peyton Martin and quarterback Owen Snedeker to go 38 yards in eight plays to take a 9-0 lead when Snedeker scored from eight yards out and Khal Stephen kicked the extra point.
North Vermillion followed up with a pair of three-and-outs wrapped around another Seeger touchdown, this one coming on a 19-yard pass from Snedeker to Stephen for a 15-0 lead.
The Patriots looked as if they would score again on their next possession, but they fumbled in the red zone and turned the ball back over to the visitors.
The Falcons got the ball on their own one and two straight penalties moved it back to the 9-inch line from where the snap into the endzone resulted in a safety when North Vermillion could not get the ball back into the field of play, putting Seeger up 17-0.
Seeger’s next drive used Scott Smith on the ground, but ended with another fumble, a frustration for head coach Herb King.
“We’ve got to get clean that up,” he said. “We can’t have mistakes like that next week (when the team has a rematch at South Vermillion in the sectional opener) and expect to win.”
Another Falcon three-and-out followed with Seeger using Martin almost exclusively on the next drive before an incompletion turned the ball over on downs.
North Vermillion used runs by Evan Naylor and Cody Tryon on the next drive, but a flag forced the team to punt and the Patriots came right back with Snedeker passing exclusively to Stephen including one for 15 yards and a touchdown that made it 24-0 when Stephen kicked the extra point.
With their defense dominating, Seeger used timeouts during the next Falcon possession to try to keep time on the clock for another drive.
The plan succeeded, but their follow-up drive came to an unusual ending when a touchdown pass was disallowed because of a clock error before the start of the play.
The officials signaled “touchdown” but then waved it off after realizing the clock should have run out before the play started, making it still 24-0 at the half.
Seeger got the ball to start the second half and used a mixed air and ground attack to reach the endzone once again, going up 30-0 when the ensuing two-point try came up short.
North Vermillion fumbled on the kickoff that followed and the Patriots recovered.
The hosts drove down and scored in five plays to take a 38-0 lead when Snedeker hit Stephen for the touchdown and then Gage Copas ran behind Cade Walker for the two-point conversion.
That score also triggered the running clock rule as the lead was over 35 points in the second half.
There was 4:34 left in the third quarter when North Vermillion got the ball and it was on this drive that they got their only first down of the game on their only pass completion of the contest.
Tryon threw to Harrison Holtkamp and the tight end picked up 14 yards on the completion, the total net yardage for the Falcons in the game as they ran for a combined zero yards on the ground.
Credit the Seeger defense for that domination according to both King and North Vermillion head coach Brian Crabtree.
“I thought our defense played as hard up front as we have all year,” King said, while Crabtree said, “Congratulations to Seeger. They’ve come a long way. You have to tip your cap to them.”
The teams would later play their reserves and neither squad would score again so the final was 38-0.
“We just hope to play again next week,” King said about the Covid-19-dominated season. “We are getting healthier and looking forward to it.”
Crabtree looked past the final score, saying, “We saw some good things out there. On defense, I see our young players getting better. They are making the right reads.”
He said the team is looking forward to the sectional opener, explaining, “Seniors don’t usually get a chance to comeback to avenge losses, but this year they can versus Attica (a 22-19 loss) next week.”