The 2020 Fall Homecoming at Seeger Memorial Jr./Sr. High School is scheduled for Sept. 25 during the football game.
The Seeger Patriots will host the Fountain Central Mustangs at 7 p.m. The fall homecoming court will be presented and the 2020 homecoming queen will be announced during halftime, according to information from the school.
Member of the 2020 Seeger Memorial Jr./Sr. High School Fall Homecoming Court are: Carter Marshall (Freshman class representative), Kaiden Peterson (Sophomore class representative), Noah White (Senior Class Representative), Cade Walker (Senior class representative), Elijah Greene (Senior Class Representative), Brock Rudolph (Senior class representative), Justin Tucker (Junior class representative), Cece Blankenship (Freshman class representative), Whitney Wilson (Sophomore class representative), Sadie Atwood (Senior Queen candidate), Avery Cole (Senior Queen candidate), Kendal Knosp (Senior Queen candidate), Sadie Geisert (Senior Queen candidate), and Sofia Ashby (Junior class representative).