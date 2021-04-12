Hannah Cooksey struck out 14 West Lafayette batters to help lead Seeger to an 8-3 win over the Red Devils.
Cooksey started the game with two strikeouts, gave up a walk and then saw that runner score when the next batter doubled down the left field line to put the visitors on top 1-0.
The Patriots immediately tied the game in the bottom of the first as they got a single from Sophia Ashby who reached second on a misplayed ball hit by Riley Shrader.
Ashby then scored when Haley Parrish singled to center to make it 1-1.
Pitchers for both teams dominated the next two innings as each opposing squad only managed to pick up one hit in that span.
West Lafayette went down in order in the fourth, but in the bottom half, Seeger added two runs as Parrish singled and reached second when Hannah Wheeler hit a ball that the Red Devils misplayed.
After a wild pitch let both runners advance a base, Keisha Inman sacrificed Parish home and Wheeler to third from where she scored on a ground ball by Cooksey for a 3-1 tally.
Cooksey struck out the side in the top of the fifth including two batters who were caught looking at strike three and then the Patriots sent all nine batters to plate in the bottom half.
Morgan Moller got things started with a single and moved to second when a ball hit by Marianne Whorrall was misplayed.
Ashby singled to center moving Whorrall but Moller was out trying to score from second.
Shrader doubled, Parrish reached on an error and Wheeler then doubled to make the score 6-1.
Inman sacrificed in another run and Cooksey singled in the final run of the inning to make it 8-1.
West Lafayette again went down 1-2-3 in the sixth with Seeger threatening to add more runs in the second on a single by Ashby and a double by Shrader, but the next batter was the third out.
In the top of the seventh, the Red Devils added two runs on a single, a Patriot error and a double, but Cooksey ended up striking out the other three batters in the inning to end the game with Seeger up 8-3 and not needing to bat in their half of the inning.
Seeger head coach Ralph Shrader started off his post-game comments by saying that his team was happy just to be able to play a game after waiting a year to get on the field.
Looking at the game itself, Shrader said he wanted two things from his team and that he got them.
“We stress putting the ball in play,” he said, “and we didn’t have any strikeouts as a team.”
Shrader’s second point was to “make our opponent earn everything” and he explained, “We give up one walk, struck out 14 and had only one error. That’s making them work for everything.”
Asked about his team, Shrader responded, “We don’t have a lot of depth and we have one or two people missing, but we have a lot of intelligent softball players who know how to play the game.”