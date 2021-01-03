Seeger won the Bi-County Tournament title game over Fountain Central by a 51-39 score, but the Patriots had to overcome a first quarter deficit to do so.
The Mustangs scored the first seven points of the game on baskets by Larissa Bowers and Jerzi Hershberger along with a trey from Dakota Borman.
The Patriots snapped the run by getting free throws from Aubry Cole and Paige Laffoon, but the squad would not score from the field until the 2:25 mark of the first period when Cole made a lay-up.
Fountain Central would add another four points in the quarter while Seeger was getting a short jumper by Laffoon and a trey in the final seconds by Cole for a 13-9 score favoring the Mustangs.
Riley Shrader continued the comeback for the Patriots with a lay-up, but Hershberger made a three-pointer to put Fountain Central up 16-11, the final lead of the game for the Mustangs.
Three free throws by Cole and a fast break lay-up by Izzi Puterbaugh tied the contest at 16-all with 6:01 left in the half and then Laffoon put the Patriots ahead to stay with a pair of free throws.
Seeger continued to pull away as the Mustangs struggled to score, getting a trey from Cole, a jumper by Riley Shrader off a pass from Addison Shrader and another fast break lay-up by Cole for a 23-16 lead.
Borman snapped a five-minute Mustang scoring drought and stopped the Patriots’ 14-point run with a lay-up.
Kacy Kirkpatrick would later add two points for Fountain Central and then Hershberger added four, but that would not be enough to catch up as their team trailed 31-24 going into the halftime intermission.
“We didn’t get off to a good start at all,” Brent Rademacher, the Seeger head coach said about the early deficit, “but we began to move the ball and hit some big shots.”
His counterpart, Jason Good, the Fountain Central mentor, like the early play of his team and said they showed they had “come a long way” offensively compared to their 61-22 loss to the Patriots on December 12.
Seeger got the first four points of the second half when Laffoon put back her own miss and then Riley Shrader stole the ball and took it the length of the court, but a comparable steal by Hershberger and a lay-up by Marley Massey matched the Patriot points.
Allison High of Seeger made a long jumper but it was offset by a lay-up from Borman before the Patriots closed out the third quarter scoring with a trey from Puterbaugh for a 41-30 lead.
Massey fed Kirkpatrick for a lay-up to start the fourth quarter, but Cole countered with a trey.
Hershberger and Massey then scored baskets on either side of a Seeger basket to cut the margin to ten at 46-36 with 5:40 to go.
The Patriots pushed it back up to twelve before going to what appeared to be a spread, later explained by Rademacher as their regular offense against man-to-man defense that looked for a good shot.
The two teams traded free throws in the last two and a half minutes, leading to a final score of 51-39, with Seeger claiming their third consecutive Bi-County girls’ title.
Despite keeping the Mustangs from scoring 40 points – a defensive goal that Rademacher has espoused for years – the defensive play of the Patriots did not please their head coach.
“I was not impressed by our defense tonight,” he said. “We probably should have held them to 26 points. We’re not doing the little things we need to do to do the job right.”
Good said his team in constantly improving, noting they are “very coachable” and adding that he believed his squad earned some respect after their play on the day.