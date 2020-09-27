Seeger traveled to Attica to face the Ramblers in volleyball with the Patriots coming away with a four-set win 25-18, 24-26, 25-10 and 25-10.
The visitors used their height advantage on the front row to overcome an improving Attica defense.
Set one gave an indication of how the evening would go as neither team could pull away early in the contest with Seeger finally able to take a two-point lead at 8-6.
The Patriots pushed the margin to five at 15-10 but the Ramblers responded to cut it to three before the visitors made another surge for a 25-18 win.
The remainder of the night would see one team make a run only to see the other respond and set two seemed as if it might go on forever – or at least to the points cap.
Attica took the early led, but Seeger responded to tie the contest at 9-all.
From there, no one could get more than a two-point lead for the rest of the set with ties at 10, 12, 15, 17, 20, 21 and 22 points before the Ramblers scored four of the last six to win 26-24.
“We came out flat but they played hard,” is how Seeger coach Diane Hearn described the first two sets. “They played tough defense that made it hard to score. They waited for us to make mistakes and we weren’t aggressive enough.”
Those comments were similar to those she made after the match with Benton Central a week earlier, when she said she had to fire up her team after the second set.
It appeared that she did the same at Attica as the Patriots jumped into a 7-2 lead that forced a Rambler timeout.
The break got the serve back for the hosts, but Seeger continued to be aggressive and opened a 14-5 lead causing Attica coach Courtney Reinken to burn her second (and last) timeout.
This time the Ramblers regained their self-confidence enough to trade points, but they could not close the gap and lost 25-10.
Attica got the early lead in set four, but once again a Seeger spurt allowed the Patriots to open a solid advantage of seven points.
The Ramblers again responded to a timeout by finding their defense, but it was not enough as they fell 25-10 after a second Seeger spurt.
Hearn said the difference after set two was that her team starting talking and that led them to moving better which let them be more effective with their attack.
“I don’t know why, but we sometimes start as if all we have to do is show up and we’ll win,” Hearn said. “We need to be more aggressive and talk more from the start of the night.”
Reinken said her team has been focusing on defense and that it showed.
“We were able to keep a lot of balls alive that we weren’t picking up at the beginning of the season,” she explained. “We were able to win a lot of longer rallies that we were not doing a few weeks ago.”
Two young players drew praise from Reinken who said, “Our freshmen have really stepped up in their rolls, especially our libero Hailey [VanDeWater] who led the team with 30 digs. Right behind her was freshman Adyson [Goodwin] who had, I believe, 21 digs.”
Reinken said her team is not getting the outcomes they want, but that they have “a lot of positives” as they move forward.
“I’m happy with where we are at right now,” she concluded. “There are still improvements that need to be made but the girls have set the bar for themselves now and have shown us as coaches what they are capable of.”