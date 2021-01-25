Seeger traveled to Attica to face the Red Ramblers in a boys’ basketball game that saw both teams playing with disadvantages.
According to head coach John Collins, Seeger was without four of their varsity players, three with injuries and one due to Covid-19 regulations.
Attica had not played a game in 25 days, an even longer layoff than the 18 days they missed in late November and early December, and it was only their seventh game of the season against ten for the Patriots.
The teams struggled at times on both ends of the court as the timing was off on offense and the defenses were sometimes mispositioned.
That said, it was a slow start as no one scored until Antonio Jerkins hit one of two free throws for Attica with about two-and-a-half minutes gone in the game.
Seeger did not reach the scoreboard until the 4:00 mark when Kolton Pearson got a steal and took the ball the length of the court for a lay-up that made the score 2-1.
Pearson scored again about 90 seconds later and Jackson Davis tied the game for Attica with a three-pointer off a pass from Brandte Gayler with less than two minutes left in the first period.
With 1:36 left in that quarter, the game changed on one play.
Elijah Greene of Seeger drove hard to the basket, knocking down the Attica defender as he put up a lay-up.
Rambler fans wanted a charge, but nothing was called and the Patriots would score five more points for an 11-4 lead after a trey from Jorden Gates and another basket by Pearson.
Zach Black stopped the run with a basket for Attica, but Owen Snedeker tipped in a shot with less than a second left to put Seeger up 13-6, a deficit that the Ramblers would never be able to overcome.
The second quarter saw Seeger increase its lead, going up 25-11 by halftime thanks to playing the game in the up-tempo pace that the Patriots preferred.
“We didn’t play as fast as we’d like,” Collins said, “but we did get some turnovers that let us run for easy baskets before they got their defense set up. That’s the way we want to play.”
Attica fell behind by 19 points early in the third quarter, but in the final few minutes, the Ramblers were able to cut into the Seeger lead.
A three-point shot by Black and two by Zeb Shonkwiler trimmed the margin to a dozen by the end of the third quarter at 37-25, but the Patriots opened the fourth period on a 6-0 run that effectively put the game out of reach.
Another trey from Black cut the Rambler deficit to 15, but the hosts could get it no closer as the game turned into a free throw shooting contest with plenty of misses by both squads as the visitors pushed the final margin back up 19 at 50-31.
“We tried to keep the ball from Gayler on the inside and didn’t want to give them any open looks from the outside,” Collins said about his defensive goals. “For the most part we did that. We gave them a couple of open shots in the third quarter but otherwise we played pretty well. We are improving.”
Attica head coach Bruce Patton mentioned the 25 days without a game, saying that his team had been able to practice seven times in that span, but almost all of the sessions had been missing players.
He said that the biggest problem his team had was getting into rhythm.
“We were always just a little off,” he explained. “Our timing wasn’t there, but we played hard. I’d been worried about our conditioning after [the layoff], but we didn’t seem to tire tonight. We made some shots, but not enough.”
On Saturday, Seeger was to play North Newton but that game was postponed while Attica traveled to Riverton Parke where the Ramblers fell 63-46.